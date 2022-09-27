ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Sanderson Farms Championship odds, field notes, best bets and picks to win

By Riley Hamel
 4 days ago
Photo by Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

After an exciting, and let’s be honest, closer Presidents Cup than expected, the PGA Tour returns to its regularly scheduled programming at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Defending champion Sam Burns, who may still be fending off the victory hangover from Quail Hollow Club, is the betting favorite at +1000. Sahith Theegala, who grabbed a top-6 finish at the Fortinet Championship to open the new season, is next in line at +2000, as are Russell Henley, Denny McCarthy and J.T. Poston.

The winner at the end of the week at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, will earn 500 FedEx Cup points and over $1.4 million.

Sanderson Farms: PGA Tour Live streaming on ESPN+

Golf course

The Country Club of Jackson | Par 72 | 7,461 yards | Bermuda greens

The Country Club of Jackson hosts the PGA Tour’s Sanderson Farms Championship. (Photo by Joe Ellis/The Mississippi Clarion Ledger)

Key stats

  • Total driving
  • Strokes Gained: Putting: Bermuda

Data Golf Information

Course Fit (compares golf courses based on the degree to which different golfer attributes — such as driving distance — to predict who performs well at each course – DataGolf): 1. Atunyote Club, 2. Corales Golf Club, 3. Torrey Pines (North)

Percent chance to win (based on course history, fit, trending, etc.): 1. Sam Burns (5.4 percent), 2. Taylor Montgomery (4.2 percent), 3. Wyndham Clark (2.8 percent)

Latest Twilight 9 podcast episode

Follow the Twilight 9 Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Last week's results

Team USA golfer Max Homa drinks champagne during the singles match play of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Full card:

Scottie Scheffler, Top U.S. rookie (+240): Miss

Max Homa, Top U.S. rookie (+400): Cash

Xander Schauffele, Top U.S. (+650): Miss

+2 units (+200) at the Presidents Cup

Denny McCarthy

Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac Clubhouse on May 05, 2022, in Potomac, Maryland. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

McCarthy opened his new season with a T-25 at the Fortinet Championship. His tournament history at the Sanderson Farms Championship is outstanding. His last four starts at The CC of Jackson: T-17 (2021), T-6 (2020), T-18 (2019) and T-7 (2018).

Bets to consider: Outright (+2000), Top 20 (+140)

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Montgomery of the United States reacts after a birdie on the ninth hole during the final round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa North course on September 18, 2022, in Napa, California. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

You’re not alone if you’ve yet to hear about Taylor Montgomery. The 27-year-old is a brand-new PGA Tour member and he’s been on fire over the last few months. His last four starts on the Korn Ferry Tour were all top 10s (including three top 5s) and his debut Tour start at the Fortinet Championship resulted in a solo third.

Bets to consider: Outright (+3000), Top 20 (+150)

Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala stands on the tee of the 18th during the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. (Photo: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports)

Yes, I picked Theegala at the Fortinet Championship. Although he had a good week (T-6) and cashed a top-20 bet for us, it wasn’t a win. I’m rolling with him again in Mississippi.

Last season at the Sanderson Farms, he tied for eighth.

Bets to consider: Outright (+2000), Top 20 (+125)

#Golf Course#Fedex Cup#Presidents Cup#Quail Hollow Club#Espn Golf#Atunyote Club#Corales Golf Club
