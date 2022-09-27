Read full article on original website
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison in connection to fatal 2020 shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison this week in connection to a fatal shooting in 2020. Police said Patrick Matthews shot his roommate, Johnathan Gonzalez, at a home in the 9700 block of High Noon Road on December 2020. At the time...
Oklahoma City police officer killed in off duty crash
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One Oklahoma City police officer was killed after a crash on I-44 Thursday morning. Officials say the officer was off duty at the time. Investigators say a car was heading westbound on I-44 in southwest Oklahoma City when the driver went across the median and onto the eastbound lanes before colliding into the car the Oklahoma City police officer was driving.
Oklahoma City police identify officer killed in off duty accident as Sgt. Meagan Burke
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police identified the officer killed in an off-duty accident on Thursday morning as Sgt. Meagan Burke. Police said Burke was driving north on I-44 near SW 44th St., when a southbound vehicle swerved left, was propelled over the center guardrail, and struck her vehicle head-on.
OSBI investigating suspicious death of 35-year-old man in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a suspicious death in Lincoln County after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound on Thursday morning. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Sac and Fox Nation Tribal Police responded to a residence...
Edmond police identify 'Peeping Tom' suspect caught looking into girl's window
Edmond, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police say they have identified an alleged Peeping Tom and now there is a warrant out for his arrest. Police say the man in the security video is 48-year-old Brian Rich. These documents say Rich admitted to looking into the girl's window. Court records...
Two Carnegie teens killed in one-car crash in Caddo County
CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — Two teenagers from Carnegie were killed in a one-car accident on Wednesday night in Caddo County. The accident happened just after 7 p.m. on County Road 1320, about three and a half miles east of Fort Cobb. The Toyota Highlander involved in the crash was...
OHP searching for vehicles that possibly left deadly crash in Moore
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for the public's assistance in learning more about a fatal crash in Moore Tuesday night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, a fatality collision occurred on I-35 southbound between 19th Street and Indian Hills Road, troopers said. Troopers say...
OKC activist Michael Washington arrested for abuse, neglect, and exploitation of an elder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A well-known Oklahoma City activist, Michael Washington, is now facing charges of neglect and exploitation of an elderly person. Washington is known by many for speaking out about the Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC). Police were called to the home of the woman he was...
Woman uses fraudulent credit card, spends $2,000 on products in Best Buy store in Moore
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Moore Police Department (MPD) is looking for a woman who used someone's stolen identification to buy a Best Buy Credit Card. Police say the woman pictured used the fraudulent credit card to buy over $2,000 worth of merchandise from the store. If anyone recognizes...
Midwest City taking up contract with Oklahoma County jail
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Midwest City took up the issue of its contracts with the Oklahoma County Detention Center and the Criminal Justice Advisory Council on Monday. As previously reported, concerned groups including the People's Council for Justice Reform voiced opposition to Midwest City's relationships with the county jail and CJAC.
Moore Public Schools sends email to parents after threat made at elementary school
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — Moore Public Schools issued an email to the district about a threat received at one of their elementary schools. The district sent the email in regards to a threat that was made at Broadmoore Elementary School, saying that a student had made a threat in a group chat with other students. According to the email that was sent to Fox 25 from a parent, the threat reported involved the student saying they had a weapon and that they were going to use it against the school.
Forestry Services: Conditions ripe for fire danger across Oklahoma
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Forestry Services is warning conditions in the state are ripe for wildfires. From Sunday to Tuesday, almost 7,000 acres burned across the state. On Wednesday, residents in the Kendrick area of Lincoln County had to evacuate because of a wildfire. According to Deputy...
OKC Animal Welfare looking to find forever home for dog found zipped up in duffle bag
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — World, meet Duff, a sweet boy with a hard past who is in need of his forever home!. The Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is looking to get Duff into his forever home after his tragic past. The OKC Animal Welfare posted to their Facebook, saying...
Former Oklahoma Sooners great Tommie Harris arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma Sooners football legend was arrested last weekend in Oklahoma City. Officers responded to the Omni Hotel at 100 West Oklahoma Boulevard on Sunday evening for a disturbance. According to a police report, a bartender felt like Tommie Harris had enough alcohol to drink...
'Trans youth are getting bullied': House bill faces controversy at State Capitol
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OU Health announced plans to end certain gender reassignment treatments across their hospitals. Their decision comes in the wake of a controversial bill being discussed at the State Capitol. House Bill 1007 would provide OU hospitals with nearly $40 million in ARPA funds, on the...
OKC Zoo announces name of rare, endangered Okapi calf
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The OKC Zoo announced the name of the Okapi calf on Tuesday. The Okapi Calf, who was born on Sept. 7, is a little boy named Nzadi, pronounced Na-zadee. Caretakers decided on the name Nzadi, which means "river" in the Kongo language, a language spoken...
Oklahoma City Zoo announces the birth of four African lion cubs
OKALHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced the birth of four African lion cubs on Friday, marking the first African lion cub births at the zoo since 2007. The cubs were born on Monday at the zoo's Lion Overlook Habitat to 7-year-old Dunia. The cubs consist of three females and one male.
