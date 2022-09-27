TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed the state Thursday night to give updates on efforts currently underway to address damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Speaking at the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, DeSantis said more than 700 people had been rescued in Charlotte and Lee counties, and power had been restored to more than 200,000 people so far.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO