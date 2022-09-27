ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Jacqueline Ratcliff-Brown, landmark Erie police hire and first Black deputy chief, dies

By Kevin Flowers, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 5 days ago

Jacqueline “Jackie” Ratcliff-Brown, a trailblazing Erie police officer who retired as the city’s first Black deputy chief of police, has died.

She was 72.

Obituary: Jacqueline Ratcliff-Brown, 72

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said Ratcliff-Brown was found dead at her Erie home on Sunday night.

Ratcliff-Brown retired in 2005 after a 31-year career. She was the highest-ranking woman and highest-ranking black officer in Erie Bureau of Police history.

She joined the police bureau in 1974 as one of 10 black officers hired under a federal court integration order.

It was a time when female officers and officers of color were not welcome, and Ratcliff-Brown talked about that in a 1999 Erie Times-News interview.

"Those roll calls. It was kind of disturbing to realize that you were often the only black face in the room and that many of those people you worked with didn't want you there," Ratcliff-Brown said. "Sometimes it led to great frustration for me because the attempt by some people was to make you feel inferior, like you didn't belong.

Historian Johnny Johnson: Black residents make their mark on Erie

"But eventually those kinds of things became part of my character, in a way," she said. "It forced me to strive harder, to show people I was capable. And that I was able to do this job."

Ratcliff-Brown developed a reputation within the bureau as a tough-but-fair critical thinker who had a talent for putting both her colleagues and the public at ease.

"She wasn't afraid to get into any kind of situation," former Erie police Chief Charles Bowers said in a 2005 interview. "Just by the way she conducted herself, that did a lot to break down barriers."

Promoted to deputy chief in 2001

She worked for roughly 12 years in the patrol division and more than a decade in the detective division before being promoted to deputy chief of detectives by then-Mayor Joyce Savocchio in April 2001.

“My normal practice was when it came to promotions was this: I asked the police brass for names of people they felt were qualified and deserving,” Savocchio recalled in a telephone interview this week. “I found that helpful to me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1APOxV_0iC9Gfa200

“So I asked the command staff about who they felt was the best of the best for the deputy chief promotion. All of them brought up Jackie’s name.

“I also wanted to make sure they weren’t suggesting her because it was me and they know I believe in women and I believe in diversity,” Savocchio said. “But that wasn’t the case. They suggested her because she was highly qualified and she was someone they all respected.”

After making her final decision, Savocchio met with Ratcliff-Brown at City Hall to deliver the promotion news personally.

“Jackie was so happy. She said ‘Thank you for having confidence in me.'  I wanted to grab her and do a happy dance with her,” Savocchio said. “And she went on to do an excellent job. I couldn’t have been more proud.”

A Strong Vincent High School graduate, Ratcliff-Brown earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Edinboro University.

In the early 1970s, before joining Erie’s police force, Ratcliff-Brown got a taste of what law enforcement would be like through Project Secure, a police-sponsored initiative that paid $100 a week and was aimed at assisting and protecting residents off Erie’s public housing projects.

Ratcliff-Brown had also worked as a police bureau clerk.

Gary Horton, chief executive of the Urban Erie Community Development Corp. and president of Erie’s NAACP branch, said Ratcliff-Brown, whom he knew personally, “made history. She represented a law enforcement officer of the highest professionalism.

“Whether she was walking a beat or serving as deputy chief, she was the ultimate example of a law enforcement official,” Horton said. “She was competent, compassionate and she served on all levels within the Erie police department.”

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny, who worked with Ratcliff-Brown when she oversaw city police detectives, said she “cared about the city, and she was such a nice lady.”

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced later.

Staff writer Tim Hahn contributed to this report.

