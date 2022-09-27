Read full article on original website
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist PracticesOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Suggests Republicans Leave the State – Surprisingly, Many Actually GoThe Veracity ReportNew York City, NY
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJMorristown MinuteNutley, NJ
Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged SwanBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
The Hottest Aesthetic Medicine Practice in NJ: Meet Dr. Mai Kaga & The Dream Team at The Kaga AcademyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
eastnewyork.com
Affordable Housing Application Process Ends Oct. 22 for This New Development in East New York
The Lottery Application process for this development ends in 12 days on Oct 12, 2022. There is a preference for residents of Brooklyn Community Board 5. Parking is subject to an additional fee of $275 monthly. To request an application by mail, send a self-addressed envelope to: 2817 Atlantic Avenue Apartments C/O Reside New York, 349 Keap Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211. Only send one application per development. – Tenant is responsible for electricity with stove, heat and hot water – Minimum incomes calculated based on the tenant share of the utilities – A portion of units were allocated through referrals of applicants from city agencies.
bkreader.com
Say Goodbye to Kings County Nurseries, as High-Rises Take Over
A new seven-story apartment building will rise at 625 New York Avenue in East Flatbush, the site of Kings County Nurseries, reports The Brooklyn Paper. The beloved nursery and landscaping business was opened by the Merola brothers in 1955 and has since been run by generations of the family. According to the city’s records, Joseph Merola Jr. still owns the site and the building on it. The family also owns a second site for parking, which has a pending permit for a second seven-story building.
bkreader.com
See Why This 90-Yr-Old Woman From Ocean Hill is Known as the ‘Nana of the Neighborhood’
On Howard Avenue in Ocean Hill, Brooklyn, local residents know 90-year-old Ethel Bruce simply as ‘Nana.’. Sometimes seen perched on a chair at the top of her stoop at 188 Howard Avenue, Bruce is the woman behind “Nana Free Things,” a family-run free stand serving the neighborhood on a hyperlocal level.
queenoftheclick.com
Will 311 Help 7th Avenue & 72nd St. – Bay Ridge?
A concerned Ridgite tweeted this photo to 311. Let’s see if they respond.
Bronx rehab center holds engagement party for two NYC lovebirds
Two people who met as patients at a rehab center in Morrisania are showing that love conquers all.
Does Mayor Adams' migrant tents plan violate NYC’s right-to-shelter mandate?
A land surveyor walks by large tents being constructed in a parking lot at Orchard Beach in the Bronx on Sept. 28, 2022. Attorney Josh Goldfein sat down with WNYC’s Sean Carlson to discuss the city’s decision to temporarily house migrants from the southern border in large tents. [ more › ]
bkreader.com
‘Bed-Stuy Forever’ Archives the Rich History of Black Brooklyn
Bed-Stuy archivist Faith Robinson’s project, “Bed-Stuy Forever,” is her latest love letter to her neighborhood, reports Patch. Robinson, 27, has spent more than a year archiving a neighborhood that has been home to her family since her mom first arrived in Bed-Stuy from North Carolina in the 1960s.
queenoftheclick.com
Fatta Manno NYC is Opening in Bay Ridge
Fatta Mano NYC Restaurant is opening at 8501 – 3rd Avenue. See the video of their renovations here. Fatta Mano is an authentic upscale casual Halal Italian restaurant – now that’s something different!. Fatta Mano translates to: Made by hand or hand made. Abdul and Ayat Elani,...
marketplace.org
How brutal is NYC’s rental market? Just ask this producer.
Have you ever fallen in love one day only to have your heart broken the next? If so, then you probably have a fair idea of what it’s like to apartment hunt in New York City. In case you haven’t heard, New York City’s rental market is … bonkers. A report by real estate company Douglas Elliman found that average net effective rents in Manhattan were north of $5,000 in August. Over in Brooklyn, where this poor soul recently apartment hunted, the net effective median rent jumped more than 27% yearly to $3,464 — the highest on record.
BK man steals $194K check meant for NJ food pantry, cashes and spends it
A Brooklyn man is facing multiple charges, including identity theft and money laundering, for intercepting a $194,000 check that was supposed to go to a New Jersey food bank, authorities said Wednesday.
Public Schools Experiencing 'White Flight'
Six months before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted mass school closures nationwide, a K-12 district in Brooklyn became the vanguard of a citywide, nationally watched push to combat "desegregation" through scrapping selective admissions criteria and instituting the algorithmic lottery system of "controlled choice." Meaning, families would rank their choices for middle school, and the Department of Education (DOE) would feed those preferences into a complicated sorting process through which government can better control the racial and socioeconomic distribution among the schools.
East Harlem man helping the formerly incarcerated in his community
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – An East Harlem man says he is using his own troubled past to motivate and help young people in the Hispanic community. Julio Medina grew up in the Bronx. His mom came to New York City from Puerto Rico to chase the American Dream. Medina said his childhood was filled […]
BrooklynPapers.com
Families seeking asylum have few resources at emergency shelter; find warm welcome at Prospect Heights school
A number of young, recently-arrived families seeking asylum are living in a north Brooklyn hotel with few resources and not much support. “We’re seeing thousands and thousands of people coming in for weeks and months, and we don’t have the resources that these families need,” said councilmember Crystal Hudson, who visited the shelter — the exact location of which she asked not be shared for the safety and privacy of the familes staying there — unannounced on Friday.
Staten Island assisted living facility could be shutting its doors
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – A Midland Beach assisted living facility for senior citizens could be closing its doors in the coming months, the organization said in a letter to the facility’s residents, which was obtained by the Advance/SILive.com. Island Shores -- located at 1111 Father Capodanno Blvd. housing...
New law proposed to prevent discrimination against people with tattoos in New York City
If the bill is passed, tattoos would join race, gender, age and sexual orientation as protective categories.
Member of mayor's police detail fires gun in Brooklyn; unclear if anyone hit: sources
Police sources told Eyewitness News that a member of the New York City Mayor Eric Adam's police detail fired his gun while he was on duty.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Eugene Luntey, 101, former chair, CEO of Brooklyn Union Gas, remembered
Eugene “Gene” Luntey, former chair and CEO of Brooklyn Union Gas, former chair of Long Island University and a board member of numerous Brooklyn institutions, died on Sept. 8 at the age of 101, according to the Shelter Island (N.Y.) Reporter. For many years, since his retirement from...
preserve-ramapo.com
In Hasidic Enclaves, Failing Yeshivas Flush with Public Money
New York’s Hasidic Jewish religious schools have benefitted from $1 billion in government funding in the last four years but are unaccountable to outside for oversight. “The Hasidic Jewish community has long operated one of New York’s largest private schools on its own terms, resisting any outside scrutiny of how its students are faring.
bkreader.com
A Mystery Car is up for Grabs on Church Ave
The website of Key4All warns: “if you find it you can drive it! But so can anyone else with a key.”. As of this writing, there is a car sitting on the corner of Church Avenue in Brooklyn, apparently in the parking lot of a Burger King, that is […] Click here to view original web page at gothamist.com.
My Puerto Rican Father Left Me When I Was Young, But Here’s How I’ve Reclaimed My Latinx Heritage
"Not having a father there to teach me the amazing things about being Latina, specifically Puerto Rican, caused a rift between me, my community and my heritage."
