Sunday, October 2nd Weather
Shower and thunderstorm activity will become more widespread today and into next week. The higher elevations above 11,000 feet could see a few inches of wet snow accumulations through tonight. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 67. Look for an overnight low of 43. The San Luis...
Saturday, October 1st Weather
Thunderstorm activity will become more widespread this weekend and into next week. The higher peaks could see some light snow accumulations. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 71. Look for an overnight low of 43. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 69, a low...
Chaffee County Public Health Wants Your Feedback on the Chaffee Community Clinic
CCPH has been providing free mobile health services through Chaffee Community Clinic (CCC) on Monday afternoons in Salida at the Methodist Church since May 23rd and at both the Congregational United Church of Christ and the Community Center in Buena Vista on Tuesday mornings and afternoons since May 31st, 2022.
Salida Football Falls to Montezuma-Cortez 19-0
The Salida Spartans lose to the Montezuma-Cortez Panthers 19-0. Highlights tonight are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware.
Salida Volleyball Falls to the Manitou Springs Mustangs in Three Sets.
The Lady Spartans fall to the Lady Mustangs in straight sets. Set 1: 25-21, Set 2: 25-12, Set 3: 25-18. Tonight's highlights are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware.
Buena Vista Football Bounces Back With a 42-14 Win Over North Fork
The Buena Vista Demons get a huge winner over league opponent North Fork Miners 42-14, and they improved to 3-2 on the season. Highlights tonight are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. Senior Ethan Flavin gave us his thoughts after the big win. Parker Quintana had a chance to...
Cotopaxi Football Defeats La Veta 72-44
The Pirates get a victory over the La Veta Redhawks 72-44 on homecoming night. Tonight's highlights are sponsored by Salida Ace Hardware. Wes Westburg caught up with Parker Quintana after the homecoming victory. Head Coach Luke Treat caught up with Parker Quintana after the victory….