Contact Kevin Flowers at kflowers@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter at @ETNflowers .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Jacqueline Ratcliff-Brown, landmark Erie police hire and first Black deputy chief, dies

Comments / 4

Related
YourErie

Erie teen charged as an adult in weekend German St. shooting

An Erie teenager is behind bars tonight after a shooting in the 800 block of German Street. Ashton Tolbert, 16, was taken into custody Friday on charges including attempted homicide. According to police, Tolbert allegedly shot a 39-year-old man last Saturday. Officers found the victim in the 200 block of East 8th Street. Police say […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Friends, family, and Mayor Schember help Erie woman ring in 100th birthday

An Erie woman celebrated her 100th birthday Friday with friends and family, and a surprise visit from Erie Mayor Joe Schember. Community members gathered at the LIFE Center on West 12th Street Friday afternoon to celebrate the special milestone. Blanche Bowers turns 100 years old on Saturday, and her friends and family are helping her […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Erie, PA
Obituaries
Erie County, PA
Crime & Safety
Erie, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Erie, PA
County
Erie County, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
explore venango

Franklin Man Arrested After Allegedly Refusing to Leave UPMC Northwest

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was arrested for trespassing and disorderly conduct after he refused to leave UPMC Northwest. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 67-year-old Timothy P. Radabaugh in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on September 21.
FRANKLIN, PA
YourErie

Police searching for 31-year-old suspect in Perry Street shooting

Erie Police are actively searching for a suspect reportedly connected to Tuesday morning’s shooting on Perry Street. Shaquille McAdory, 31, is facing attempted homicide charges after police say he allegedly shot a 29-year-old Tuesday morning in the 2400 block of Perry Street in Erie. According to police, the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

PSP finds tools scattered on roadway, seeks owner

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is looking for the owner of several tools that were recovered from a local roadway. At about 6 p.m. on Sept. 24, several tools were discovered scattered throughout the roadway on Garfield Avenue in Harborcreek Township. The tools were found about a quarter of a mile east of Depot […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Erie Bureau Of Police
butlerradio.com

Police Investigating Burglary At Grove City CC

Police are investigating a burglary at a golf course in Mercer County. State police say someone broke into the maintenance garage at the Grove City Country Club late last month and stole two newer chainsaws. One chainsaw was a Stihl brand, the other was a Echo Timberwolf. No details were...
GROVE CITY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Arrest Made In Connection With Continued Illegal Dumping In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An arrest has been made in connection with the continued illegal dumping on Jamestown’s eastside. Officers with Jamestown Police report 32-year-old Blaydon Niles of Falconer was charged with littering after he allegedly threw several tries down the hill in a wooded area along Pratt Avenue.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
explore venango

Local Woman Accused of Repeatedly Striking Man During Domestic Dispute Waives Hearing

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a local woman accused of assaulting a victim during a domestic incident in Cranberry Township were waived for court. According to court documents, the following charges against 51-year-old Candace Bridget Schiffer, of Seneca, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, September 28:
SENECA, PA
explore venango

Police: Franklin Woman Alleges Being Raped by Two Black Men, Faces False Reports to Law Enforcement

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman who allegedly reported being raped by two black men is facing a charge of false reports to law enforcement. On June 28, 2022, a 28-year-old Franklin woman came to the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department and made verbal, as well as, written statements alleging that she had been raped by two black males that had verbally assaulted her.
FRANKLIN, PA
YourErie

Erie Police, SWAT respond to shooting at Perry Street

Erie City Police and the SWAT team responded to multiple shots fired on Perry Street Tuesday. Police and SWAT spent more than two hours on the scene of the 2400 block of Perry Street after reports of multiple gunshots. Police responded to East 24th and Perry Street, shutting down a two-block span after reports of […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Man hospitalized with burns after Charlotte Street house fire

A house fire on Thursday sent one man to the hospital. Calls went out just before 11:30 a.m. for a structure fire on Charlotte Street in Erie. When the Erie City Fire Department arrived on the scene, they found a man inside the home with burns. He was transported to UPMC Hamot. The fire inspector […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

100 Black Men Chapter Launches in Erie

A new organization just launched in Erie for black men, young and old. The organization is called 100 Black Men and it's a mentorship program that's found all over the country and has been around for the past 57 years. The Erie chapter took several months to get to where...
ERIE, PA
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy