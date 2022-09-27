ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Latin Festival brings flair to Gastonia

By Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vwB0I_0iC9FiGQ00

Gaston County's growing diversity was on full display Saturday at the Second Annual Latin Festival.

Hundreds of people turned out to the WOW Supermarket on West Franklin Boulevard for the event that featured food, live music and dancing, as well as mechanical bulls, vendors and connections to community organizations.

Gastonia Police helped promote the event as part of its ongoing outreach to the Latinx community.

"Continuing to be more involved in the community is the key component to establishing closer relationships with the police department and its community," said Gastonia Police Officer Alvaro Jaimes.

Gaston County's Hispanic community grew by more than 64% between the 2010 and 2020 census, from 7,800 residents to more than 20,000. People who identify as Hispanic now make up almost 9% of the county's almost 228,000 residents.

The influx of Latinx residents has seen economic growth for businesses catering to that group. For example, WOW Supermarket, one of the largest Hispanic/Latinx supermarket chains in North Carolina, cited the county's growing diversity when it located here in 2016.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at Kellis@GastonGazette.com.

Comments / 1

Related
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Scratch-Made Breakfast & Lunch at Sunflour Baking Company in Charlotte, NC

Are you looking for a great place for breakfast or lunch in Cabarrus County? If you’ve never visited Sunflour Baking Company you are missing out. The flakiest most delicious breakfast pastries, sandwiches, cookies, and cupcakes are waiting for you at one of Sunflour’s four locations near Charlotte, NC and we think you’ll want to pop in and enjoy their delicious offerings. We spent a weekend in Cabarrus County and we so enjoyed our breakfast that we stopped in for lunch the next day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

1st Annual Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular at Ballantyne’s Backyard

Huge day-by-day list of holiday events in the Charlotte area! We update it every day!. Immerse yourself in over a million Christmas lights along a half-mile walking trail. This attraction takes place every night from December 12th to 31st, 2022, from 5 to 10 p.m. It will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Cornelius, Huntersville getting transformational breweries

One brewery expansion that has been in the works for five years appears to still be a ways away. The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery planned for Cornelius will be the centerpiece of a conjoined two-part development in the northeast corner of town, but construction has yet to commence. OMB, the county’s first brewery with its ever-bustling south Charlotte location, purchased the former MacLean-Curtis Screw property in 2017.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gaston County, NC
State
North Carolina State
Gastonia, NC
Government
Gastonia, NC
Society
Gaston County, NC
Society
Gaston County, NC
Government
City
Gastonia, NC
multihousingnews.com

TriBridge Residential Pays $45M for North Carolina Community

Loray Mill Lofts is an adaptive reuse of a historic Gastonia property dating back to 1902. TriBridge Residential has acquired Loray Mill Lofts, a 189-unit multifamily community in Gastonia, N.C. Matthews Real Estate Investment Services brokered the $44.8 million transaction, representing the seller, Loray Mill Redevelopment LLC. The property was...
GASTONIA, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

What are Mecklenburg County Latino voters’ top concerns? It might surprise you.

Jorge Pedroza scanned the parking lot. As customers approached Compare Foods he used a combination of Spanish and English to ask them one thing: Are you registered to vote?. The supermarket chain on North Sharon Amity Road is frequented by many Latinos in east Charlotte, Pedroza, a canvasser with the Hispanic Federation, says. Owners of the chain allowed the organization to set up a tent and register voters as part of its statewide efforts to mobilize Latino voters.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home

First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines. Updated: 6 hours...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Take Your Family on a High-Speed Adventure at ZMAX Dragway in Concord, NC

Thinking about a visit to ZMAX Dragway in Charlotte, NC? When is the last time you stood up to watch something go 300 mph? Been a long time or maybe never? Then you should plan a trip to the ZMAX Dragway for an NHRA National Event. We got a chance to visit in September for the NHRA Carolina Nationals and couldn’t believe all the things we got to experience. And the best part? Kids are FREE. So your 300 mph family adventure just got a lot more budget-friendly. Here’s everything you need to know.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Latinx#Census#Gastonia Police#Hispanic#Kellis Gastongazette Com
WSOC-TV

Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Paralyzed man facing rent hike after landlord sells property

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tony Combs says he has nowhere to go. He’s lived at Coffey Creek Apartments in southwest Charlotte for 14 years, but his stay could come to an end by next week. He became paralyzed from the neck down in 1993 after a river-diving accident. He...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wccbcharlotte.com

Large Uprooted Tree Crushes Car In Northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC – On Friday evening, a large tree toppled over crushing a car in Northeast Charlotte. The fallen tree brought the surrounding power lines along the way causing residents to lose power. Utility line servicemen responded to the damage on the corner of Rutgers avenue and West Sugar...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Metropolitan Transit Commission advances LYNX Red Line

CHARLOTTE – The Metropolitan Transit Commission unanimously approved the progression of the Charlotte Area Transit System’s 2030. System Plan, specifically the advancement of the LYNX Red Line. Through this approval, the FY2023 Capital Investment Plan will allocate $5 million for the advancement of the LYNX Red Line. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Pineville man strikes it rich on Mega Millions ticket

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A Pineville man tried his luck at the end of July, and he's now about $1 million richer after playing a $2 ticket. The NC Lottery said Carl Izzard bought a Mega Millions ticket at Adam's Mart on Elm Lane in Charlotte on July 29 and matched all five of the white ball numbers. The odds of that happening are 1 in 1.26 million, and it meant a $1 million prize for him.
PINEVILLE, NC
The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gastonia, NC from Gaston Gazette.

 http://gastongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy