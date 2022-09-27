The Republicans, in particular Mehmet Oz, are trying to make much of John Fetterman’s health and the fact that he has been reluctant to debate Oz. Such hypocrites. Doug Mastriano has refused to debate except on his terms, which are so partisan that no reasonable person would agree to them. Mastriano even refuses to give interviews or answer questions except to partisans who are already in his corner (like his hero Donald Trump who only appears before crowds of his supporters who can be counted on to boo and cheer on cue).

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO