There are two big-name wrestlers Ken Shamrock would want to take down if he ever found himself inside a steel cage again. The former UFC fighter-turned-WWE wrestler recently named the two stars after a fan on Twitter asked him about his dream opponents for a Fight Pit Match. Similar to a Steel Cage Match, a Fight Pit Match involves the ring being surrounded by the same cage structure, but a wrestler can only win by submission or knockout — not by pinfall, and not by escaping the cage. Shamrock replied that he'd like to face Kurt Angle or Brock Lesnar in the WWE's Fight Pit, if he were to face one current and one former star in such a match.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO