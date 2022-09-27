ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From parking,

By Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
 5 days ago

Since 1976, the Red River Arts Festival has been offering the community a chance to try local cuisines, enjoy and purchase local art and enjoy an array of musicians from all over the country.

A board of 21 people, a lot of local sponsors, over 2,000 volunteers and the support of the community is what makes this festival happen year after year.

Before you head over to Festival Plaza October 1 - 9, check out everything you need to know like hours, tickets, parking, shuttles, entertainment, activities and more.

Festival Hours

Monday - Wednesday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Thursday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 2 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 9 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Music Lineup

The Red River Revel has a massive lineup this year with headlining acts including Big Freedia, Neal McCoy, Everclear, Mannie Fresh and more. Check out the full lineup below so you don't miss out on your favorite artist.

Saturday, October 1

  • Everett Street Jazz 11 a.m. - Noon
  • Junior the Third Noon - 1 p.m.
  • Dave P. Moore 1 - 2:30 p.m.
  • Mr. Taylormade Band 2:30 - 4 p.m.
  • Karma & The Killjoys 4 - 4:50 p.m.
  • Ouro Boar 5:30 - 7 p.m.
  • 79rs Gang 7 - 8:30 p.m.
  • Big Freedia 8:30 - 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 2

  • Cole Allen 11 a.m. - Noon
  • Slurred Words Noon - 1:30 p.m.
  • Keaton Bradbury 3:30 - 4 p.m.
  • Jenn Ford 4 - 5 p.m.
  • Monty Russell's LA 818 Hootenanny 5 - 6:30 p.m.
  • Jimmy Wooten 6:30 - 8 p.m.
  • Neal McCoy 8 - 9:15 p.m.

Monday, October 3

  • Jesse Rawlinson 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
  • Dauzat St.. Marie 12:30 - 2 p.m.
  • Good Spirits 5 - 6 p.m.
  • Cold Canyons 6 - 7 p.m.
  • Star Chamber 7 - 8 p.m.
  • Post Profit 8 - 9 p.m.

Tuesday, October 4

  • Buddy Flett 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
  • Seth Bradford 12:30 - 2 p.m.
  • The Neon Neighbors 5 - 6 p.m.
  • Outlaw Apostles 6:15 - 7:30 p.m.
  • The Family featuring James Leblanc, Angela Hacker, Dylan Leblanc and Bay Simpson 7:30 - 9 p.m.

Wednesday October 5

  • Dexter Duran 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
  • Blind Uncle Keith 12:30 - 2 p.m.
  • Waking Up to Love 5 - 6 p.m.
  • Falling Upwards 6 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Alive By Sunrise 7:30 - 9 p.m.

Thursday, October 6

  • Blair Barbo 11 - 11:30 a.m.
  • Fuzzy 11:30 a.m. - Noon
  • Heavy is the Head Noon - 12:30 p.m.
  • Josh Love 12:30 - 2 p.m.
  • Joanitones 5 - 6 p.m.
  • Spectra Vamp 6 - 7 p.m.
  • Shayliff 7 - 8:15 p.m.
  • Everclear 8:30 - 10 p.m.

Friday, October 7

  • Lyrical Valor 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
  • Pocket Change 12:30 - 2 p.m.
  • Uncle Wayne 5 - 6 p.m.
  • S Dott 6 - 7 p.m.
  • Louis York 7 - 8:30 p.m.
  • Mannie Fresh 8:30 - 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 8

  • Sunday Drivers Jazz 11 a.m. - Noon
  • Bayou Gypsy Noon - 1:30
  • Tyler James & Voodoo Jelly 1:30 - 3 p.m.
  • Stiff Necked Fools 5:15 - 7 p.m.
  • J & the Causeways 7 - 8:30
  • The Motet 8:30 - 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 9

  • Simple Church 11 a.m. - Noon
  • Haley Brooke Noon - 1 p.m.
  • Bond+ 1 - 2 p.m.
  • Peaceful Rest Baptist Church 2 - 3 p.m.
  • TX vs. LA Gospel Choir Versuz 3 - 5 p.m.
  • Tipsey 5 - 7 p.m.

Ticket Information

The festival is FREE EVERYDAY for children 12 and under and all military and first responders with a valid ID received ONE FREE ADMISSION for any day or time.

