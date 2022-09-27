Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest
(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
Wisconsin man grows one of largest pumpkins in the country at 2,046 pounds
One of the heaviest pumpkins in the world this year was grown in Fond Du Lac County. As of this article, Tom Montsma holds the title for heaviest pumpkin in the Badger State at 2,046 pounds.
wxerfm.com
The Top 11 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 9/30/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 11 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. The Jackson Elementary School in Sheboygan Brat Fry is tonight (Friday) from 4-7. It’s also their first ever craft fair. Up to 22 vendors along with food and raffles. https://wxerfm.com/events/338810/
seehafernews.com
A Few Days Remain to Sign Up for Sheboygan County Food Bank Holiday Lights Hunger Run/Walk
Only a few days remain for those interested in participating in the Sheboygan County Food Bank Holiday Lights Hunger Run/Walk to sign up. Registration for the event is due by this Friday (September 30th) This year’s run/walk will take place on November 19th at Evergreen Park in Sheboygan. The...
onfocus.news
Pet Halloween Costumes at Pet Supplies Plus
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Pet Halloween costumes are in-store at Pet Supplies Plus in Marshfield, along with halloween-themed toys and treats. “We also have a wide variety of sweaters for the season,” said Kim Crawford, Store Team Lead. “It’s that time of year where it’s important to make sure your furry friend is warm and cozy – why not do it in style?”
Man Arrested in Wisconsin For Flashing His Junk at Restaurant
Imagine you're taking the family out for dinner, and you see WAY TOO MUCH at the restaurant. I'm not talking the dessert tray being brought out when you are stuffed...by the way, why do they always do that? No, this is more like getting a "tiny" peek at something that would ruin your appetite.
wearegreenbay.com
Weekly food and drink specials from Parker John’s
(WFRV) – Who says weekdays can’t be fun? From Sunday Funday to Thirsty Thursday, Parker John’s has specials that will have you looking forward to each day. Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a run down of what to expect so you can start planning your weekday visits.
wearegreenbay.com
After two years, popular restaurant makes return to Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents may have remembered it when it was off Main Avenue in De Pere, or more recently when it was in downtown Green Bay, but the Black & Tan Grille is back. Black & Tan Grille is located at 130 East Walnut Street in...
onfocus.news
Marshfield History Museum Inducts Fred Beell Plaque
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield History Museum, located in the basement of Second Street Community Center, held a ceremony Wednesday to officially induct the Fred Beell Hall of Fame plaque into the exhibit dedicated to him. Beell is the only Marshfield Police Department officer to have been killed in the line of duty, after responding to a robbery at Marshfield Brewing Company in 1933 (Read more here).
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay indoor skatepark finds a new home in Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been months since the Green Bay Action Sports Organization (GBASO) lost its indoor skate park. In late March, the non-profit was given 60 days to move out of its building on S. Ashland Ave. in Green Bay. Now the search for a new home...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Disabled trailer removed, HWY 23 reopened in Sheboygan Co.
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the disabled trailer that closed off Highway 23 in Sheboygan County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are reopened on Highway 23 and the disabled trailer has been removed from the area. There is no...
onfocus.news
Wausau East and Merrill Girls Swimming Partner to Support Those Impacted by Childhood Cancer
Wausau East trimmed Merrill in WVC Girls Swimming, 86-84. “Wausau East and Merrill joined forces to support those impacted by childhood cancer at their recent dual meet,” shared Merrill Girls Swimming Coach Kristie Winter. “All swimmers wore a gold ribbon tattoo to show their support.”. Merrill winners. 200...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Bras of the Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - October will be here in a few days, which means Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On October 13, BayCare Clinic will host its 8th annual Bras of the Bay at the Resch Expo. To help raise awareness about breast reconstruction, the clinic encouraged local businesses and individuals to decorate and display a bra. The public can vote on their creations online between October 1 and October 12, and the winner will be announced at the gala.
onfocus.news
Local Business Opens Storage Units in Former Figi’s Building
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The Weiler family has opened new storage units in the former Figi’s building on South Central Avenue (across from Hotel Marshfield). “The units are heated and great for campers, boats, cars, and more,” said Wayne Weiler, owner. “We know there is a demand for this type of storage locally, so we’ve been renovating this space to make it available for that purpose.”
onfocus.news
Obituary for Kathleen Allen
Kathleen Joyce Allen at the age of 77, Marshfield, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, September 22, 2022 under the loving care of the staff at Wells Nature View Assisted in Marshfield, WI. As per Kathy’s wish, no service is planned. The ashes of Kathy and husband, Dick...
onfocus.news
Division 1 Girls Golf Regionals: SPASH 2nd, Marshfield 4th
Pancakes or Waffles! We feature top area athletes with our world-renowned feature. Send us your nominations for who you’d like us to interview HERE. College Athlete Roundup! We want to recognize student-athletes from the area who are competing at the college level. Send us information on college athletes from the area with our simple form HERE.
matadornetwork.com
Why You Need to Plan a Trip to Door County, Wisconsin, the ‘Cape Cod of the Midwest’
Only about 30,000 people live in Door County Wisconsin, yet more than two million visitors a year typically journey to this spot on the peninsula between Lake Michigan and Green Bay. Some come in as part of a road trip from Chicago, while others travel from farther away to see what’s become known as the “Cape Cod of the Midwest.” Attracted to the region’s many parks, outdoor activities, beautiful shorelines, art scene, and local food culture, most tourists make their way to Door County in the late summer and early fall.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Persistent staffing shortages’: Manitowoc Co. restaurant closes after 40+ years in business
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – After being in business for over 40 years, a popular family restaurant in Manitowoc County is closing its doors for good. The Galley Family Restaurant has permanently closed due to persistent staffing shortages and scheduling uncertainties. Officials say these issues have left the business unable to effectively provide the level of service customers deserve.
WSAW
License plate reader cameras to likely be installed in Wausau next year
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is expected to have a new tool at its disposal next year. The city has accepted a grant to install 20 cameras with the sole purpose of reading and detecting license plates. At least 20 other Wisconsin cities are already using the technology.
onfocus.news
Pittsville Area Selected for State Pilot Program
PITTSVILLE, WI (OnFocus) – Pittsville is one of five rural Wisconsin communities that will receive help jumpstarting their economic development plans as part of a University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) pilot program. The pilot program, Community Economic Analysis for Rural Wisconsin Communities...
