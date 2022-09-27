2022 Sanderson Farms Championship odds, field notes, best bets and picks to win
After an exciting, and let’s be honest, closer Presidents Cup than expected, the PGA Tour returns to its regularly scheduled programming at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Defending champion Sam Burns, who may still be fending off the victory hangover from Quail Hollow Club, is the betting favorite at +1000. Sahith Theegala, who grabbed a top-6 finish at the Fortinet Championship to open the new season, is next in line at +2000, as are Russell Henley, Denny McCarthy and J.T. Poston.
The winner at the end of the week at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, will earn 500 FedEx Cup points and over $1.4 million.
Golf course
The Country Club of Jackson | Par 72 | 7,461 yards | Bermuda greens
Key stats
- Total driving
- Strokes Gained: Putting: Bermuda
Data Golf Information
Course Fit (compares golf courses based on the degree to which different golfer attributes — such as driving distance — to predict who performs well at each course – DataGolf): 1. Atunyote Club, 2. Corales Golf Club, 3. Torrey Pines (North)
Percent chance to win (based on course history, fit, trending, etc.): 1. Sam Burns (5.4 percent), 2. Taylor Montgomery (4.2 percent), 3. Wyndham Clark (2.8 percent)
Last week's results
Full card:
Scottie Scheffler, Top U.S. rookie (+240): Miss
Max Homa, Top U.S. rookie (+400): Cash
Xander Schauffele, Top U.S. (+650): Miss
+2 units (+200) at the Presidents Cup
Denny McCarthy
McCarthy opened his new season with a T-25 at the Fortinet Championship. His tournament history at the Sanderson Farms Championship is outstanding. His last four starts at The CC of Jackson: T-17 (2021), T-6 (2020), T-18 (2019) and T-7 (2018).
Bets to consider: Outright (+2000), Top 20 (+140)
Taylor Montgomery
You’re not alone if you’ve yet to hear about Taylor Montgomery. The 27-year-old is a brand-new PGA Tour member and he’s been on fire over the last few months. His last four starts on the Korn Ferry Tour were all top 10s (including three top 5s) and his debut Tour start at the Fortinet Championship resulted in a solo third.
Bets to consider: Outright (+3000), Top 20 (+150)
Sahith Theegala
Yes, I picked Theegala at the Fortinet Championship. Although he had a good week (T-6) and cashed a top-20 bet for us, it wasn’t a win. I’m rolling with him again in Mississippi.
Last season at the Sanderson Farms, he tied for eighth.
Bets to consider: Outright (+2000), Top 20 (+125)
