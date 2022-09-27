Did you know New York is home to the first ever Santa Claus school? That's right. The Empire State is where the jolly ole man in red used to get all his training. The world-famous Santa Claus School opened on September 27, 1937, in Albion, New York, the first place to earn a B.S.C. (Bachelor of Santa Claus) degree. It's still the oldest continuously-run Santa school in the world.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO