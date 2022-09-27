ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
103.3 WKFR

What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?

Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice? Nominations are now open. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by submitting your nomination below. For the sake of this poll, we are asking you to nominate your favorite pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, MI
State
Michigan State
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
City
Saugatuck, MI
City
Grand Haven, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
Kalamazoo, MI
Lifestyle
US 103.1

Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan

Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Can You (Should You?) Hunt The ‘Spirit Bear’ Spotted In Michigan’s U.P. Recently?

Every year, hunters in Michigan will vie to get their black bear tags from the state, and roam out into the wilderness to bring back a trophy. This year, though, hunters in the U.P. will face a new foe that hasn't been sighted in Michigan for a long time - the recently-sited "Spirit Bear" - a blonde-colored Black Bear that is rarely seen outside of British Columbia, Canada. But can hunters... or maybe even... SHOULD hunters go after this rare sight?
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Capone
103.3 WKFR

Remembering Coolio’s Recent Shows in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

We look back on Coolio's time in Southwest Michigan after he passes away at the age of 59-years old. Coolio busted onto the pop scene back in 1994 with this debut hit "Fantastic Voyage." Thanks to heavy airplay from MTV, BET, and radio stations all over the country, his first single peaked at #3 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The Compton, California rapper had a total of 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top 30 singles which include his 1996 hit "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)" which peaked at #5 and his biggest hit "Gangsta's Paradise" which stayed at #1 for 3 straight weeks after spending 38 weeks on the chart in 1995.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Weather Will Be Impacted by Hurricane Ian – Here’s How

Remnants of what was Hurricane Ian are making their way through the Carolinas, Virginia and the East Coast this weekend. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by this deadly hurricane, especially those in the Sunshine State. But, will Hurricane Ian’s aftermath have any impact on Michigan? As it turns out, yes it will, but it’s not what you think.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

What Is A ‘Silver Annie’ & Why Was Kalamazoo Celebrating It In 1909?

I came across a post on a page that looks back at all the classic postcards that were once printed in Kalamazoo that gives a small glimpse into the past. One, in general, seemed to throw me off a little bit, and maybe I'm just not used to the verbiage but they were talking about Kalamazoo celebrating what they called a Silver Annie in 1909. Personally, it sounds like the name of a racehorse, but it made a little more sense when I looked it up:
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Local Life#Michigan House#Travel Info#What To Do#A Haunted House#Graffiti#Henderson Castle#The Kirby House Located
1051thebounce.com

Ten Great Michigan Haunted Attractions

It’s the best time of the year, haunted house time! Michigan has no lack of horror fans and ways to enjoy Halloween. And one of those best activities is visiting a haunted house (or barn, farm, forest, etc). In addition to the ones I am aware of, bestthingsmi.com and michiganhauntedhouses.com have some great haunted attractions to check out.
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WILX-TV

Michigan offering to pay property owners to remove scrap tire piles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan could pay you to clean up your old scrap tire piles. Cities across Michigan are struggling with illegal tire dumping. It not only creates an eyesore, but it can also lead to health and safety hazards. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy...
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

5 Battle Creek/Kalamazoo Charities Taking Those Old Winter Coats

As winter approaches, it's important to remember that there are members of our community who may not be able to afford the basics. Like coats, for example. Maybe you or your kids have outgrown the style of your winter coat. Maybe you've just gotten a new one and want to make space in your closet. Whatever the reason, there are a few charities around Kalamazoo and Battle Creek that would be happy to take your gently used winter coat and give it to someone in need.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Guide To Billions of Dollars of Treasure In Michigan Great Lakes For Sale

Great news! If you've always wondered if there's buried treasure somewhere below the waters of the Great Lakes, you're on the right path. There's actually a story that came up not long ago about divers who had apparently found Confederacy Gold that was lost in Lake Michigan. It turns out there may be billions of dollars worth of treasure that has been lost to the Great Lakes, and there's actually somewhat of a map that will lead you to it. There's just one catch... It's gonna run you about $700 to $1,000.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy