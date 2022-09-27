Stocks and bonds both get clobbered this time. Here's what's behind the double whammy

Read full article on original website
Related
Financial markets are a mess around the world. Big investors have someone to blame.
Markets are a mess, and not just in the United States, where the three major stock indexes are down more than 20% each from their highs. Around the world, markets are reeling with unpredictability. The values of currencies are plunging. Oil and other commodities are getting hammered. There is fear and panic in bond markets, and on stock exchanges in Frankfurt, Tokyo, and Shanghai. President Joe Biden has met twice in the last week with his economic team, which includes the Treasury and Commerce Secretaries, for updates on the fast-changing global financial and energy markets.
Memories of the 1970s haunt the Fed, pushing its aggressive rate moves
The Federal Reserve is being blamed for pouring a lot of cold water on the U.S. economy. But the Fed is doing it in the hopes of dousing high inflation, before it ignites a long-smoldering dumpster fire. "The longer the current bout of high inflation continues, the greater the chance that expectations of higher inflation will become entrenched," Fed chairman Jerome Powell said last week.
Generali exploring various acquisition options in U.S. - source
MILAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Generali (GASI.MI) has been exploring several dossiers in the U.S. for a potential acquisition in the asset management business, a source close to the matter said after a report that the Italian insurer may be considering a deal with U.S.-based Guggenheim Partners.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
29K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0