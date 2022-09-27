ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
ffxnow.com

Open houses in Fairfax County this weekend

Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Fairfax County this weekend:. Noteworthy: Dual staircases, rear deck, built-in elevator shaft. Open: Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Steven Watson – KW Metro Center) 3001 Fox Den Lane, Oakton. 6 BR/8.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Seven car garage,...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Sept. 26-30

The weekend is almost here. Before the remnants of Hurricane Ian arrive or you head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. For owner Amir Mostafavi, South Block coming to...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfax County, VA
Falls Church, VA
Government
City
Falls Church, VA
City
Idylwood, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Herndon, VA
Fairfax County, VA
Government
WTOP

Quartz District project in Dale City moves forward

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A large mixed-use project in the Dale City area is close to approval. At its Sept. 21 meeting, the Prince William County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval...
DALE CITY, VA
ffxnow.com

McLean church plans sale of century-old building to Montessori school

The Montessori School of McLean could soon have the property at 1711 Kirby Road all to itself. The private elementary school has occupied the nearly 4-acre parcel since the early 1970s, but the site has been shared with the Chesterbrook United Methodist Church, which constructed its longtime home there in 1920.
MCLEAN, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#West Side#Land Use#City Planning#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Rushmark Properties#Hitt Contracting#Falls Church Drive
ffxnow.com

New Sunrise Senior Living in McLean to welcome residents next spring

Construction continues to chug along on Sunrise Senior Living’s upcoming facility in McLean. Sunrise of McLean Village broke ground at 1515 Chain Bridge Road on June 18, 2021 and is projected to move in its first residents in spring 2023, according to spokesperson John Chibnall. “Sunrise of McLean Village...
MCLEAN, VA
thezebra.org

Last Chance to Ride the Water Taxi for Free for your Morning and Afternoon Commute

ALEXANDRIA, VA–On Friday, Sep. 30, Metrorail delayed the Potomac Yard project due to structural discovery issues. Prior to the delay, commuters were offered alternative transportation on DASH Bus, Metro shuttles, Virginia Railway Express(VRE), and the Water Taxi. This delay will shut down Metro services between Braddock Road station and Pentagon City station, offering shuttles between the two, through Nov. 12; it will also postpone the opening of the Potomac Yard station until 2023.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
ffxnow.com

Herndon Planning Commission OKs replacing a 40-year-old warehouse with self-storage facility

A new self-storage facility appears likely to replace a soon-to-be-demolished, four-decade-old warehouse in Herndon. On Monday (Sept. 26), the Town of Herndon’s Planning Commission unanimously approved plans to construct a 30,000-square-foot Security Public Storage facility at 331 Victory Drive. The old warehouse currently on the site, located in a business park, would be demolished.
HERNDON, VA
fox5dc.com

'Lay off the horn': DC neighborhood frustrated over increase in honking

WASHINGTON - Neighbors in one Northwest, D.C. community have a big ask of drivers passing through: Lay off the horn. There’s a stop sign camera at the intersection of Blagden Avenue and Allison Street in Northwest. Neighbors say it’s notoriously sensitive. The District’s Department of Transportation says it’s...
TRAFFIC
ffxnow.com

Free injury consult with Rehab 2 Perform

Your new physical therapy and sports rehab experts in Tysons Corner. Rehab 2 Perform is bringing their fitness focused physical therapy company to Tysons Corner!. R2P serves the community with a modern approach to Physical Therapy and Sports Rehab. Providing a personalize plan of care with 1-on-1 sessions, Rehab 2 Perform sees an array of clients ages 8 to 88 ranging from the active adult, competitive athlete, and those just looking to be more active.
TYSONS, VA
cardinalnews.org

Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia

Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy