Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina Andras
This Indiana Treehouse is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenFishers, IN
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen Walters
The Chiefs beat themselves in week 3 against the ColtsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Week 3 RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
CBS Sports
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Will require surgery
Cine suffered a fractured left leg in Sunday's win over the Saints, and he will require surgery according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports. Cine needed to be carted off the field, and he was taken to a London hospital for treatment. He will have surgery there to repair his leg, while some team professionals will stay behind with him. A timetable for his recovery has yet to be made available, however, the rookie corner won't be returning to the field anytime soon.
CBS Sports
Titans' Bud Dupree: Exits against Indianapolis
Dupree (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Colts, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Dupree was activated ahead of Sunday's contest after sitting out with a hip injury in Week 3. The 29-year-old recorded one sack over 46 defensive snaps in Tennessee's season opener, and his absence will leave the team's pass-rushing corps especially short-handed with Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (neck) and Wyatt Ray (coach's decision) both inactive.
CBS Sports
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: May have suffered concussion
Leonard is being evaluated for a head injury Sunday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports. Leonard was in the midst of his season debut after not playing yet this season due to a back injury. He had recorded two tackles before exiting against the Titans. If he is unable to return E.J. Speed will likely see extra opportunity.
CBS Sports
Saints' Andy Dalton: Plays well in relief
Dalton completed 20 of 28 passes for 236 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 28-25 loss to the Vikings. Dalton filled in admirably for Jameis Winston (back) and came up just short of leading the Saints to victory. He tallied his lone touchdown midway through the second quarter on a four-yard toss to Chris Olave. Though Dalton won't get credit on the stat sheet, he led two additional touchdown drives to keep the Saints competitive. It's unclear whether Winston will be available for a Week 5 matchup against the Seahawks, but Dalton showed the ability to fill in capably.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eagles overpower Jaguars defense with another big second-quarter in 29-21 victory
The day began in spectacular fashion for the Jaguars' defense on Sunday at Philadelphia, showing all the signs of following the script in the previous two victories. Safety Andre Cisco took an interception back for the team's first defensive touchdown in 24 games and their ninth turnover, matching all of last year. More Jaguars-Eagles coverage Game recap: Looking...
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Evades Question About Starting Quarterback
Veteran Mitchell Trubisky was benched in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett in the second half.
Titans Lose Former Razorback Treylon Burks in Fourth Quarter
Apparent ankle or leg injury sends Warren native to locker room on cart.
Everything to know from Chargers' 34-24 win over Texans
The Chargers beat the Texans in nail-biting fashion, 34-24. To recap the game, here is everything to know. Justin Herbert still showed signs of nursing his rib injury as he escaped the pocket and resorted to checking the ball down when he had receivers open down the field at times. But Herbert still had some great throws to the intermediate parts of the field, largely due to the solid protection all day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Giants' Marcus Johnson: Bumps up to Big Apple
Johnson was elevated to the Giants' active roster Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. With the Giants decimated at receiver, Johnson will get the elevation to act as pass-catching depth. The veteran undrafted free agent last played for the Titans in 2021, compiling nine receptions for 160 yards on 190 offensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Iffy for Sunday
Prater (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Prater was limited at practices throughout the week due to a hip injury he presumably picked up during the team's Week 3 loss to the Rams, though he didn't appear bothered by the issue during the game as he connected on all four of his field-goal attempts. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, the Cardinals don't kick off until 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, to there'll be few replacement options available if Prater is ruled out for Week 4.
CBS Sports
Giants' Henry Mondeaux: Carted off Sunday
Mondeaux had to exit on a cart after sustaining a leg injury against the Bears on Sunday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports. Mondeaux was elevated from the Giants' practice squad for the second straight week ahead of Sunday's game, though he's unlikely to return after apparently suffering a significant leg injury. As a result, Nick Williams and Jihad Ward figure to see increased roles with starting right defensive end Leonard Williams (knee) inactive against the Bears.
CBS Sports
Dillon Gabriel injury: Oklahoma star QB leaves TCU game after brutal helmet-to-helmet hit on slide
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel left the Sooners' game against TCU on Saturday after suffering an apparent head injury on a late hit. Backup Davis Beville entered the game in Gabriel's place after the play. Gabriel went to slide early in the second quarter on a scramble and was hit directly in the head by Horned Frogs linebacker Jamoi Hodge. Gabriel's head then proceeded to bounce off the ground from the force of the hit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Bears' Cody Whitehair: Forced out in Week 4
Whitehair (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Giants. Whitehair exited with a knee injury during the first half of Sunday's game, though the exact nature and severity of this issue are unclear. With Ja'Tyre Carter (coach's decision) inactive, Teven Jenkins or Michael Schofield figure to step in at right guard for the Bears.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jordan Mailata: Sustains injury Sunday
Mailata (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Mailata's absence will leave the Eagles undermanned at left tackle with backup Andre Dillard (forearm) still on IR. As a result, reserve right tackle Jack Driscoll figures to step in on the left side of Philadelphia's offensive line.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: MRI results negative
Tagovailoa (concussion) has received 'clean' results on all medical examinations, including an MRI on his neck, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Tagovailoa remains in the league's concussion protocol, but he's at least avoided suffering any fractures in his neck or similar injuries. Coach Mike McDaniel has declined to offer an expected recovery timetable for the third-year quarterback, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, saying "it's all about Tua the person." Teddy Bridgewater would be in line to start Week 5 versus the Jets if Tagovailoa is unavailable, and it certainly seems likely that the Dolphins will proceed cautiously with his recovery. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Tagovailoa is expected to be interviewed next week as part of the NFL's and NFLPA's investigation into his having been cleared to retake the field Week 3 versus the Bills. Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports that the unaffiliated neurotrama consultant involved in clearing Tagovailoa versus Buffalo has been fired as a result of the NFLPA's initial findings.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Eagles' Darius Slay: Exits Sunday
Slay (undisclosed) entered the Eagles' medical tent before heading to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Slay exited with an unspecified injury during the first quarter, leaving him questionable to return for the remainder of Sunday's contest. With nickel corner...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Baron Browning: Upgrades to full participant
Browning (knee) practiced in full Thursday. Browning suffered a right knee injury in Sunday's contest against the 49ers, but his ability to return as a full participant during Thursday's session indicates he's moved past the issue. The second-year linebacker figures to serve as a rotational piece within Denver's linebacker corps Sunday against the Raiders.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jaylon Smith: Signs deal to join active roster
Smith signed a contract with the Giants on Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Smith had been elevated from the practice squad in prior weeks, but the Giants opted to use an open roster to officially sign the linebacker to the 53-man roster. Smith played in four games with the Giants last season, compiling 12 tackles and a pass deflection, but he's not expected to be anything more than linebacker depth on this current iteration of the team.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Back at practice
Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) returned to practice Friday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. Valdes-Scantling, who was limited at Wednesday's practice, was deemed a non-participant Thursday, but his return to the mix Friday bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Buccaneers. The Chiefs' upcoming injury report will reveal whether or not Valdes-Scantling approaches the contest with a Week 4 injury designation.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Trey Sermon: Expected to make team debut Sunday
With Boston Scott (ribs) unlikely to play, Sermon is expected to make his Eagles debut Sunday against the Jaguars, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports. Sermon joined the Eagles following the initial 53-man roster deadline, but the second-year running back has been a healthy scratch for each of the first three games with his new squad. As a rookie with San Francisco last year, the 2021 third-round pick rushed 41 times for 167 yards and one score across nine appearances. It's unclear what his role with be during his debut, but Sermon will have a tough time garnering many touches behind Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell.
Comments / 0