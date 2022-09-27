ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

CBS Boston

Ex-restaurant manager accused of stealing $200K to cover Keno losses

SCITUATE -  A former manager at a Scituate restaurant is facing theft and tax evasion charges for allegedly stealing $200,000 from her employer in order to cover her Keno losses.Maureen Graham, a 55-year-old from Plymouth, was indicted Friday, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said.Graham was hired to be the general manager at The Voyage in 2018, where her responsibilities included payroll and tracking cash sales, Cruz said."In 2019, restaurant owners installed a Keno terminal inside the restaurant," Cruz said. "Graham's control of restaurant funds and her unfettered access to Keno tickets, allowed her to spend hours inside the restaurant gambling."It's alleged that she stole about $200,000 from restaurant bank accounts over the course of a year and a half."Investigators found that if Graham failed to win money, she would allegedly shift funds around to cover the deficit left in various bank accounts," Cruz said.Graham will be arraigned in Plymouth Superior Court. Cruz said investigators with the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission worked with police on the case.
SCITUATE, MA
Turnto10.com

Cumberland man pleads guilty in largest meth-laced pill seizure

(WJAR) — A Cumberland man has plead guilty in the country's largest seizure of meth-laced counterfeit Adderall pills in March 2022. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Rhode Island, 27-year-old Dylan Rodas plead guilty Thursday in federal court to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Woonsocket, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Woonsocket, RI
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

15 people arrested in Pawtucket drug sweep

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said Thursday 15 people were arrested in a drug sweep in Pawtucket. The arrests happened Wednesday on Montgomery Street. Det. Lt. Dino Giorgio said that they received multiple complaints from local business owners and residents on Broad and Montgomery streets. Some of the complaint,...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

West Warwick man pleads guilty to running Ponzi scheme

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A West Warwick man has pleaded guilty in federal court for running a decade-long Ponzi scheme. Thomas Huling, 58, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of committing wire fraud and tax evasion. According to prosecutors, Huling defrauded investors from 2008 to 2018 by promoting several investment...
WEST WARWICK, RI
Person
Peter Neronha
ABC6.com

Former Portsmouth officer charged after fight at local restaurant

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — A former Portsmouth police officer is accused of being involved in a fight at a local restaurant earlier this month. Portsmouth police said Richard Doyle struck another cop he was sitting with at Localz Kitchen and Cocktails restaurant on Sept. 14. Both Doyle and the other officer were off-duty at the time.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Terminated Fall River police officer facing 11 charges as trial set to begin Monday

The trial of a terminated Fall River police officer is scheduled to begin on Monday. Michel Pessoa was initially indicted on the charges of one count of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery, four counts of civil rights violation with bodily injury, three counts of intimidation of a witness (misleading), three counts of filing a false report by a public officer and one count of malicious destruction of property.
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI 12 News

Fire under investigation at Pawtucket home

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire at a Pawtucket home Friday night is under investigation. Crews were called to Cottage Street around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a fire coming from the basement. 12 News spoke with the landlord of the building at the scene who said everyone inside made it out safely. The […]
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Police: Man stabbed in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in a Providence apartment complex Thursday evening. Providence police were called to Park West Apartments on Montgomery Avenue just before 6 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. ABC6 News crews on scene witnessed a dozen police cruisers outside of the apartment.
PROVIDENCE, RI
newbedfordguide.com

21-year old Rehobeth man and friend indicted for shooting death of father

“An extensive investigation into the previously unsolved July 6, 2021 homicide of 66-year-old Joseph Housley in Seekonk has resulted in the indictment of the victim’s son and another man for murder, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. A Bristol County Grand Jury on Thursday handed down...
SEEKONK, MA
ABC6.com

Providence Bike Collective hosts ‘Big October Fix’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Bike Collective held its “Big October Fix” Sunday. The event saw volunteers help to fix up 100 bicycles that will be given to Providence residents. The bikes will go to several South Providence community organizations. Sunday’s event celebrated the completion of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Crash leaves car mangled in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A crash in Rehoboth left a car mangled Saturday night. The Rehoboth police and fire departments were at the scene of the crash on Homestead Avenue. Fire officials said that the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Rescue crews from both Seekonk and Attleboro also...
REHOBOTH, MA

