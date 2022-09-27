Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Horizon Forbidden West DLC teased in actor’s quickly deleted tweet
In a since-deleted Twitter post, Sylens actor Lance Reddick teased his return to the world of Horizon Forbidden West for a possible DLC expansion. Because Horizon Zero Dawn received a story expansion months after its debut, fans have high hopes that Forbidden West will receive similar post-release support. Zero Dawn’s...
dexerto.com
Andor Episode 4 has a Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Easter egg
Andor Episode 4 has a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Easter egg connected to Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. Year after year, Lucasfilm fail to grant me my wish: all I want from the Star Wars franchise is for The Force Unleashed to be made canon. The first game was released in 2008,...
dexerto.com
Was that Mount Doom in Rings of Power? Udûn explained
The Rings of Power Episode 6 ends on a familiar volcano for Lord of the Rings fans – was that Mount Doom, and what does “Udûn” mean? Let’s break it down. Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy revolved around a common goal, no matter the Fellowship’s distance, no matter their strifes: Frodo had to carry the One Ring to Mount Doom, where it could finally be destroyed.
dexerto.com
MultiVersus leak hints at Animaniacs possibly coming soon
The MultiVersus soundtrack has been released on Spotify and one song could hint at the Animaniacs coming to the crossover fighting game. MultiVersus has been not just one of the biggest fighting games to release in 2022, but one of the biggest game releases of the year. With over a...
dexerto.com
She-Hulk: Man-Bull, El Águila, Saracen & Porcupine, explained
She-Hulk Episode 7 introduces four new characters: Man-Bull, El Águila, Saracen, and Porcupine – but who are they, and how do they compare to the comics?. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has a bit of a penchant for playing with low-level Marvel characters. So far, we’ve seen the return of Emil Blonsky aka the Abomination, as well as the debuts of Donny Blaze, The Wrecking Crew, Mr Immortal, and Intelligencia.
dexerto.com
Blizzard reveals WoW Dragonflight Season 1 details and raid schedule
Blizzard released details surrounding WoW Dragonflight’s Season 1 content including the full raid release schedule and cross-faction raiding. World of Warcraft’s next major expansion, Dragonflight, is only two months away and it seems like Blizzard is setting up for a big return. As such, Blizzard has steadily revealed...
dexerto.com
Suzume anime movie from Your Name director gets new trailer
Fans of Your Name, get ready, because another film by the same creators is on the way, with a new trailer and poster to boot. If you’re someone who loved the anime movie Your Name, then now’s the time to get excited, since the same creators are bringing out a new film, Suzume no Tojimari, otherwise known as Suzume’s Door-Locking.
dexerto.com
CSGO teases players with hidden message: What does it mean?
CSGO has teased fans with a hidden message on their social media accounts, but does it mean anything?. CSGO players are always keeping an eye out for any news regarding the future of their beloved tactical shooter. On September 30, fans noticed that CSGO’s Twitter account had changed its banner...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Season 1 Battle Pass skins revealed: Cyber Demon Genji, Forest Ranger Cassidy, more
Overwatch 2 is just around the corner all of the Season 2 skins coming in the first battle pass have been revealed. Overwatch 2 finally launches on October 4, but we were fortunate enough to get our hands on the game early. In our Review in progress, we said, “Overwatch 2 is more of the same but with smart changes to its core gameplay.”
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect explains why Black Ops 2 was most “complete” CoD game
Dr Disrespect revealed his favorite CoD game, explaining why Black Ops 2 was the “purest” series entry. Modern Warfare 2’s Open Beta performed well numbers-wise but received a mixed reception. Dr Disrespect was very outspoken about the game’s problems. He argued Modern Warfare 2’s “horrific” SBMM makes the game destined to fail.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players can’t stand Team Mystic Leader’s new look
At the start of October, Pokemon Go rolled out new styles for each of the team leaders and Team Mystic fans have been very vocal about their dislike for the new Blanche look. When players first launch Pokemon Go, they are tasked with choosing which of the three teams they want to be a part of: Mystic, Instinct, or Valor. Each team has its own leader, and like many characters in video games, their style hasn’t changed since the game was released in 2016.
dexerto.com
Jake Paul suggests Tommy Fury fight could finally happen soon with UK date rumored
Jake Paul says that his long-awaited fight with Tommy Fury could finally be set to happen in early 2023, and he’s even planning to travel to the UK for it. Over the last few years, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have their rivalry to new levels as they’ve tried to turn their constant trash talk into an actual fight.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players plead for “classic MW2” audio pack as merged gameplay goes viral
Modern Warfare 2 players are obsessed with the idea of a classic MW2 audio pack, using sound cues, gunfire, and voicelines from the 2009 title, after a merged gameplay clip brought them together and exploded across social media. With the Modern Warfare 2 Beta now behind us, one that saw...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends leak reveals how long-awaited gift system will work
Apex Legends players have waited for a Fortnite-style gifting feature to hit the game, and now, the anticipated feature is finally heading to the battle roylae. No matter which battle royale you choose to play, be it Fortnite, Warzone, or Apex Legends – it’s always nice to share items with your fellow teammates and friends. New and exciting skins are always arriving, such as crossovers with the Alien and Predator franchises respectively.
dexerto.com
All Overwatch 2 characters: Upcoming heroes & abilities in OW2
Overwatch 2 is on the cusp of release and with countless characters on the roster, it’s key you familiarize yourself with all of the OW2 heroes and their abilities if you want to compete with the best. The heart of Overwatch 2 is its cast of powerful characters, each...
dexerto.com
Twitch adds new paid chat feature to rival YouTube’s Super Chat
Twitch announced it’s testing a new monetization feature that allows chatters to pay for message priority, similar to YouTube Live. Twitch has plenty of ways for streamers to monetize their own streams, including channel subscriptions and bit donations. However, Twitch revealed it’s currently testing a new monetization feature that...
dexerto.com
Nintendo breaks silence on supporting Smash esports after shutting down tournaments
Nintendo has finally broken its deafening silence in regards to finally supporting the Super Smash Bros esports scene after shutting down countless events over the years. Smash Bros and Nintendo have had a rocky relationship over the years with the Japanese gaming behemoth never truly embracing its grassroots competitive scene.
dexerto.com
MoistCr1TiKal slams Twitch’s new Elevated Chat: “You’re paying to be ignored”
Charlie “MoistCr1TiKal” White criticized Twitch’s new monetization practices, slamming its new Elevated Chat function, which places a viewer’s chat at the edge of the stream. The streaming wars between YouTube and Twitch wage on. Many big name Twitch streamers, such as Ludwig and LilyPichu, have already...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go fans divided over “useless” Fashion Week costume event
Pokemon Go’s new Fashion Week event introduced more costumed Pokemon, but some fans are split over whether these are worthwhile. Pokemon Go’s Fashion Week event introduced more costumed Pokemon into the expansive catalog of available creatures to collect. While the event also fully added Mareanie and Toxapex into...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends pick rates spark fears one Legend will be “extinct” in Season 15
Respawn Entertainment has been urged to take action before Apex Legends Season 15 as players fear one of the game’s Legends is on the brink of extinction. Pick rates are among the most popular sets of Apex statistics and are regularly monitored by the community, especially when new buffs or nerfs are introduced for a character.
