Read full article on original website
Related
A Surprising Product Made in Idaho, Did You Already Know About it?
Idaho makes a lot of things, and of course, we’re most notorious for our potatoes and stellar agriculture. But there’s something else Idaho is known for having/making, too, and I’ve literally never known about it or fully understood it until today! How about you? Did you already know about this? Keep reading...
Idaho’s Popularity Plummets; 18 States People Rather Move to In 2022
Some people are calling a pair of new mid-year migration reports an early Christmas miracle. Both reports issued by Move Buddha show that interest in moving to Idaho is starting to wane. Their Idaho-focused report shows that the inflow traffic ratio has dropped by 61.6%, the largest drop in the entire country.
Visit The ‘Top of Idaho’ for an Unforgettable Adventure
Idaho is amazing from its waterways to its peaks and everything in-between. There is truly nothing like it. Here in Idaho we also still have some amazing small towns and communities that compared to the hassle of Boise can seem like a blast from the past. Those incredible places that are just a spot on the map where locals leave doors unlocked and wave at everyone that goes by. One of those fantastic little towns sits just below the tallest peak in Idaho.
Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho
The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These Are The Six Most Difficult To Pronounce Boise Streets
Moving to the Treasure Valley almost three years ago from Las Vegas, I was surprised at how welcoming everyone was. Maybe because I didn't move from California, people were more accepting. Perhaps it was because I changed my license plates immediately because I was very proud of being a new Idahoan and tried very hard to fit in. By the end of day one, I understood that Boise is pronounced Boy-C, not Boy-Z.
Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?
When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
Boise Mourns, Looks Back at Coolio’s Legacy and Time in Idaho
There are certain songs that come on and just get you going--it doesn't matter what's going on or where you are at. All of us have our favorite songs and artists--but it is those "anthems" that are so universal they'll get an entire building moving, no matter what. Being event...
The Fifteen Most Haunted Places In Boise Will Terrify You
Fall might be the best time to live in the Boise area. The weather is the perfect temperature for sweaters at night and even shorts during the day. With Halloween right around the corner, we look forward to taking our families to Lowe's Family Farmstead, seeing the fantastic decorations on Harrison Boulevard, and getting freaked out at Haunted World.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How To Speak “Boise” On The Road
The roads of the Treasure Valley are a fascinating thing and anything and happen. Anything. One moment, you’re happily coasting into town from The Village on 84, enjoying the mountains… the next, you’re getting the one-finger salute from someone passing you for going the speed limit in the middle lane.
Seattle Times Compares Idaho Women to the Handmaid’s Tale
Our state was once America's best-kept secret regarding places to live. Idaho was far removed from the intense headlines of the nation's culture wars. We can all remember when the top story was when a city would be adding another traffic light. Today, the Gem State is known for overvalued real estate, fast growth, and the tipping point over the post-Roe v. Wade world.
When Should New Idaho Residents Get Their New License Plates?
I don't want to incriminate myself but I may or may not be breaking the rules here. Allow me to explain - when I first moved to Idaho last year, what followed was a huge transitional period that required me to logistically get not only my family up here but also my belongings. In the midst of that, taking on a new role, finding a place to live (in an insane housing market), and balancing a personal life... I never got around to switching the plates on my car from Texas to Idaho.
eastidahonews.com
Are you required to have a front license plate on your vehicle? Here’s what Idaho law says
(Idaho Statesman) — Over the weekend, we answered a question that had Idaho drivers questioning whether they’re driving legally or not when they’re in downtown Boise: Can you turn left onto a one-way street on a red light?. Now we’re answering another confusing question that could one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘We can’t wait any longer’: Idaho health care group wants action on climate change
Ethan Sims and his two daughters went to Washington, D.C., last week. The girls, ages 13 and 14, spent the afternoon telling aides for Idaho’s all-Republican congressional delegation how climate change affects their lives. One example: their coaches are forced to cancel practices because of unsafe air quality. Sims is an emergency room physician for […] The post ‘We can’t wait any longer’: Idaho health care group wants action on climate change appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Police believe two suspects in Meridian pharmacy theft are connected to other Idaho robberies
BOISE, Idaho — Police pursued two men through Idaho, Oregon and Nevada in connection to a robbery at a Meridian pharmacy on Monday. Tyheir Bolden, 24, and Antonio Watkins, 24, were taken into custody 250 miles away from Meridian in Humboldt County, Nevada. Police now believe the suspects are...
City of Boise Announces Hispanic Heritage Celebration
According to the United States Census Bureau from their 2020 findings, Latinos make up about 13 percent of Idaho's population. In Idaho, however, findings show that the population number may be higher-- remember, the census relies on response. In fact, the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs suggests that in K-12 public schools--upwards of 18 percent of students are Latino.
Star Getting A McDonalds Could Be Great For The Community
While McDonald's is widely known for its Big Macs and Happy Meals, the corporation places a major emphasis on sustainability, local charity, and affecting community change. This could be great news for the town of Star, Idaho. In 2021, McDonald’s USA and its suppliers in the U.S. donated over 10.1...
Idaho’s Favorite Halloween Candy Is a Disappointing Surprise
Ah, Halloween! It's the spookiest and sweetest time of the year in America. One by one, Idaho's family homes transform into spectacularly haunted houses! Our perfectly manicured lawns become fog-filled graveyards. And candy becomes its own main food group. This is precisely the reason we're so bummed over Idaho's favorite...
Post Register
Drag performer sues blogger for defamation over edited video
BOISE — A drag performer has filed a defamation lawsuit against a far-right blogger he accuses of releasing a doctored video that falsely made it look as if he had exposed himself to children. Eric Posey filed the lawsuit Monday in a court in northern Idaho, saying his reputation...
Boise Falls Behind in Most Popular Idaho Cities for New Residents
Idaho is a lovely place and odds are we don't need to explain our reasoning to you. There's something for everyone here whether you love a clean and booming downtown or a calm and isolated outdoor experience--it's all here and it's all close. Along with endless activities for just about anyone, there are four distinct seasons giving everyone a taste of all the weather seasons and sometimes, we get four seasons in one day!
Real Idahoans with Real Paranormal Stories
Do you believe in paranormal activity, ghosts, and the like? My ex loved to watch ghost shows and its easy to go down the rabbit hole with it. Idaho is home to some of the most haunted places in the country and possibly in the world with our Old Penitentiary.
105.5 The Fan
Boise, ID
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0