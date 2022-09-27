ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

12 News

Unattended children relocated with parents in Surprise

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Two children were found unattended near an apartment complex in Surprise Saturday morning, police said. Since posting the tweet, police confirmed that the kids were reunited with their parents. According to a post on the department's Twitter, the two kids were found near an apartment building...
SURPRISE, AZ
12 News

Helicopter forced into emergency landing on Mesa roadway

MESA, Ariz — A helicopter was forced to land at a Mesa intersection Saturday morning after an unknown mechanical problem, officials with the Mesa Fire Department said. Around 5:50 in the morning, the Bell 47 helicopter made an emergency landing at 8th Avenue & South Sirine. Officials say that...
MESA, AZ
12 News

Camelback High School on alert after 'vague' online threat

PHOENIX — Camelback High School has heightened its security measures after a social media threat mentioning the Valley school was discovered Thursday night. Principal James Arndt said the school will operate on its regular Friday schedule but the presence of local law enforcement will be observed throughout the day.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Valley family preparing to file lawsuit against Phoenix PD after loved one shot and killed

PHOENIX — It's been nearly a week since Ali Osman was killed in a shooting involving Phoenix police. It was Saturday evening when Phoenix police say Osman was throwing rocks at a police cruiser near 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane. They reportedly asked the 34-year-old to stop, but when he didn't, both officers fired their weapons, hitting him. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Ignited bags of gasoline leave Phoenix man severely burned

PHOENIX — A man is in the hospital with severe burns after a vehicle catches fire in Phoenix Thursday. Officers responded to a crash near 35th Avenue and Ocotillo Road, the Phoenix Police Department said. Initial reports indicated that a vehicle was on fire with a man nearby. Officers...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Tucson museum exhibit marks end to de Kooning painting saga

PHOENIX — After a Willem de Kooning painting worth millions was brazenly stolen in 1985 from an Arizona museum, the staff clung to the hope that it would turn up one day. But nobody could have predicted “Woman-Ochre” would find its way back through the kindness of strangers in a neighboring state.
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Police investigating woman's death in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances leading up to a woman's death Tuesday night near 27th Avenue and Missouri Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the area at about 11 p.m. and discovered 42-year-old Teana Yameka Pruitt suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to the hospital and later pronounced deceased.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man killed in fatal crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — One man is dead following a rollover crash in west Phoenix, officials said. At this time, it is unknown if intoxication was a factor in the crash. Around 3 a.m. on Saturday Phoenix police received a call for a crash near 43rd Avenue & West Thomas Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Loop 303 in Glendale re-open after wrong-way crash

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Loop 303 in Glendale is back open after a wrong-way crash shut down the freeway Friday afternoon. The crash happened on the northbound Glendale Avenue exit ramp just before 3 p.m. The northbound and southbound lanes of the freeway were closed between Bethany Home Road...
GLENDALE, AZ
