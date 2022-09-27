Read full article on original website
caribbeanlife.com
Williams pushes legislation to ban solitary confinement in NYC
Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams, prime sponsor of the landmark legislation to ban solitary confinement in New York City, on Wednesday spoke in support of both his bills and protecting the safety of people on both sides of the bars at the City Council hearing of the Committee on Criminal Justice.
‘Little Caribbean’ seniors workout to Soca music
A sunny Sept. 27 afternoon was the perfect setting for an outdoor fitness class, and seniors took full advantage of it, by shaking their hips to Soca music as part of a twice weekly wellness series that kicked-off last August to engage the Little Caribbean community. Humana On Hillel Plaza...
St. Rose’s Alumni Assoc. USA Inc. celebrates 28th anniversary
St. Rose’s Alumni Association USA Inc. recently honored past presidents, Lorraine Croft-Farnell, and Compton Grose, for their outstanding leadership, during a spectacular 28th Anniversary Awards gala, that also honored corporate sponsor Mid-Atlantic Oil & Gas Inc., for its contributions to the state-of-the-art technology lab, in the Georgetown, Guyana school.
AccuWeather: A bit of rain
Sunday will still be mostly cloudy and breezy with a bit of rain at times, mainly during the afternoon and at night.
