John Fetterman removes mention of support for Black Lives Matter ahead of Election Day
WASHINGTON (TND) — Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman's campaign website appears to have removed text supporting Black Lives Matter within the last month or two. An archived version of his website from earlier this summer shows the "What John Believes" section on the "Issues" page contains a bullet point devoted to how Fetterman has supported the movement since its early days. The section has been removed from the current version of Fetterman's "Issues" page.
US defense chief sidesteps questions on Biden’s pledge to defend Taiwan
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday dodged questions about whether the U.S. would defend Taiwan against an invasion from China. “In accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act, you know, we were committed to helping Taiwan develop the capability to defend itself and that work has gone on over time,” Austin told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on…
Burkina Faso’s Military Leader Agrees to Resign After Officers’ Coup
The military leader of Burkina Faso, who seized control of the West African nation in January, himself agreed to formally step down after being overthrown in a junior officers’ coup, officials said Sunday. Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba’s resignation was offered “in order to avoid clashes,” according to a spokesperson for the mediation efforts. The move was conditional, mandating that coup leaders guarantee his safety amid civil unrest that saw security forces fire tear gas at protesters outside the French embassy, where Damiba was said to have taken refuge earlier on Sunday. France denied the rumors, which came from the new junta, headed by self-appointed leader Capt. Ibrahim Traoré, according to the Associated Press. A junta spokesperson appeared on state television to call on citizens to “desist from any act of violence and vandalism,” the AP reported. A French spokeswoman remarked to the Associated Press on Sunday that the situation in Burkina Faso remained “very volatile.”Read it at Associated Press
Labour demands names of guests at champagne event Kwarteng attended
Pressure is growing on the Tory party to provide a full list of attendees at a private champagne reception attended by the chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, hours after he delivered his mini-budget. Anneliese Dodds, the Labour chair, has written to her Conservative counterpart, Jake Berry, calling on him to release a...
Chief Hoskin attends White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, Health
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. joined dozens of other national leaders on Sept. 28 for the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. This event was the first of its kind in over 50 years and was hosted by President Joe Biden...
Meta: China shows new tactic in US election meddling
WASHINGTON (TND) — Meta announced it took down a network of fake accounts that made up what it called the first targeted Chinese effort to influence U.S. politics ahead of the November midterm elections. The small network of 83 Facebook accounts posted content targeting lawmakers and candidates in both...
