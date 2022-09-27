ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

PennLive.com

Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged people from...
RENO, NV
PennLive.com

Pilot, 49, died when plane crashed in Pa. yard

NOTE: This story has been updated; the NTSB now says two people were aboard the plane, not just one. A 49-year-old man died in a fiery plane crash in Lehigh County involving an aircraft owned by a Lehigh Valley flight training business, authorities said Thursday.
#Wxpi
PennLive.com

Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report

A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PennLive.com

I intend to vote for Fetterman and Shapiro | PennLive letters

The Republicans, in particular Mehmet Oz, are trying to make much of John Fetterman’s health and the fact that he has been reluctant to debate Oz. Such hypocrites. Doug Mastriano has refused to debate except on his terms, which are so partisan that no reasonable person would agree to them. Mastriano even refuses to give interviews or answer questions except to partisans who are already in his corner (like his hero Donald Trump who only appears before crowds of his supporters who can be counted on to boo and cheer on cue).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Floridians awake to unfathomable damage as storm assessment begins

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On the vacation island resorts of Sanibel and Captiva, rescuers flew in on helicopters because the roads from the mainland of Southwest Florida had collapsed into San Carlos Bay. To the south, Fort Myers Beach, once a lively town center of fish restaurants and bars, was reduced to a debris field of concrete blocks, shredded wood and broken tiles, its pier stripped down to a skeleton of pilings.
FLORIDA STATE
PennLive.com

How to watch New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers (10/2/22): FREE viewing, details, odds

Two teams coming off losses and struggling to get out of the gate will look to build momentum when they meet early this afternoon at Acrisure Stadium. The host Pittsburgh Steelers are the favorites for the 1 p.m. game against the New York Jets. Viewers can follow on CBS, or steam it live on DirecTV Stream (which is offering a discount on its packages through Oct. 4), fuboTV, which is offering a FREE 7-day trial, and Paramount+, which is offering a one-month FREE trial.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

