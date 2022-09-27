Read full article on original website
Like Aaron Judge, Roger Maris Once Hit Leadoff For the YankeesIBWAABronx, NY
New York City Jail Training Chief Herns Mitton Quit After 9 DaysAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Inside New York's 60th Annual Film Festival "White Noise Party"Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Football: Chambers ‘doing what’s needed for the defense,’ enjoys career-best outing in No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hits 702nd homer
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 702nd career homer in the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates
CBS Sports
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Trevino isn't starting Saturday against Baltimore. Trevino went 0-for-3 with a strikeout during Friday's loss to the Orioles and will head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Kyle Higashioka is starting behind the dish and batting eighth.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Shut down for season
Alcantara won't start Wednesday's regular-season finale against Atlanta, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Alcantara capped off his dominant season Friday in Milwaukee, allowing a run on five hits and no walks while striking out eight in eight innings to take an unlucky loss. While he would have lined up to start Wednesday on normal rest, manager Don Mattingly said Saturday that the right-hander won't pitch again in 2022 in order to give him extra rest ahead of the offseason. Alcantara had a career-best season during the 2022 campaign, posting a 2.28 ERA, 207:50 K:BB and 0.98 WHIP in 228.2 innings over 32 starts.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Season over
Marte (undisclosed) was placed on the injured list Friday. He was originally listed as part of Friday's lineup, so it's unclear what the exact injury is, but Marte hasn't been 100 percent healthy for much of the season. Buddy Kennedy, who was recalled in a corresponding move, could get some opportunities over the final days of the season.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Rougned Odor: Out of Sunday's lineup
Odor is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees. Odor and Terrin Vavra have alternated the starts at second base in recent days, and the pattern will continue Sunday, as after Odor started Saturday and Vavra came off the bench, the two will spot spats a day later.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Riding pine Saturday
Haniger isn't starting Saturday against Oakland. Haniger is one of several starters who will rest Saturday after the Mariners clinched a postseason berth Friday night. Sam Haggerty will take his place in right field and bat sixth.
CBS Sports
Yankees lose relievers Zack Britton, Clay Holmes to arm injuries as regular season winds down
New York Yankees left-hander Zack Britton exited Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, his former team, with left arm fatigue, the Yankees announced. He was placed on the 60-day injured list Saturday, ending his season. "He's doing pretty well, actually," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday (video link). "We are...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Day off Saturday
Raleigh isn't in the lineup Saturday against Oakland. Raleigh ended the Mariners' 21-year playoff drought with a walkoff home run in the ninth inning Friday, and he'll retreat to the bench for a second consecutive game. Luis Torrens is starting behind the dish and batting cleanup Saturday.
CBS Sports
Royals' Salvador Perez: Makes precautionary exit
Perez left Saturday's game in the seventh inning with thumb soreness, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Perez's early exit was considered precautionary, and it's possible he still plays Sunday. It wasn't obvious the thumb was bothering him, as he went 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in the contest. He's up to 23 homers in 114 games this season, which has seen him bothered by his thumb at various times since May.
CBS Sports
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Remains on bench Friday
Aquino isn't in the lineup Friday against the Cubs. Aquino has gone just 2-for-10 with a solo home run, two walks and three strikeouts over his last three games, and he'll remain on the bench for a second consecutive matchup. TJ Friedl will shift to right field while Jake Fraley starts in left.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Corey Seager: Remains out of lineup
Seager (forearm) isn't starting Thursday against the Mariners. Seager has been dealing with a bruised left forearm since Tuesday and underwent X-rays that came back negative, but he'll be held out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Josh Smith will take over at shortstop and bat ninth.
CBS Sports
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Heads to bench
O'Hoppe will be on the bench Thursday against Oakland. O'Hoppe was called up for the first time Wednesday and went 1-for-3 in his MLB debut. He won't make back-to-back starts just yet, with Max Stassi taking over behind the plate.
CBS Sports
Braves' Max Fried: Exits with illness, 2-1 lead
Fried exited Friday's start against the Mets after five innings with an apparent illness, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports. He allowed four hits and one run while striking out three over five innings before exiting. Fried had only thrown 71 pitches, but he was seen vomiting in a trash can in the dugout in between innings, so it seems like he caught a stomach bug. He lines up to pitch in the final game of the regular season Wednesday in Miami if he feels up to it.
CBS Sports
Astros might move on from GM Jim Click if bounced from playoffs early, per report
The Houston Astros are currently 102-54 remain in the midst of the Golden Era of Astros baseball. Usually, in situations such as this one, shaking up the front office is one of the last points of discussion surrounding the team. It seems there's at least a little smoke, though. General...
CBS Sports
Angels' Matt Duffy: Not in Friday's lineup
Duffy isn't starting Friday against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Duffy started the last three games and went 3-for-10 with two runs, an RBI, a walk and two strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Luis Rengifo starts at the hot corner and leads off.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Waived Friday
Sgarbossa was placed on waivers Friday, according to CapFriendly. Sgarbossa scored four points in 10 appearances with Washington last season. Assuming he goes unclaimed, the veteran forward should spend most of the 2022-23 campaign with AHL Hershey but he'll likely earn an NHL promotion as an injury replacement at some point.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Iffy for Sunday
Prater (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Prater was limited at practices throughout the week due to a hip injury he presumably picked up during the team's Week 3 loss to the Rams, though he didn't appear bothered by the issue during the game as he connected on all four of his field-goal attempts. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, the Cardinals don't kick off until 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, to there'll be few replacement options available if Prater is ruled out for Week 4.
CBS Sports
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Resting Saturday
Crawford isn't starting Saturday against the Athletics. The Mariners are resting several starters Saturday after clinching a postseason berth Friday night, and Crawford will head to the bench after going 1-for-14 with an RBI, two walks and three strikeouts over the last four games. Dylan Moore is starting at shortstop and leading off.
Jones injures ankle in Giants' 20-12 victory over Bears
Daniel Jones ran for two touchdowns before injuring an ankle, Saquon Barkley had 146 yards and ran the wildcat offense at times after both New York quarterbacks were hurt in leading the Giants to a 20-12 victory over the Chicago Bears
CBS Sports
Giants' Joey Bart: Heads to bench
Bart will not start Thursday's game against the Rockies, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Bart has been the Giants' clear primary catcher down the stretch, starting eight of the last 12 games prior to Thursday's contest. He hasn't had much success at the plate over that stretch, however, going 3-for-25 with 14 strikeouts. Austin Wynns will start behind the plate Thursday.
