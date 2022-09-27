Read full article on original website
Sue Miller, 69; incomplete
Sue Bradley Miller, 69, of Morehead City, died Monday, September 19, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Betty Bisbing, 84; incomplete
Betty Jane Bisbing, 84, of Morehead City, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Area Death Notices - Sept. 28, 29 & 30
Dylan Sarah Golberg,74, of Grantsboro passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Grantsbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Wayne Deane, Pine Knoll Shores.
Wayne Deane, 80; service October 8
Wayne T. Deane 80, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at All Saints Anglican Church in Newport, with David Linka and John Grayson officiating. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium.
Janice Gaskill, 85; private service
Janice Lorraine Gaskill, 85, of New Bern, a native of Sea Level, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Her services are private. Arrangements by Oscar’s Mortuary of New Bern.
Alton Joyner, 83; service October 3
Alton B. Joyner, 83, passed away September 28th, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family. A visitation will be held Sunday, October 2nd, 6:00pm-8:00pm, at Sea Level Missionary Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held Monday, October 3rd, at 2:00pm, at Sea Level Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Patrick Whaley officiating.
Penny Boudreaux, 58; service October 4
Penny Jo Boudreaux, 58, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, with Pastor Bobby Frisbee officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the funeral home.
Dorothy Johnson, 91; service October 2
Dorothy Taylor Johnson, 91, of Beaufort, NC, passed peacefully at home, Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Dorothy grew up on a farm learning the value of hard work and family. After marrying she moved to Beaufort in her early twenties. Her love for her family was central in her life. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Over the past few years, she especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was active for many years in Ann Street United Methodist Church, serving in many capacities.
Barbara Jones, 88; service October 2
Barbara “Bobbie” Fulcher Jones, 88, of Irvington, Virginia, passed away on September 22, 2022. Bobbie was born to Norman H. & Vienna Fulcher on August 25,1934 in Marshallberg, North Carolina. She grew up and lived in Marshallberg until meeting the love of her life, Wesley “Wes” McAden Jones, Jr. and married on March 7, 1953.
Morehead City AMF to present Balourdet String Quarter in concert at First Presbyterian Church
MOREHEAD CITY — The American Music Festival (AMF) of Morehead City will present the Balourdet String Quartet in the first of four concerts of the 2022-23 music season on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. All AMF concerts are held at the First Presbyterian Church, located at 1604 Arendell...
Neuse River exceeds Union Point Park banks
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Neuse River is exceeding concrete barriers at Union Point Park in New Bern. Images taken by WITN show water splashing over its constraints. Pools of water are collecting in low-lying areas throughout the park. Water is also flooding the sides of New Bern’s Front...
Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity hosts groundbreaking for new home in Newport
NEWPORT — The family of Gus Sanchez has moved from place to place since they were forced to leave Ocracoke Island following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Dorian, which hit the Outer Banks of North Carolina with Category 2 winds and rain in September 2019. That will soon change...
County fire departments collect relief supplies for Hurricane Ian victims; Morehead City FD has special connection with Lee County, Fla.
— Four fire departments in Carteret County are collecting relief supplies for the victims of Hurricane Ian, and one Morehead City fire department has a special connection to EMS crews in Lee County, Fla., where the Category 4 storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon, decimating parts of the state. Down East...
Though Ian may not directly impact ENC, residents still heed warnings
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — All eyes were on Florida as Hurricane Ian slammed an area south of Tampa with 150 mph winds as a Category 4 storm. As we move into Thursday and Friday, the effects of Ian will be felt all over North Carolina. Currently, the storm is expected to trek more inland and […]
Hundreds of people without power in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Hundreds of people are without power in one Eastern Carolina city Friday morning as they face impacts from Hurricane Ian. Onslow County EMS Director Norm Bryson said 1,200 people between Duke Energy and Jones Onslow EMC power grids are without power. Bryson encourages people to stay off...
Groups work to help man get new home
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Home Transitional Network and Wash Away Unemployment in Craven County are working together to build a new home and future for one man. Kevin Smith has struggled throughout his life, going in and out of homeless shelters and even ending up in prison. But last Wednesday, he saw a […]
Havelock police responding to ‘family disturbance’
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police said they were responding Wednesday evening to a “family disturbance” that was taking place. Officers responded at around 3 p.m. to Sanders Lane. A media release from Havelock Police states “Officers and family members have been in negotiations with a female resident who resides in the house. Out of […]
Should you go to NC beaches during Hurricane Ian? What coastal counties say
Whether you’re checking on property or maybe just had a trip planned, what to know about visiting NC coastal counties this week and over the weekend.
Motorcyclist killed in Onslow County crash
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Highway Patrol in Onslow County is investigating a crash where a motorcyclist was killed. Trooper Michael Kirk says the accident happened just after 6:00 p.m. Thursday night at the intersection of Piney Green Road and Rocky Run Road when a motorcycle and an SUV collided.
PKS performs Bogue Sound water rescue Sunday in dark, rough water conditions
PINE KNOLL SHORES — A Pine Knoll Shores water rescue vessel and crew rescued two people on a sailboat Sunday night in Bogue Sound. Fire Chief Jason Baker said the department received a call about an injured person on a sailboat. “Atlantic Beach and Morehead City also dispatched,” Chief...
