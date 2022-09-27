Read full article on original website
Related
ucbjournal.com
Tech Participating in CSforALL Accelerator Program￼
Cookeville – Tennessee Tech University is participating in a new initiative that focuses on accelerating the progress of local communities towards computer science education for all learners and increasing access to computer science learning opportunities through the CSforALL Accelerator Program. Tech assistant professor of educational technology and computer science...
ucbjournal.com
Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Collection Service in Anderson, Cumberland, Monroe Counties
Nashville – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. Tennesseans are encouraged to bring household hazardous waste, including cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and more, to a designated drop-off location....
ucbjournal.com
From East To West Tennessee, Farms Offer Outdoor Family Activities This Fall
NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s agritourism season is in full swing. Spanning from Shelby County to Johnson County, people of all ages will visit pumpkin patches, corn mazes and apple orchards looking for décor, wagon rides, festivals and all sorts of fun right up through Halloween. “Now more than...
ucbjournal.com
TDCI’s Securities Division Reminds Consumers to Use Caution When Taking Advice From “Finfluencers”￼
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (“TDCI”) Division of Securities is joining the North American Securities Administrators Association (“NASAA”) to recommend that investors use caution when considering advice from social media financial influencers, or “finfluencers.”. A finfluencer is a person...
Comments / 0