Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Curious facts about the iconic Jayne Mansfield
Slide 1 of 27: She is often remembered for her signature platinum blonde look and flirtatious personality, but Hollywood star Jayne Mansfield was much more than just a pretty face. She was highly intelligent, she had a shrewd business acumen, and she knew exactly how to build a public personality.Check out this gallery to learn all about Hollywood's smartest blonde.You may also like: 30 hilarious panoramic photo fails.
msn.com
Will you watch WWE Extreme Rules just for the White Rabbit reveal?
The fascination over the White Rabbit gimmick and the ongoing hunt for clues has been an undeniable success for WWE. It’s got fans talking, which is the point. Now the true test of the QR codes and videos might be less than two weeks away: Will people watch WWE Extreme Rules just to find out who the White Rabbit is?
WWE・
msn.com
New Yellowstone Season 5 Trailer Proves Power Always Comes with a Price
Stan has just released a new gripping trailer for Yellowstone season 5, reigniting fans’ interest in the Kevin Costner-led epic. Streaming service Paramount Network has also confirmed the Yellowstone season five release date, revealing that the long-awaited next instalment of the modern Western series will premiere on 14 November 2022 in Australia (November 13 in the US). Paramount also confirmed that Yellowstone Season 5 will kick off with a special two-hour event episode, which is not a bad return after almost a year off screens.
msn.com
Wordle today: Answer, clues for Thursday, September 29 2022 word of the day
WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 WORDLE ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU. As far as hardest Wordle words go, Thursday’s answer was somewhat challenging. If you’re here, you’re probably struggling with it and looking for some help. So let’s run down a few clues with today’s Wordle that could help you solve it:
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
A time traveling action thriller endures as a stone-cold modern classic 10 years later
There’s so much sci-fi content on offer through film, television, video games, and countless other forms of media, that breaking out from the pack to put a fresh spin on a familiar genre has grown increasingly difficult. Rian Johnson’s Looper was far from groundbreaking or completely unique from a narrative point of view, but it nonetheless secured instant classic status.
Comments / 0