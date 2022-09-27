ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Canton police investigating early morning shooting, person of interest in custody

By Amy L. Knapp, The Independent
The Repository
The Repository
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bVZDk_0iC9EwGj00

CANTON – A 24-year-old woman was shot several times early Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of Walnut Avenue NE.

Police have a person of interest in custody, police Lt. Dennis Garren said.

Police were called around 12:26 a.m. after the woman with multiple wounds was transported to a local hospital by a personal vehicle. The victim's injuries do not appear life threatening, Garren said.

He declined to provide more details about what led to the shooting, adding that the incident is still under investigation.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Victim identified in fatal shooting on Youngstown's north side Thursday

The victim of a fatal shooting on Youngstown's north side Thursday night has been identified. The Mahoning County Coroner's Office confirmed that 21-year-old Jacob Moore was shot on New York Avenue near Logan Avenue and was pronounced dead at Saint Elizabeth's Hospital. Police were dispatched to New York Avenue in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Canton, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Canton, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man arrested after high-speed chase with Portage County deputies

FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said a Cleveland man was arrested Thursday after leading deputies on a high-speed chase. The incident began after deputies attempted to pull over a driver, later identified as Maurice Reginald Matthews, for multiple traffic violations, according to the sheriff’s office.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Person Of Interest#Violent Crime
WFMJ.com

Prayer service held in Youngstown for victim of South Side shooting

A prayer service was held Wednesday evening for the victim of a shooting on Youngstown's South Side in late August. Family and friends gathered to honor 22-year-old Armani Wainwright, who was shot and killed in the 3200 Block of Southern Boulevard in late August. Guests prayed together and created a...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Deputies fatally shoot man in protection order call

Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell said deputies fatally shot a man who was trying to enter a home. Deputies were dispatched just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the village, according to a news release from the sheriff. A woman told dispatchers the suspect was at her home, in violation of a protection order, and that she was hiding for her safety.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Akron man sentenced to life for 3 separate slayings

A 45-year-old man who pleaded guilty while on trial for three separate murders could remain behind bars for the rest of his natural life. Coley Richardson, 45, of Akron, was sentenced Friday to life in prison, with eligibility for parole after 54 years, according to a news release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Akron man vandalized Baptist church, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 53-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly broke into an Akron church and set off a fire extinguisher in portions of the building. Akron police said Richard Hitchings, of Akron, forced his way into the People’s Baptist Church in the 500 block of...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman fatally shot in North Randall parking lot

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old woman died late Tuesday after being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex. North Randall police said officers responded to the North Randall Estates complex in the 4500 block of Warrensville Center Road around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a shooting.
NORTH RANDALL, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron murder suspect arrested in New York

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for deadly shooting in July, was arrested by police in New York on Wednesday. Akron police said Alexander Quarterman, 48, of Akron, murdered Derrick Patterson around 3 p.m. on July 17. Patterson, 55, was shot in the 900 block of Copley Road. He...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Clinton man shot to death during domestic violence dispute in New Franklin; suspect in custody

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio – A man was fatally shot while riding his motorcycle on Sunday, according to police. Jeffrey Alan Fisher, 53, of Clinton, was shot around 3:30 a.m., police said. Fisher rode his motorcycle as he attempted to get away from a domestic violence altercation at a residence in the 5400 block of Dailey Road. He suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to police and the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.
CLINTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot and killed in East Cleveland driveway

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to East Cleveland Police, a man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon near Plymouth Place and Shaw Avenue. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Roby Stewart, 38, of Cleveland. Police said, at approximately 3 pm officers responded to the area of...
Cleveland.com

Akron man fatally shot inside of apartment, police say

AKRON, Ohio – Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 62-year-old man who was shot on Sunday. Derrick Eldon Wilkes, 62, of Akron was shot around 12:50 p.m. inside an apartment in the 800 block of Copley Road, near Madison Avenue, according to police and the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Officers found Wilkes unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his torso.
AKRON, OH
The Repository

The Repository

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy