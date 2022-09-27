Effective: 2022-10-02 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; St. Marys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Anne Arundel, St. Marys and Calvert Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will be along the immediate shoreline of Maryland`s Chesapeake Bay in Anne Arundel, Calvert, and St. Mary`s Counties.

