Nikki Haley endorses Bennet challenger Joe O'Dea in Colorado US Senate race

By ERNEST LUNING ernest.luning@coloradopolitics.com
 3 days ago
In this file photo, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, a potential 2024 presidential contender and former South Carolina governor, speaks at a fundraiser hosted by The Citadel Republican Society on Dec. 2, 2021, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard) (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Tuesday formally endorsed Republican Joe O'Dea in Colorado's U.S. Senate race.

"Joe O’Dea is a no-nonsense small business owner who will fight inflation, defend our borders, protect kids’ education, and will be tough on crime," Haley said in a statement provided to Colorado Politics. "Coloradans need a strong voice in D.C. who will vote against Biden's reckless agenda. I’m proud to endorse his run for Senate.”

O'Dea, a construction company owner and first-time candidate, is challenging U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, hoping to deny the Democrat a third full term.

“I’m honored to have Nikki Haley on Joe’s Crew," O'Dea said in a statement. "This campaign is about fighting for working Americans. Nikki has always been a strong advocate for small businesses, parents, and our country.”

A potential 2024 presidential candidate, Haley has said she won't seek the nomination if former President Donald Trump decides to run. In recent polling, she's trailed Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

This cycle, Haley has endorsed several candidates in competitive U.S. Senate races, including GOP incumbents Ron Johnson in Wisconsin, Mike Lee in Utah and Marco Rubio in Florida and Tim Scott of South Carolina. She's also thrown her support behind Republicans Herschel Walker in Georgia, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Don Bulldog in New Hampshire, Ted Budd in North Carolina, Adam Laxalt in Nevada and Tiffany Smiley in Washington.

Haley and her leadership PAC, Stand for America, have helped raise $5 million for Republican candidates across the country, her political operation said in a release.

An O'Dea spokesman said Haley's PAC made a contribution to O'Dea's campaign along with the endorsement. A spokesman for Haley said it's possible Haley will campaign for O'Dea in Colorado, but a visit hasn't been set.

Comments / 34

Plumb Joy
2d ago

Sorry socialists, your leadership went too far too fast this time impacting the world's economy and more. It has led to a surge of conservativism here and in Europe, we should thank you perhaps but no. A landslide in November no doubt. What were Democrats thinking voting in an 80 year old geezer with intelligence deficiencies even before dementia, come on now, what were you thinking, or were you?

Reply(3)
8
