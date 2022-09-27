ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

mynews13.com

DeSantis calls Hurricane Ian damage ‘extensive’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Fort Myers and Sanibel Saturday to tour the area and see the damage caused by Hurricane Ian. The governor described the damage caused by the storm as "extensive" and said the impact will be a serious issue for a long time to come. "Rescue personnel...
Daytona Beach, FL
Seminole County, FL
Seminole County, FL
Seminole County, FL
Brevard County, FL
Brevard County, FL
Crestview, FL
Florida Education
Brevard County, FL
Davie, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Florida Government
mynews13.com

Rescue crews pull hundreds of UCF students to safety

ORLANDO, Fla. — With so many areas of Central Florida inundated with flood waters due to Hurricane Ian, rescue crews have been very busy pulling people out of communities where they are stranded in their homes, including University of Central Florida students. What You Need To Know. Rescue crews...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

DeSantis says generators, tarps, blankets and more are on the way to victims of Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed the state Thursday night to give updates on efforts currently underway to address damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Speaking at the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, DeSantis said more than 700 people had been rescued in Charlotte and Lee counties, and power had been restored to more than 200,000 people so far.
FLORIDA STATE
flaglerlive.com

Pier’s End Collapses, More Flagler Areas Evacuated, 70% of County Without Power, Dunes Damaged

Previous days’ Ian coverage: Sunday | Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday. Flagler residents, text your pictures and reports of damage, including location, to 386/503-3808. Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.—As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, nearly 70 percent of Flagler County residents were without power–46,130 customers out of 66,910, or 20,000 more than this morning. Ian was again Hurricane Ian as it churned at 75 miles per hour parallel with the Flagler County coast.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

A discussion of Hispanic Heritage Month

National Hispanic Heritage Month is annually celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 to recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States. As the Hispanic population continues to grow in Florida, we take a look at how state, county and...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Lake County residents survey Ian's flood damage

In Lake County, the community of Astor right on the St. Johns River is still seeing dangerous water levels. In fact, ten families had to seek other shelter. As Spectrum News 13’s Katie Streit reports, residents don’t know what to make of the flooding. Kim Blair is no stranger to Florida storms.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Deltona dealing with floods after Hurricane Ian

DELTONA, Fla. — Residents in Deltona are still feeling the impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. A section of Lake Helen Osteen Road in Deltona remained flooded Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Resident Gary Randolph said he's never seen flooding like it in the 36 years he's...
DELTONA, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Hurricane Ian will cause flooding: Tuesday morning update for Volusia

The National Hurricane Center reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, that Volusia County can expect heavy rain and possible flooding beginning Wednesday from Hurricane Ian. "Considerable flooding is expected across Central Florida into Southern Georgia and Coastal Carolina with significant, prolonged river flooding expected across central to northern Florida," the NHC reported.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

