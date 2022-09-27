Read full article on original website
Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. She is the third storm-related fatality in Volusia County. Authorities say the victim, whose age was not immediately known, was killed...
Seminole County sees record flooding after Hurricane Ian's onslaught
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Parts of Seminole Blvd. are completely flooded out and officials say they expect Lake Monroe, which just down the road, to see rising water levels as more water from elsewhere flows in. Sandbag locations are back open in the county as areas along the St....
DeSantis calls Hurricane Ian damage ‘extensive’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Fort Myers and Sanibel Saturday to tour the area and see the damage caused by Hurricane Ian. The governor described the damage caused by the storm as "extensive" and said the impact will be a serious issue for a long time to come. "Rescue personnel...
Seminole County officials give update as Ian recovery efforts continue
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As flooding reaches historic levels due to Hurricane Ian, Seminole County officials say they have their hands full as they assist residents and homeowners in the path of the rising water. What You Need To Know. Seminole County officials say flooding is still a concern...
Rescue crews pull hundreds of UCF students to safety
ORLANDO, Fla. — With so many areas of Central Florida inundated with flood waters due to Hurricane Ian, rescue crews have been very busy pulling people out of communities where they are stranded in their homes, including University of Central Florida students. What You Need To Know. Rescue crews...
Residents at Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village evacuate to escape flooding
Osceola County issued an executive order demanding a mandatory evacuation for people living at the Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village campus. A mandatory evacuation went into effect for people living at the Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village. Those who refused to leave the senior living community could face a second...
DeSantis says generators, tarps, blankets and more are on the way to victims of Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed the state Thursday night to give updates on efforts currently underway to address damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Speaking at the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, DeSantis said more than 700 people had been rescued in Charlotte and Lee counties, and power had been restored to more than 200,000 people so far.
Pier’s End Collapses, More Flagler Areas Evacuated, 70% of County Without Power, Dunes Damaged
Previous days’ Ian coverage: Sunday | Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday. Flagler residents, text your pictures and reports of damage, including location, to 386/503-3808. Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.—As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, nearly 70 percent of Flagler County residents were without power–46,130 customers out of 66,910, or 20,000 more than this morning. Ian was again Hurricane Ian as it churned at 75 miles per hour parallel with the Flagler County coast.
HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: Eye of Cat. 4 storm making landfall near Sanibel, Captiva islands
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm Wednesday morning. Ian made landfall in southwest Florida just after noon on Wednesday and is expected to bring significant impacts to Central Florida. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. >>> DOWNLOAD OUR FREE APPS TO...
'Dodged a bullet': Here's the scene in southeast N.C. after Hurricane Ian
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. — Hurricane Ian made landfall more than 50 miles south of the southern-most tip of North Carolina. But the storm was still strong enough here to bring down branches, topple some trees and push the water up from the sound into the street. "We dodged a...
FEMA extends Hurricane Ian assistance to Orange, Seminole, Osceola and Polk counties
FLORIDA — Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian. Individuals and households in Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties can apply for FEMA individual assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs. These...
A discussion of Hispanic Heritage Month
National Hispanic Heritage Month is annually celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 to recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States. As the Hispanic population continues to grow in Florida, we take a look at how state, county and...
Lake County residents survey Ian's flood damage
In Lake County, the community of Astor right on the St. Johns River is still seeing dangerous water levels. In fact, ten families had to seek other shelter. As Spectrum News 13’s Katie Streit reports, residents don’t know what to make of the flooding. Kim Blair is no stranger to Florida storms.
Hurricane Ian projected track sends storm into Orlando: Timeline of arrival
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents are being urged to have their final preparations in place on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian threatens to make impact on Florida this week as a major hurricane. While Ian is projected to make landfall near Tampa Bay, the storm is expected to bring harsh conditions to...
Deltona dealing with floods after Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Residents in Deltona are still feeling the impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. A section of Lake Helen Osteen Road in Deltona remained flooded Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Resident Gary Randolph said he's never seen flooding like it in the 36 years he's...
HURRICANE IAN UPDATE: Check Out Brevard Beach Conditions from the Cocoa Beach Pier Live Webcam
WATCH LIVE: See what’s happening at the Cocoa Beach Pier as Hurricane Ian approaches the Space Coast area. The pier stretches 800 feet over the Atlantic Ocean and is constructed with more than 2.5 miles of boardwalk planks and 270 pilings,. each 40 feet in length. In Bevard County,...
Hurricane Ian updates: Videos show Florida brace for storm
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida late Wednesday, but other areas of the state are already feeling the storm's impacts.
Hurricane Ian will cause flooding: Tuesday morning update for Volusia
The National Hurricane Center reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, that Volusia County can expect heavy rain and possible flooding beginning Wednesday from Hurricane Ian. "Considerable flooding is expected across Central Florida into Southern Georgia and Coastal Carolina with significant, prolonged river flooding expected across central to northern Florida," the NHC reported.
Here’s what Flagler, Volusia, Brevard Counties could experience during Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Hurricane Ian brought heavy rain and dangerous winds to Central Florida Wednesday into Thursday. Ian made landfall as a strong Category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon in southwest Florida and has since weakened to a tropical storm as of 5 a.m. Thursday. The National Hurricane Center’s...
