Ford announces 500 new jobs, $700 million investment into Louisville manufacturing plant

Ford will invest $700 million and create 500 new jobs at its Louisville manufacturing plant to support production of its Super Duty truck line, Gov. Andy Beshear and Ford officials announced Tuesday.

Ford plans to unveil the full details of a new model of its flagship F-Series Super Duty truck Tuesday night at Churchill Downs in Louisville. The reveal is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will be livestreamed.

"Ford is an important part of Team Kentucky. And together, we're going to be building the automobiles and trucks of the future for hundreds of years to come," Beshear said. "Today is a great day for Kentucky."

The F-Series has been the top-selling pickup in America for 45 years. The Super Duty has not seen an all-new model released since 2017.

John Savona, vice president of Americas Manufacturing & Labor Affairs for Ford Blue, said the investment includes several aspects of the truck making process at the Kentucky Truck Plant.

"The investment goes into updating or adding new equipment throughout the facility to make sure we're ready for the content of the new truck," Savona said.

Savona added Ford has reached its expansion limits at the Kentucky Truck Plant location and the investment will aide in maximizing current capabilities and adding new machinery to enhance production within the facility.

Beshear said the investment will "add into previous packages that have been major investments by Ford over the years," increasing the company's overall investment in Louisville to more than $3.6 billion.

Ford builds on billion-dollar investments in the commonwealth

The Kentucky Truck Plant, located in Louisville, has been producing the Super Duty trucks since 1998. The 500-acre plant, one of the largest employers in the city, employs roughly 9,000 total employees, according to Ford. The impact of Ford can be felt across the state. Commonwealth officials said the company employs a total of 12,000 people and supports 120,000 jobs in Kentucky.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher said Ford has invested nearly $4 billion dollars into the city of Louisville over the last 10 years.

Ford contributes $11.8 billion to the state GDP. Last year, Ford announced it would contribute $5.8 billion and 5,000 jobs to a battery park project based in Hardin County.

"Today, one year later, we're here with the seventh largest economic development announcement in the history of Louisville in Jefferson County, as Ford's investing $700 million throughout their facilities three to 500 new, full time jobs," Beshear said.

The announcement follows Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's declaration that Tuesday would be called "KenTRUCKy Day" to celebrate the 109-year long history Ford Motor has in Kentucky.

