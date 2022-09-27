ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

How to change FIFA 23 commentators & turn off critical commentary

If you’re wondering how to turn off critical commentary in FIFA 23 or change the commentator entirely, you’ve come to the right place. Here, we’ll show you exactly what to do. Missing an open goal or big chance in a match can be annoying at the best...
When is crossplay coming to FIFA 23 Pro Clubs?

FIFA 23 supports crossplay at launch for the first time in the series, but Pro Clubs, so far, has missed out on the feature. Here’s everything we know so far about when FIFA 23 Pro Clubs will go crossplay. Many football fans were over the moon to hear that...
FIFA 23 players call for cross-platform FUT market after seeing PC prices

FIFA 23 introduced a cross-platform FUT transfer market for consoles only, and PC players can’t believe how unfairly skewed it is. FIFA 23 officially launches worldwide on September 30, but players who purchased the Ultimate Edition were able to start playing on September 27. Dexerto gave the game an eight out of ten rating, praising it for providing the “most realistic” football simulator in the series.
How to fix FIFA 23 ‘unrecoverable error’ anti-cheat message

An issue is preventing PC players from launching FIFA 23, but fortunately, there are a few simple workarounds to help. Here’s everything you need to know about fixing the issue. FIFA 23 officially launched on September 27 for players that purchased the Ultimate Edition, allowing access the game three...
Simple FIFA 23 trick shows you how to take a perfect corner

FIFA 23 introduced a new set-piece system, which may appear complicated at first glance. However, a player found an easy trick to take the perfect corner. The early days of new FIFA games are always exciting. With the slate wiped clean, players start a new journey trying to discover what works and doesn’t work. Everything feels new and fresh, whether that be the best formation, best players, or learning new mechanics.
Five players to watch in LoL Worlds 2022 Play-Ins

Not sure which players to keep an eye on in the Play-In stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship? Here’s our handy guide to the tournament’s most exciting talents as the event kicks off in Mexico City on September 29. We get it. There are a...
BIG’s faveN to miss IEM Rio CSGO Major qualifier

BIG have announced that Josef ‘faveN’ Baumann will not attend the upcoming EU RMR B tournament due to health reasons. In a brief statement on Twitter, the German organization said that faveN will sit out the qualifier because of “a medical situation that requires him to rest at home.”
Apex Legends pick rates spark fears one Legend will be “extinct” in Season 15

Respawn Entertainment has been urged to take action before Apex Legends Season 15 as players fear one of the game’s Legends is on the brink of extinction. Pick rates are among the most popular sets of Apex statistics and are regularly monitored by the community, especially when new buffs or nerfs are introduced for a character.
League of Legends tier list: Best champions to use in each role

Looking for an updated League of Legends tier list to help you dominate your enemies on Summoner’s Rift? Check out our rankings of all the in-meta champions currently available in the game. Since League of Legends‘ release in 2009, Riot Games has constantly introduced new champions to massively expand...
Here’s every minor region representative at LoL Worlds 2022

Unsure who to root for in the play-in stage of Worlds 2022? We’ve got you covered, with our handy guide to every minor region team at the 2022 World Championship, and why you should show them some love. You know what everyone needs in their life? More League of...
Overwatch 2 review-in-progress: A more polished Overwatch experience

Overwatch 2 is more of the same but with smart changes to its core gameplay. Still, new players may balk at the grind ahead despite the move to free-to-play. It’s perhaps fitting that Overwatch 2, upon presenting its main menu, often begins with a stirring rendition of the main Overwatch theme I’ve been humming on and off for six years. All of the piece’s consummate parts are clearer, from rousing strings to bombastic percussion, and there are small details I didn’t notice before either because they weren’t there, or they’ve been polished to a shine. It’s an apt opening because it sets out the game’s stall early – this is Overwatch, but not quite as you remember it.