Monday - Friday the festival is FREE 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. then tickets are $5 AFTER 5:30 p.m.

Sunday and Saturday tickets are $5 ALL DAY and a 9-Day Reveler Pass that gets you in all day every day of the festival is $10.

Tickets can only be purchased at the festival entrance.

Parking and Shuttles

Free Parking Options:

  • Railyard lot on Lake St.
  • U-HAUL lot on Lake St.
  • The lower level lot between the SciPort and Waterway Commission buildings.

Metered Parking:

  • Payment is required for on-street parking from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday.
  • Metered spots are free of charge on weekends and after 5 p.m. during the week.
  • To pay for metered parking online, go to the Park Mobile website .

Shuttles

A free shuttle will run on Thursday and Friday October 6 - 7 from 5 - 10 p.m. and both Saturdays October 1 and 8 from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

The shuttle will run in a loop around downtown allowing Revelers to park wherever they like and attend the festival, downtown restaurants and other attractions.

Check out the Downtown Shreveport website to see a map of the shuttle and check out the local business specials you can receive with your Revel Band.

Revel Bands & Revel+

This year, the Revel is making it even easier to pay for items and get coupons to use at the festival with the Revel Bands.

Load money onto your band online with a debit or credit card or load it at a coupon booth at the festival with a card or cash. Revel Bands are free and can be registered ahead of time online and picked up at a coupon booth at the festival or purchased directly from a coupon booth.

The wristband will act as your wallet and all you have to do is tap your wristband at the vendors booths to make purchases. In addition to money, you can load coupons from the vendors directly to your wristband to purchase items.

There will not be any cash or credit purchases allowed, you must either purchase coupons from a booth or pay via the Revel Bands. You can cash out your remaining funds online after the event; each cash out will cost $3 per transaction.

Visit the Revel Bands website for more information including registration and loading funds.

With your Revel Band, making purchases at the festival isn't the only perk. These bands will give festival goers access to dozens of shopping, dining and drink specials at local downtown establishments.

Visit the Downtown Shreveport website for a list of the places offering discounts.

Food Vendors

  • Beat the Streets serving BBQ favorites.
  • Inner City Youth Sports Association serving blackened catfish, gumbo and dirty rice.
  • RNL Authentics serving West African / Caribbean fusion cuisine.
  • Bossier City Trailblazers serving Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, nachos and fries.
  • B&J's Catering serving mac & cheese with an array of toppings and protein options.
  • Flaming Concession serving fried rice, burrito bowls, quesadillas and more.
  • Efe's Fine Foods serving gyros, falafels, burgers, hot dogs and fries.
  • Dripp Donuts serving an array of upscale donut creations.
  • La Casa Del Taco serving empanadas, quesadillas, nachos, tacos and churros.
  • The Cajun Asian serving jambalaya eggrolls, wings, crawfish wontons, fried rice and Étoufée.
  • Kajun Korner Food Express serving chicken and waffles, tacos and frozen lemonade.
  • St. Mary of the Pines serving butterfly shrimp, chicken strips and fries.
  • Zeta Tau Alpha Alumnae serving meat pies, jambalaya, boudin balls and pickles.
  • Benton High School Band Boosters serving funnel cakes and fried Oreos.
  • Cinnamon Roasted Nuts & Fudge serving an array of nuts and fudge squares.
  • Louisiana Lacrosse League serving scoops and sundaes of Baskin Robbins ice cream.

Kids Activities

The children's area will be open Sundays 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. and weekdays 4 - 8 p.m.

  • Artist for a Day FREE
  • Foam Brick Building FREE
  • Brookshire's Mini Store FREE
  • Children's Activity Tent (projects vary by day) FREE
  • Fanci Facez $5 - $15
  • HARK (History of the Ark-La-Tex) FREE
  • Mock Dig FREE
  • Ochsner LSU Health System Obstacle Course FREE
  • Sand Art $2 - $10
  • Shreve Memorial Library FREE
  • Revel Face Painting FREE
  • Off Limits Paintball $10 - $30

The Red River Revel will take place from October 1 - 9 at Festival Plaza located at 101 Crockett St. in downtown Shreveport.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: From parking,

