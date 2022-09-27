Hudson County Community College Receives INSIGHT Into Diversity 2022 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award

Read full article on original website
Hudson County Community College Named ‘2022 Great College to Work For’
Hudson County Community College (HCCC) has been selected as one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to the Great Colleges to Work For® program. The College was recognized for excellence in professional development; shared governance; faculty experience; diversity, inclusion, and belonging; and confidence in senior leadership.
Jersey City Medical Center Announces Grant Donated in Support of New Food Initiative
Jersey City Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health, was awarded a $15,000 grant on September 26 from The Provident Bank Foundation to support its Food FARMacy program. “We are grateful to The Provident Bank Foundation for this grant and plan to use the funds to stock our pantry shelves,”...
North Bergen Housing Authority receives award for COVID-19 response
The North Bergen Housing Authority (NBHA) and a Resident Service Coordinator were recently honored with some awards. The NBHA has been recognized for its commitment to its residents during the pandemic by the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO), and was presented with the prestigious “Community Impact Award” at the NAHRO National Conference & Exhibition on Thursday, September 22, in San Diego.
North Bergen offers COVID-19 vaccine clinics at schools
The North Bergen Board of Education, in partnership with the North Bergen Department of Health, is hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics at school across the township. The clinics run from 6 to 8 p.m. So far, the township has made opportunities to get vaccinated available at North Bergen High School and Lincoln School on Tuesday, September 27.
Davis endorses ‘Voices for Progress’ slate in Bayonne school board election
Mayor James Davis has endorsed the “Voices for Progress” slate in the upcoming Bayonne Board of Education election on Tuesday, November 8. Three seats on the board are available for a term of three years each, as the terms of Trustees Lisa Burke, Jan Patrick Egan, and Denis Wilbeck are expiring and they are not running for re-election. A fourth seat up for grabs for a term of one year belongs to Trustee Hector Gonzalez, who is running for re-election to finish out the term expiring in 2023 belonging to former Trustee Dave “Doc” Watson, who Gonzalez was appointed to replace in January of this year following Watson’s resignation.
Bayonne NAACP announces honorees and recognition recipients for 95th Annual Freedom Fund Dinner
The Bayonne Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has announced the Honorees and Recognition Recipients for its 95th Annual Freedom Fund Dinner. The event will take place on Sunday, October 16 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $100 for the annual fundraiser to be held...
Weehawken hopes to expand workforce housing
Weehawken continues to look for opportunities to expand its workforce housing. Mayor Richard Turner told the Hudson Reporter that the housing is intended for any employee of the township amid increasing local living costs. “As prices go up, a lot of the employees, especially the new employees, it could be...
Secaucus honors long-time civil servant and former newspaper editor
Secaucus has recognized a long-time municipal employee and former media woman for her service over the years. At the September 27 meeting, Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Town Council presented a proclamation to Louise Rittberg. Prior to reading the proclamation to Rittberg, Gonnelli remarked she was a “very special” person in Secaucus.
Bayonne council authorizes new Urban Enterprise Zone projects for 2022
Bayonne has authorized new Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) projects for this year. The program was revived by the Urban Enterprise Zone Reform Bill, signed into New Jersey law by the Murphy Administration law, which appropriated $42.5 million in Zone Assistance Funds for UEZs in the Fiscal Year 2022. The program was brought back to full operation after lacking funding for more than a decade, when dedicated funding sources ended in 2011.
Two billboard projects granted one-year extension by Bayonne Planning Board
Two planned billboards in Bayonne have been given a one-year extension to begin construction. The Planning Board granted the extensions at its September 13 meeting. Francis X. Reagan, attorney for the applicant BCP, LLC, penned the board in two letters dated August 24 asking for the measure. The billboards are to be constructed at 2nd Street and the right-of-way off of Avenue A and at 796 and 798-804 Avenue E.
Artists and performers showcase work at 2022 JCAST kickoff
As the sun began to slowly set in Jersey City, Elianny Rodridguez was painting in bright colors on an eight foot panel lined up on a fence, surrounded by old-but-converted industrial factories in the Marion Section of the city. With the sound of music playing, as well as the occasional...
‘Tech Thursdays at the Library’ continue in October
The Bayonne Public Library continues to offer “Tech Thursdays” through October. The program began in April of this year and offers weekly valuable technology lessons to those in need each month. Residents are free to attend one or all of the library’s Tech Thursdays classes. The classes meet...
Contract awarded for Conlon Park improvements
North Bergen has awarded a contract for Conlon Park improvements. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners approved the contract at a September meeting. There were three bidders on the project, and the township awarded the contract to the lowest bidder. That bid belonged to Balitano Contracting Co., located at 289 Forest Road in Fort Lee.
City of Hoboken unveils expanded Southwest Resiliency Park design
Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla and the City of Hoboken have unveiled the final concept design for the expanded Southwest Resiliency Park that will serve the dual purpose of providing recreation space and flood mitigation. . The expansion doubles the size of the existing one-acre Southwest Resiliency Park at 58 Jackson Street,...
Bayonne appoints new Business Administrator and Municipal Services Director
Bayonne has a new Business Administrator and Municipal Services Director, effective October 1, and the appointments were not without controversy. Donna Russo was appointed as Business Administrator. The City Council voted to approve a resolution authorizing her appointment by Mayor James Davis at the September 21 meeting. Russo had been...
West New York to acquire property for new library or satellite municipal offices
West New York is moving to acquire two properties on Bergenline Avenue, possibly through eminent domain, that could be used for a new library or satellite municipal offices in town. At its September 28 meeting, Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners adopted an ordinance authorizing the acquisition of...
Stevens Cooperative School celebrates Sergio Alati’s first decade as Head of School
Stevens Cooperative School, an independent leader in progressive education since 1949, is congratulating Sergio Alati, Ed.D. on the completion of his first decade as Head of School. Since Alati arrived at the school in 2012, Stevens has grown to become one of the largest independent PreK-8 schools in New Jersey,...
Weehawken holds moment of silence for first female police officer in Hudson County
Weehawken recently held a moment of silence for two notable members of the public who recently passed away. Mayor Richard Turner led the moment silence after a suggestion from Third Ward Councilman Robert Sosa. At its September 28 meeting, the Township Council honored Debby McGorty and Stephen Weil. “Debby McGorty...
Hudson County Chapter of Native Plant Society to hold fall plant sale
The Hudson County Chapter of The Native Plant Society of New Jersey (NPSNJ) will hold their fall plant sale on October 1. The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Nature’s Park Café and Eatery in James J. Braddock Park at 5 Lakeside Drive South in North Bergen.
