The Nike Air Force 1 Dons A Black And Laser Orange Colorway
From lace toggles to city-inspired makeovers, the Nike Air Force 1 has delivered a number of unique modifications and looks over the course of its 40th Anniversary. Here, though, the brand is taking things down quite a few notches, opting for a simple colorway helmed primarily by black and “Laser Orange.”
The Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Reminds You To Put In Work
The Nike Air Foamposite One has maintained a relatively low profile over the last three years, allowing for other Nike Basketball designs from the 1990s revel in the spotlight. With rumors that the sneaker is set to release in a fan-favorite “Metallic Red” colorway come next year, as well as official images of a new “Dream A World” style surfacing, the beetle-inspired shoe seems poised to return to the headlines.
The Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint” Is Rumored To Land Summer 2023
While currently overshadowed in popularity by older models in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker series, the Air Jordan 13 continues playing an important part in the legend’s legacy. Although the sneaker, designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1997, hasn’t had a quiet 2022, it’s had a rather uninteresting year considering...
Air Jordan 3 "Hide N Sneak" Slated For 2023: First Look
Tinker Hatfield's iconic Air Jordan 3 is a shoe that stands the test of time. It has always been extremely popular, and over the last few decades, it has received a plethora of incredible colorways and offerings. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that Jumpman would come through with some new Air Jordan 3s in 2023. We have been made aware of numerous teasers, and now, there is even an Air Jordan 3 set to drop in kids' sizes only.
Olive Green And Black Shade This Nike Air Force 1 Low
The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary has delivered dozens of old and new looks to Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in a fall-friendly olive green and black ensemble. Cold season-appropriate suede makes up the majority of the sneaker’s upper, with the only interrupt...
Designed by the legendary Bruce Kilgore, the Nike Air Force 1 occupies a special place in the heart of sneaker culture. And while there’s never a bad time to celebrate such an icon, 2022 provides even further cause, as the year marks the silhouette’s 40th Anniversary. Over the...
Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Green" Coming In 2023: First Look
There have been some amazing Air Jordan 3 colorways over the years. It is a shoe that came out back in 1988 and over the last 34 years, it has continued to receive dope offerings that have made fans excited. In 2022, the shoe has received plenty of cool models, and this is a trend that is going to continue well into 2023, much to the delight of sneakerheads everywhere.
Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” Coming This Year: Best Look Yet
This Air Jordan 2 is bringing fans back to the 80s. One sneaker that is having a bit of a moment right now is the Air Jordan 2. This shoe was not very popular just a few years ago, but now, it is getting plenty of love in the form of collabs, new colorways, and, of course, retros. This is great news for fans of this silhouette who have felt left behind by the focus on the Air Jordan 1, 3, 4, and many others.
OVO x Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” Sample Resurfaces Online
This OVO sample could have been an exceptional release. Drake’s OVO brand has come through with some amazing collaborations over the years. Of course, Drake has worked with the likes of Jordan Brand on some fantastic sneakers, including the Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 10, and Air Jordan 8. Back in the day, OVO even worked on a special version of the Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo,” but it was only a sample.
How Wrong Did We Get the Best Sneakers of 2018? | The Complex Sneakers Podcast
The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, they look back at Complex’s best sneakers of 2018 list and make some revisions as to which sneakers they got right and which they got wrong—Sean Wotherspoon’s Air Max 1/97, the Nike Element React 87, the “Concord” Air Jordan 11, etc. Also, Welty explains Fat Joe’s Virgil Abloh connection, Joe gets let down on the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4, and Brendan’s F1 dreams are coming true.
The adidas YEEZY 450 Is Arriving in a New "Stone Teal" Colorway
Adidas excites sneaker fans with the upcoming release of its new YEEZY 450 sneaker. Following its preceding iterations, the footwear brand and Ye’s collaborative design is set to receive a stone-colored update to give the silhouette a fresh edit. The latest drop is almost similar to previously-released color schemes...
Naomi Osaka Wears Unreleased Air Jordans to NBA Preseason Game
Tennis star Naomi Osaka wore Air Jordan sneakers ahead of their release date to the Golden State Warriors preseason game in Japan.
StockX Cancels Orders After $100 Coupon Leaks Overnight
Recently, StockX has been in the news for making its service more expensive for users, announcing a new $4 shipping fee for sellers that officially kicks in this month. However, last night, the sneaker marketplace was a hot topic on social media for saving its customers money—even if it wasn’t aware that it was doing so.
Tom Sachs’ New Nikes Are Selling at Kohl’s
Tom Sachs is continuing to make good on the pledge that his new NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe will be accessible. After an exclusive release of the initial “Studio” colorway, the yellow “Archive” make up is proving to be far more available, popping up at select retailers including a store that no one could have seen coming.
The NikeLab 21 Mercer Store Is Closing for Good in January
Nike will close its NikeLab store at 21 Mercer Street in New York City’s SoHo district in January, the brand tells Complex. The store has long been one of Nike’s most important, hosting A-list parties with superstar endorsers and launches for the brand’s most exclusive sneakers. Sneaker...
