Read full article on original website
Related
Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged people from...
Pa. Supreme Court Chief justice Max Baer dies at 74
Pa. Supreme Court Justice Max Baer died Friday night at his home near Pittsburgh at 74 years old, the court announced Saturday. A cause of death was not released but a court news released called it a “sudden passing.”. Justice Debra Todd now becomes chief justice as she has...
Fetterman, rallying in Pittsburgh, boasts about record fighting crime
John Fetterman, recently criticized by some Democrats for his lack of a campaign presence in Pennsylvania’s major cities, was all-in on Pittsburgh at a rainy public rally in the Strip District on Saturday as the race for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat draws nearer. After walking out to “Renegade,”...
Wolf orders flags to half-staff after death of Chief Justice Max Baer: ‘A champion of children’
Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf on Saturday ordered Commonwealth flags on all state facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff immediately after the unexpected death of Supreme Court Justice Max Baer. The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Baer’s interment, which has not yet...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Political realities could leave the seven-member Pa. Supreme Court one justice down
Nominating a justice to fill an open seat on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court bench was expected to be one of the first orders of business for the next governor but now the potential exists for it to be one of the last acts for Gov. Tom Wolf. Given the timing...
Death toll from Hurricane Ian reaches 54 as officials continue rescue efforts
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida’s death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state’s southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
Florida coastal residents ‘in panic mode’ waiting for water, other basic needs
While most Floridians woke up to a normal Sunday with plans for church, family gatherings, and football watching, many people in the Southwest Florida coast, the areas most ravaged by Hurricane Ian, spent the day growing weary, frustrated, and angry as they waited for electricity, gas, water, food, and other basic needs.
Pilot, 49, died when plane crashed in Pa. yard
NOTE: This story has been updated; the NTSB now says two people were aboard the plane, not just one. A 49-year-old man died in a fiery plane crash in Lehigh County involving an aircraft owned by a Lehigh Valley flight training business, authorities said Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report
A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
Florida residents in Ian’s path had about a day’s warning to evacuate. Was it enough?
It was Tuesday morning, the day before Hurricane Ian bulldozed into Southwest Florida and already less than 24 hours before Gov. Ron DeSantis declared it was too late for remaining residents to evacuate. But at a Collier County Commission meeting, officials agreed they should pray for Tampa Bay. “There’s a...
Fetterman uses health issues to sidestep questions, Oz and Toomey say
Republican senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz on Friday demanded transparency around the health of John Fetterman, his Democratic opponent who suffered a stroke in the spring. Oz said members of the public deserve answers about Fetterman’s health before they cast their votes. “The absentee ballots are out, they’re circulating,...
Pennsylvanians’ favorite fried foods are these, finds study
Sometimes the best things in life aren’t that great for you, and, boy, is that true of food. Take fried food, for example, two types of which a new study has found that Pennsylvanians go absolutely gaga for the most. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania’s favorite breakfast chain is this: study...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I intend to vote for Fetterman and Shapiro | PennLive letters
The Republicans, in particular Mehmet Oz, are trying to make much of John Fetterman’s health and the fact that he has been reluctant to debate Oz. Such hypocrites. Doug Mastriano has refused to debate except on his terms, which are so partisan that no reasonable person would agree to them. Mastriano even refuses to give interviews or answer questions except to partisans who are already in his corner (like his hero Donald Trump who only appears before crowds of his supporters who can be counted on to boo and cheer on cue).
How did Pennsylvania’s top-ranked high school football teams fare on Friday, Sept. 30?
Below is a quick glance at how Pennsylvania’s top-ranked football teams fared on Friday, Sept. 30. PennLive will continue to update scores for Saturday games when those become final. CLASS 6A. Rank – Team – District – Record -- Result. 1. St. Joseph’s Prep (12) –...
Floridians awake to unfathomable damage as storm assessment begins
FORT MYERS, Fla. — On the vacation island resorts of Sanibel and Captiva, rescuers flew in on helicopters because the roads from the mainland of Southwest Florida had collapsed into San Carlos Bay. To the south, Fort Myers Beach, once a lively town center of fish restaurants and bars, was reduced to a debris field of concrete blocks, shredded wood and broken tiles, its pier stripped down to a skeleton of pilings.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
How to watch New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers (10/2/22): FREE viewing, details, odds
Two teams coming off losses and struggling to get out of the gate will look to build momentum when they meet early this afternoon at Acrisure Stadium. The host Pittsburgh Steelers are the favorites for the 1 p.m. game against the New York Jets. Viewers can follow on CBS, or steam it live on DirecTV Stream (which is offering a discount on its packages through Oct. 4), fuboTV, which is offering a FREE 7-day trial, and Paramount+, which is offering a one-month FREE trial.
Watch scenes from Penn State-Northwestern game: video
Penn State football returned home for the second week in a row to host the Northwestern Wildcats today around 3:30 p.m., seeking to add to an already great start to their undefeated season so far. The Nittany Lions won has won their first four games, last week beating Central Michigan...
Pirates vs. Cardinals prediction, betting odds for MLB on Sunday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Pittsburgh Pirates lock horns with the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB at Busch Stadium on Sunday, starting at 2:15 p.m. ET. The Pirates...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
185K+
Followers
77K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0