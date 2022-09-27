ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddyville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Paducah man charged with drug trafficking, arrested with 250 grams of crystal meth

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man in Paducah, Ky., has been arrested in McCracken County during a traffic stop on Friday, September 30, and was charged drug trafficking. Joshua Averitt, 37, of Paducah was arrested after detectives received information that Averitt was selling Methamphetamine. During the investigation detectives were able to make Methamphetamine related purchases from Averitt.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Drug trafficking investigation nets one arrest in Paducah

A drug trafficking investigation in Paducah nets one arrest. Detectives from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office were tipped off to drug activity and began an investigation. Undercover officers were allegedly able to purchase drugs from 37-year-old Joshua K. Averitt of Spruce Street. Friday, Averitt was pulled over near 28th and...
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Graves County Deputies Make Drug Arrest at Mayfield Tornado Relief Camper

One person was arrested, and one being sought, following a search of a tornado relief camper in Mayfield. Graves County sheriff’s reports said deputies searched the camper, following numerous complaints of drug activity on Dorothy Lane. During the search, numerous methamphetamine smoking pipes containing residue were located, as well...
MAYFIELD, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Charged With Assaulting Woman With Baseball Bat

A Hopkinsville man was charged after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a baseball bat on South Jessup Avenue in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 21-year-old Gilberto Gomez got angry with a woman over drinking and kicked her out of the house. She reportedly got a baseball bat and...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calvert City, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Eddyville, KY
wkdzradio.com

Trigg Sheriff Issues Full Response Regarding Ongoing Legal Proceedings

Following a Friday afternoon interview with the News Edge, Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree has responded to the most recent update in the investigation against himself and his office — in which special prosecution has switched from Todd County Attorney Jeffrey Traughber to Muhlenberg County Commonwealth’s Attorney Clayton Adams.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Graves County circuit court judge swears in deputy sheriff

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Recently sworn-in Graves County Deputy Sheriff Chad Hall will begin his academy training later this year, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. Hall officially starts his duties on Monday, Oct. 3. Until his academy training begins, he will be assisting with court...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Charged After Hitting Public Safety Officer

A Hopkinsville woman was charged with wanton endangerment after hitting a public Safety officer with her vehicle on East 9th Street Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say Officer Jace Baxter was crossing the road in a crosswalk in a shirt with reflective writing on it when 20-year-old Kendaijha Davie who was turning at a high rate of speed hit Baxter’s arm with her vehicle.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Paraphernalia
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Indicted For Attempted Fetal Homicide

The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday including a charge of attempted fetal homicide. A true bill was returned on 20-year old Tyquarius Stubbs of Hopkinsville on charges of second-degree attempted fetal homicide, second-degree assault – domestic violence, first-degree strangulation, intimidating a participant in a legal process and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

State police announce traffic checkpoints

Kentucky State Police announced on Saturday they will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints across the area. Troopers said they would be checking for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence. In addition, KSP utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers using public roadways and provide a deterrent for those who violate laws. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Grand jury returns indictments for rape, assault

Multiple indictments were returned for assault by a Christian County Grand Jury Friday, along with an indictment for rape in connection with an attack on the rail trail in July. Indicted for first-degree rape, first-degree strangulation and tampering with physical evidence is 44-year-old Jason Wayne Morse of Hopkinsville—he is accused...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

KSP investigating three-vehicle injury collision

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say they received a call from the McLean County Sheriff’s Department about a multiple vehicle injury collision. According to a press release, that crash happened Thursday around 5 p.m. on KY 81 near Drain Pond Road...
RUMSEY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kbsi23.com

2 teens injured after hit by vehicle in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two teenagers were injured after they were struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in McCracken County. It happened about 7:16 p.m. Paducah 911 received a 911 call regarding a vehicle striking two people in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road. Deputies...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Guthrie Woman Says Former Boyfriend Robbed Her

A Guthrie woman says she was robbed at gunpoint on East 2nd Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say it was around midnight when the woman’s ex-boyfriend allegedly broke her cell phone and took her Apple watch while pointing a gun at her. The robbery was reported to police around 4 p.m.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Police asking for help finding a Paducah woman

Paducah Police are asking for help locating a woman reported missing. Police are searching for 21-year-old Jetta Owen. Owen was last seen Thursday outside the WB Sanders building near 9th and Washington Streets, and she did not return home. Owen is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall weighing approximately...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah Police help elderly man during medical emergency

Officers with the Paducah Police Department recently helped an elderly man during a medical emergency. Police said they were called to a home on Adams Street on Wednesday in reference to unknown trouble. Once at the residence they could hear someone yelling for help inside the home. Officers Brandon Cupp...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Graves couple arrested for burglary

A Graves County couple was arrested Wednesday, accused of a series of burglaries. The burglaries were occurring at a residence near Williams Lane in the Golo area of Graves County. Detectives said that appliances, furniture, and other household items have been taken from the home over a period of time, going back to last winter.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy