For $695,000, a Gothic Victorian by the architects of Harvard’s Memorial Hall
'Loomis House' in Springfield has seven bedrooms. Architects Ware and Van Brunt are best known for designing Harvard University’s Memorial Hall and other notable buildings in and around Boston, but out in Springfield, a stunning example of their residential work stands alone. “Loomis House,” a seven-bed, five-bath, Victorian Gothic-style...
St Nick Got His Start at First World Famous Santa Claus School in New York
Did you know New York is home to the first ever Santa Claus school? That's right. The Empire State is where the jolly ole man in red used to get all his training. The world-famous Santa Claus School opened on September 27, 1937, in Albion, New York, the first place to earn a B.S.C. (Bachelor of Santa Claus) degree. It's still the oldest continuously-run Santa school in the world.
