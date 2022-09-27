Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rate Hikes and Rate Discounts for Some Maine Utility CustomersThe Maine WriterMaine State
Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
Hannaford Opens New Locations In The USBryan DijkhuizenBrunswick, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
3 Great Taco Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
boothbayregister.com
TONIGHT! LAST TURKEY DINNER OF THE SEASON AT OPI!
TONIGHT! Enjoy the last turkey dinner of the Season at Ocean Point Inn. Chef Michael has prepared two turkeys just for the occasion! So all you turkey lovers, come by and join us for this local favorite! Includes all the fixins!. For those of you who want something different, Chef...
boothbayregister.com
Kendal Mountain Festival Tour comes to Lincoln Theater
The world famous Kendal Mountain Festival Tour is coming to American cinemas for the first time in its 42-year history and will be screening at Damariscotta’s historic Lincoln Theater for one night only, Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. This special film event, which features eight of the very best short adventure documentaries, allows audiences to experience incredible stories from award-winning filmmakers. You will discover new people, places, and characters you’ll instantly warm to. And you’ll find yourself immersed in amazing locations that will instantly rise to the top of your bucket list.
boothbayregister.com
‘Made in Maine’ show at Maine Art Gallery: Wicked good
I went to the opening reception of the final show of 2022 at Maine Art Gallery, “Made In Maine,” last Saturday. This gallery is set in an old brick house out on Warren Street in Wiscasset and the shows always stir both the imagination and intellect of every viewer.
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County property transfers in September
The Lincoln County Registry of Deeds provided the following information on property transfers recorded in September:. Alna: PNC Bank National Association and Ranta, Richard J. to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation; Averill, Stephen P. to Averill, Stephen P. and Averill, Patti Jo. Boothbay: Schambra, Frank G. Tr, Schambra Living Trust...
boothbayregister.com
BEC gets schematics review, addresses rumor mill
Lavallee Brensinger architects’ (LBPA) Joe Britton reviewed schematic changes for the Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District campus development plan Sept. 28. Building Exploratory Committee members also briefly addressed rumors that private donations to the project are coming with strings attached. The biggest change to schematics was the Boothbay Region...
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay rally falls short in 36-35 loss to Telstar
Three fourth quarter touchdowns weren’t enough for Boothbay football to rally for a come-from-behind victory Friday night over Telstar at Sherman Field. Boothbay trailed 30-6 entering the fourth period, but a late rally which included scoring on consecutive offensive plays and a blocked punt weren’t enough as Telstar survived 36-35 in eight-man Football Small Conference action. Boothbay drops to 1-4. Telstar improves to 3-2.
boothbayregister.com
Friday night football at BRHS
For just over two decades, Friday night football under the lights has been a happening occasion at Boothbay Region High School. Parents, fans and officials gather for two to three hours on Sherman Field to enjoy football. On Friday, Sept. 30, the Seahawks and Rebels from Telstar Regional High School...
boothbayregister.com
Conservation District seeks nomination for board of supervisors
Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District as one opening on its five-member Board of Supervisors. The volunteer board, which is responsible for guiding the District’s business affairs and operations in its mission to provide assistance to the community in conservation of land and water resources, is comprised of three elected and two appointed supervisors, who each serve overlapping three-year terms. This year we are seeking nominations for one elected position.
