WWE

ringsidenews.com

Renee Paquette Accidentally Gives Her Neighbors A Naughty Show

Renee Paquette is one of the revered backstage interviewers and sports enthusiasts. She is currently working as a freelancer and is married to the AEW Champion Jon Moxley. That being said, Renee’s life is still just as active, and entertaining, as ever. We all face awkward situations in life,...
ringsidenews.com

Seth Rollins Claims Roman Reigns Is Closer To Jon Moxley Than Him

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley would on the main roster back in 2012 and were known as The Shield. They remain one of the most recognizable tag teams in recent memory. In fact, the stable would go on to become one of the most dominant...
ringsidenews.com

WWE Very Worried About Friday’s SmackDown Due To Hurricane Ian

WWE is always making sure to provide the best product for its fans. However, recent events have become a cause for concern for many. Hurricane Ian has left many in Florida without power. While this week’s edition of SmackDown will take place in Winnipeg, Canada, a large portion of the WWE roster resides in Florida, with the WWE Performance Center located in Orlando.
ringsidenews.com

Pro Wrestling World Reacts To Antonio Inoki’s Passing

Antonio Inoki was a giant in the world of professional wrestling. Inoki revolutionized puroresu by putting New Japan Pro Wrestling on the map in the early seventies. The wrestling legend passed away in his home, but we have no confirmed cause of death at this time. The wrestling world was...
ringsidenews.com

AEW Interested In Signing Multiple Huge Stars

Bandido impressed people throughout his career and it’s one of the reasons why AEW had him compete against Chris Jericho on Dynamite this week. He had a solid match against Jericho in the main event. Despite his loss, Bandido certainly made sure fans realized his worth. Elsewhere on the...
ringsidenews.com

WWE Drops Major Bray Wyatt ‘White Rabbit’ Tease During SmackDown

Bray Wyatt captivated fans and peers alike with his cryptic promos and tremendous storytelling ability. The Eater of Worlds was on top of his game when WWE released him. It appears that his return is around the corner. WWE dropped a major Bray Wyatt return tease with another QR code...
ringsidenews.com

Mustafa Ali Wants To ‘Knock Down’ Reasons Why WWE Won’t Push Him

Mustafa Ali had a lot of potential following his main roster debut in 2019. Unfortunately, none of it was realized as he was involved in numerous failed and forgettable angles. Ali was engaged in a feud with Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship. Unfortunately, he was not able...
ringsidenews.com

Michael Cole Teases John Cena’s Return During WWE SmackDown

Austin Theory has been getting a pretty good push on Monday Night Raw for the past year now. His antics have been in the thrown of many in the WWE Universe. Now a certain WWE legend’s return might be around the corner. This past Friday on SmackDown, Theory took...
ringsidenews.com

Liv Morgan Sends Threat To Ronda Rousey Ahead Of WWE Extreme Rules

Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. After becoming the Smackdown Women’s Champion, things have been going in a certain direction for Morgan. The former Riott Squad member retained her title against Ronda Rousey at...
ringsidenews.com

AEW Faces Backlash After They Stop Airing In Spanish-Speaking Countries

Update: We were told that AEW’s television was cancelled due to low viewership. Original: Tony Khan is pulling out all the stops to produce a great show with Dynamite next week. The AEW president added multiple matches to the Dynamite anniversary lineup for next Wednesday. AEW is now facing backlash after announcing that they will stop airing in Spanish-speaking countries.
ringsidenews.com

No Contact Clause Announced For Monday Night Raw

WWE has to make the go-home episode of Extreme Rules an extremely enticing affair. They are trying everything in their power to make the show valuable and draw ratings. WWE’s recent shows have been good as fans have tuned in and the longest-running weekly episodic television show has drawn more than One Million viewers on it since Triple H took charge.
ringsidenews.com

Why Karl Fredericks Was At The WWE Performance Center

WWE is always looking to hire more talent who will help with the company’s overall growth. They always hold tryouts in order to determine the best new talent for their roster. Karl Fredericks was recently seen at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as well. According to the Wrestling...
ringsidenews.com

Major Concern Over Severity Of Randy Orton’s Back Injury

Randy Orton has accomplished a lot of things during his two-decade run with the WWE. He has won multiple titles and taken part in several iconic moments in the company’s history as well. Orton has had an incredible Hall of Fame-worthy career in WWE. The Viper is currently a...
ringsidenews.com

Bandido Offered AEW Contract After His Match Against Chris Jericho On Dynamite

Bandido impressed people throughout his career and it’s one of the reasons why AEW offered him an opportunity at the ROH World Championship on AEW Dynamite on September 28th. While Bandido lost the bout, he impressed people in positions of power in AEW and he was offered a contract...
ringsidenews.com

WWE Blasted Over Lacey Evans’ ‘Ridiculous’ Booking

Lacey Evans returned to WWE television earlier this year after being away for a very long time. She came back and stopped her Southern Bell gimmick, becoming a marine in the process. Evans was a regular on SmackDown before she was pulled from television on the July 29th episode of...
ringsidenews.com

Complete Spoiler Lineup For WWE SmackDown This Week

WWE is holding another jam-packed episode of SmackDown, but what do they have planned? Consider this your official spoiler warning. Sean Sapp reported that full lineup for tonight’s SmackDown behind Fightful’s paywall. It appears that the Bloodline’s storyline with Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn will continue. Also, it appears that Shotzi Blackheart vs Bayley is set to cap off the show.
ringsidenews.com

Seth Rollins Would Love To Work With Bray Wyatt Again

Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt’s squared off against each other in a 2019 Hell in a Cell match. Fans had a lot of expectations from the match, but it was all for nothing in the end. The match remains one of the most-hated matches in the last decade as...
ringsidenews.com

Robert Roode Provides Reason For His Absence From WWE Television

Bobby Roode has had a very inconsistent timeline in WWE TV recently. While he returned to in-ring action in WWE after almost a two-month absence, he’s been missing from the action once again. Roode’s most recent WWE appearance was in June, and fans still wait for the return of...
