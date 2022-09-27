ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Affordable Housing Application Process Ends Oct. 22 for This New Development in East New York

The Lottery Application process for this development ends in 12 days on Oct 12, 2022. There is a preference for residents of Brooklyn Community Board 5. Parking is subject to an additional fee of $275 monthly. To request an application by mail, send a self-addressed envelope to: 2817 Atlantic Avenue Apartments C/O Reside New York, 349 Keap Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211. Only send one application per development. – Tenant is responsible for electricity with stove, heat and hot water – Minimum incomes calculated based on the tenant share of the utilities – A portion of units were allocated through referrals of applicants from city agencies.
bkreader.com

Say Goodbye to Kings County Nurseries, as High-Rises Take Over

A new seven-story apartment building will rise at 625 New York Avenue in East Flatbush, the site of Kings County Nurseries, reports The Brooklyn Paper. The beloved nursery and landscaping business was opened by the Merola brothers in 1955 and has since been run by generations of the family. According to the city’s records, Joseph Merola Jr. still owns the site and the building on it. The family also owns a second site for parking, which has a pending permit for a second seven-story building.
bkreader.com

‘Bed-Stuy Forever’ Archives the Rich History of Black Brooklyn

Bed-Stuy archivist Faith Robinson’s project, “Bed-Stuy Forever,” is her latest love letter to her neighborhood, reports Patch. Robinson, 27, has spent more than a year archiving a neighborhood that has been home to her family since her mom first arrived in Bed-Stuy from North Carolina in the 1960s.
queenoftheclick.com

Fatta Manno NYC is Opening in Bay Ridge

Fatta Mano NYC Restaurant is opening at 8501 – 3rd Avenue. See the video of their renovations here. Fatta Mano is an authentic upscale casual Halal Italian restaurant – now that’s something different!. Fatta Mano translates to: Made by hand or hand made. Abdul and Ayat Elani,...
marketplace.org

How brutal is NYC’s rental market? Just ask this producer.

Have you ever fallen in love one day only to have your heart broken the next? If so, then you probably have a fair idea of what it’s like to apartment hunt in New York City. In case you haven’t heard, New York City’s rental market is … bonkers. A report by real estate company Douglas Elliman found that average net effective rents in Manhattan were north of $5,000 in August. Over in Brooklyn, where this poor soul recently apartment hunted, the net effective median rent jumped more than 27% yearly to $3,464 — the highest on record.
Reason.com

Public Schools Experiencing 'White Flight'

Six months before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted mass school closures nationwide, a K-12 district in Brooklyn became the vanguard of a citywide, nationally watched push to combat "desegregation" through scrapping selective admissions criteria and instituting the algorithmic lottery system of "controlled choice." Meaning, families would rank their choices for middle school, and the Department of Education (DOE) would feed those preferences into a complicated sorting process through which government can better control the racial and socioeconomic distribution among the schools.
BrooklynPapers.com

Families seeking asylum have few resources at emergency shelter; find warm welcome at Prospect Heights school

A number of young, recently-arrived families seeking asylum are living in a north Brooklyn hotel with few resources and not much support. “We’re seeing thousands and thousands of people coming in for weeks and months, and we don’t have the resources that these families need,” said councilmember Crystal Hudson, who visited the shelter — the exact location of which she asked not be shared for the safety and privacy of the familes staying there — unannounced on Friday.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Eugene Luntey, 101, former chair, CEO of Brooklyn Union Gas, remembered

Eugene “Gene” Luntey, former chair and CEO of Brooklyn Union Gas, former chair of Long Island University and a board member of numerous Brooklyn institutions, died on Sept. 8 at the age of 101, according to the Shelter Island (N.Y.) Reporter. For many years, since his retirement from...
preserve-ramapo.com

In Hasidic Enclaves, Failing Yeshivas Flush with Public Money

New York’s Hasidic Jewish religious schools have benefitted from $1 billion in government funding in the last four years but are unaccountable to outside for oversight. “The Hasidic Jewish community has long operated one of New York’s largest private schools on its own terms, resisting any outside scrutiny of how its students are faring.
bkreader.com

A Mystery Car is up for Grabs on Church Ave

The website of Key4All warns: “if you find it you can drive it! But so can anyone else with a key.”. As of this writing, there is a car sitting on the corner of Church Avenue in Brooklyn, apparently in the parking lot of a Burger King, that is […] Click here to view original web page at gothamist.com.
Community Policy