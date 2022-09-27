Read full article on original website
Unattended children relocated with parents in Surprise
SURPRISE, Ariz. — Two children were found unattended near an apartment complex in Surprise Saturday morning, police said. Since posting the tweet, police confirmed that the kids were reunited with their parents. According to a post on the department's Twitter, the two kids were found near an apartment building...
MCSO confirms the identities of the 2 men killed in Gila Bend shooting
GILA BEND, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two men died after a shooting at a party in Gila Bend Saturday afternoon. MCSO Sgt. Calbert Gillett said deputies were called for a shooting around 1:36 p.m. in the area of Papago Street and Euclid Avenue.
An East Valley family rides hundreds of miles to raise money for childhood cancer research following son's diagnosis
PHOENIX — The Esteban's are going the distance for children who are fighting devastating illnesses. The East Valley couple is one of thousands of new families across the country facing shocking, life-altering childhood cancer diagnoses every year. "It's heartbreaking," Jeff Esteban said. His family received their news when their...
Police find 3 teens in Phoenix after they were reported missing in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department has found three teenage boys after they were reported missing Thursday morning. Police said the three boys were seen around 9:11 a.m. at Rhodes Junior High School near Dobson and Baseline roads. Police said they weren't seen or heard from since before officers located them.
'Freedom and independence': Phoenix unveils fishing dock accessible for people of all disabilities in Papago Park
PHOENIX — Arizona has some of the best outdoor recreations in the country. Unfortunately, as beautiful as the land is, it can also keep those with physical disabilities away because of hills and rocky landscapes. On Thursday, the City of Phoenix opened a new fishing dock to help bridge...
Maryvale used to be the place to be. Then everything changed
PHOENIX — Daniel Barajas grew up down the street from the restaurant he now owns. "It was, like, perfect," he said. "(I) went to school at Estrella Middle School for a little bit, lived here for a little bit. Went on my own, went on my journey, and came back around."
Helicopter forced into emergency landing on Mesa roadway
MESA, Ariz — A helicopter was forced to land at a Mesa intersection Saturday morning after an unknown mechanical problem, officials with the Mesa Fire Department said. Around 5:50 in the morning, the Bell 47 helicopter made an emergency landing at 8th Avenue & South Sirine. Officials say that...
Camelback High School on alert after 'vague' online threat
PHOENIX — Camelback High School has heightened its security measures after a social media threat mentioning the Valley school was discovered Thursday night. Principal James Arndt said the school will operate on its regular Friday schedule but the presence of local law enforcement will be observed throughout the day.
'It's been a really challenging summer': Maricopa County's struggling to house surrendered pets
PHOENIX — Maricopa County's animal shelters have had more animals in their care than they have space to accommodate them in recent weeks. At the start of September, 50 temporary kennels had to be used to hold the pets in the shelter. One factor shelter staff say is contributing...
The goal of two architectural professors is to use their talents to reframe topics. Their latest exhibit at ASU hopes to do just that with the border
PHOENIX — Two artists are using their talents to reframe conversations about the border through an exhibition at ASU’s Art Museum. The exhibition, which runs through October 30, is called “A Country is Not a House". It features the work of architect and professor Ronald Rael of...
This is why Phoenix PD added an ice cream truck to its fleet of vehicles
PHOENIX — Phoenix police showed up on the campus of one Valley school Wednesday to pass out goodwill and popsicles to the students, courtesy of their "Cool Treats One" ice cream truck. Kids in the K-8 school at Emerson School in central Phoenix were treated to free popsicles and...
Throwback to 1966 with this vintage photo of the Broadway Curve in Tempe
PHOENIX — East Valley residents drive on it nearly everyday and never give it a second thought. Surrounded by office buildings and Tempe Diablo Stadium, the Broadway Curve on Interstate 10 helps connect drivers to downtown Phoenix and is a vital part of the Arizona highway system. But what...
Valley family preparing to file lawsuit against Phoenix PD after loved one shot and killed
PHOENIX — It's been nearly a week since Ali Osman was killed in a shooting involving Phoenix police. It was Saturday evening when Phoenix police say Osman was throwing rocks at a police cruiser near 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane. They reportedly asked the 34-year-old to stop, but when he didn't, both officers fired their weapons, hitting him. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.
'This looks like maybe the worst one': Valley volunteers heading to Florida to help those hit by Hurricane Ian
PHOENIX — While countless people try to escape the devastation of Hurricane Ian in Florida, some Arizonans are preparing to head right to the chaos. Patrick Simmons is one of them. His bags are packed. “I’ve got a week’s worth of supplies in a bag ready to go,” Simmons said.
Ignited bags of gasoline leave Phoenix man severely burned
PHOENIX — A man is in the hospital with severe burns after a vehicle catches fire in Phoenix Thursday. Officers responded to a crash near 35th Avenue and Ocotillo Road, the Phoenix Police Department said. Initial reports indicated that a vehicle was on fire with a man nearby. Officers...
Tucson museum exhibit marks end to de Kooning painting saga
PHOENIX — After a Willem de Kooning painting worth millions was brazenly stolen in 1985 from an Arizona museum, the staff clung to the hope that it would turn up one day. But nobody could have predicted “Woman-Ochre” would find its way back through the kindness of strangers in a neighboring state.
Police investigating woman's death in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances leading up to a woman's death Tuesday night near 27th Avenue and Missouri Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the area at about 11 p.m. and discovered 42-year-old Teana Yameka Pruitt suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to the hospital and later pronounced deceased.
Phoenix police respond to bomb threat at building of Mark Kelly's office
PHOENIX — Phoenix police responded Monday to threats of a bomb at a building near 22nd Street and Camelback Road that contains one of Sen. Mark Kelly's offices. A voicemail left by an unknown person implied a bomb had been left inside the multi-tenant building, police say. Officers searched...
Man killed in fatal crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — One man is dead following a rollover crash in west Phoenix, officials said. At this time, it is unknown if intoxication was a factor in the crash. Around 3 a.m. on Saturday Phoenix police received a call for a crash near 43rd Avenue & West Thomas Road.
Loop 303 in Glendale re-open after wrong-way crash
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Loop 303 in Glendale is back open after a wrong-way crash shut down the freeway Friday afternoon. The crash happened on the northbound Glendale Avenue exit ramp just before 3 p.m. The northbound and southbound lanes of the freeway were closed between Bethany Home Road...
