ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Oklahoma City police officer killed in off duty crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One Oklahoma City police officer was killed after a crash on I-44 Thursday morning. Officials say the officer was off duty at the time. Investigators say a car was heading westbound on I-44 in southwest Oklahoma City when the driver went across the median and onto the eastbound lanes before colliding into the car the Oklahoma City police officer was driving.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KTUL

Two Carnegie teens killed in one-car crash in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — Two teenagers from Carnegie were killed in a one-car accident on Wednesday night in Caddo County. The accident happened just after 7 p.m. on County Road 1320, about three and a half miles east of Fort Cobb. The Toyota Highlander involved in the crash was...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KTUL

OHP searching for vehicles that possibly left deadly crash in Moore

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for the public's assistance in learning more about a fatal crash in Moore Tuesday night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, a fatality collision occurred on I-35 southbound between 19th Street and Indian Hills Road, troopers said. Troopers say...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Murder#Violent Crime
KTUL

Midwest City taking up contract with Oklahoma County jail

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Midwest City took up the issue of its contracts with the Oklahoma County Detention Center and the Criminal Justice Advisory Council on Monday. As previously reported, concerned groups including the People's Council for Justice Reform voiced opposition to Midwest City's relationships with the county jail and CJAC.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KTUL

Moore Public Schools sends email to parents after threat made at elementary school

MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — Moore Public Schools issued an email to the district about a threat received at one of their elementary schools. The district sent the email in regards to a threat that was made at Broadmoore Elementary School, saying that a student had made a threat in a group chat with other students. According to the email that was sent to Fox 25 from a parent, the threat reported involved the student saying they had a weapon and that they were going to use it against the school.
MOORE, OK
KTUL

Forestry Services: Conditions ripe for fire danger across Oklahoma

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Forestry Services is warning conditions in the state are ripe for wildfires. From Sunday to Tuesday, almost 7,000 acres burned across the state. On Wednesday, residents in the Kendrick area of Lincoln County had to evacuate because of a wildfire. According to Deputy...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTUL

OKC Zoo announces name of rare, endangered Okapi calf

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The OKC Zoo announced the name of the Okapi calf on Tuesday. The Okapi Calf, who was born on Sept. 7, is a little boy named Nzadi, pronounced Na-zadee. Caretakers decided on the name Nzadi, which means "river" in the Kongo language, a language spoken...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma City Zoo announces the birth of four African lion cubs

OKALHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced the birth of four African lion cubs on Friday, marking the first African lion cub births at the zoo since 2007. The cubs were born on Monday at the zoo's Lion Overlook Habitat to 7-year-old Dunia. The cubs consist of three females and one male.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy