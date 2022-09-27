Read full article on original website
Biden has tried to rebuild the refugee system. This year will test that
President Biden has again set an ambitious goal for welcoming 125,000 refugees into the U.S. this fiscal year, a benchmark that would require processing about 100,000 more people than last year. The Biden administration has sought to be a foil to his predecessor when it comes to refugees after then-President Trump brought refugee processing down…
Burkina Faso’s Military Leader Agrees to Resign After Officers’ Coup
The military leader of Burkina Faso, who seized control of the West African nation in January, himself agreed to formally step down after being overthrown in a junior officers’ coup, officials said Sunday. Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba’s resignation was offered “in order to avoid clashes,” according to a spokesperson for the mediation efforts. The move was conditional, mandating that coup leaders guarantee his safety amid civil unrest that saw security forces fire tear gas at protesters outside the French embassy, where Damiba was said to have taken refuge earlier on Sunday. France denied the rumors, which came from the new junta, headed by self-appointed leader Capt. Ibrahim Traoré, according to the Associated Press. A junta spokesperson appeared on state television to call on citizens to “desist from any act of violence and vandalism,” the AP reported. A French spokeswoman remarked to the Associated Press on Sunday that the situation in Burkina Faso remained “very volatile.”Read it at Associated Press
Labour demands names of guests at champagne event Kwarteng attended
Pressure is growing on the Tory party to provide a full list of attendees at a private champagne reception attended by the chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, hours after he delivered his mini-budget. Anneliese Dodds, the Labour chair, has written to her Conservative counterpart, Jake Berry, calling on him to release a...
China setting up overseas police stations, including one in US, to bring back 'fugitives'
WASHINGTON (TND) — Amid Chinese Communist Party (CCP) efforts to bring home Chinese nationals deemed global "fugitives,” the CCP has begun setting up overseas police stations, including one in New York City. Under Chinese President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign, which goes by the name "Operation Fox Hunt" and...
