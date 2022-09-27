ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NFL defensive end Myles Garrett taken to hospital after vehicle overturns in crash

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jordan Unger, Ed Gallek, Peggy Gallek
 4 days ago

SHARON TOWNSHIP, Ohio ( WJW ) – Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

A Cleveland Browns spokesperson confirmed it happened while Garrett was leaving the practice facility.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol , Garrett was heading southbound in his 2021 Porsche on State Road around 3 p.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and overturned.

The vehicle landed in a ditch near a field with car parts still scattered around the side of the road.

Investigators say there was also a female passenger in the car at the time.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They were both wearing seatbelts.

Investigators say impairment isn’t suspected. Additional details have not yet been released.

Garrett’s agent released the following statement on Twitter :

“Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident this afternoon and was transported to a local hospital to be medically evaluated. While we are waiting to learn the extent of his injuries, he has been alert and responsive. The Garrett family would like to thank the medical personnel that got Myles and his passenger out of the vehicle and safely transported to the hospital.”

She told Nexstar’s WJW that Garrett didn’t suffer any broken bones in the crash.

Garrett was drafted by the Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft after playing football for Texas A&M. During his time in the NFL, Garrett has been named to three Pro Bowls and two first-team All Pros.

