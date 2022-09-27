Dorothy Taylor Johnson, 91, of Beaufort, NC, passed peacefully at home, Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Dorothy grew up on a farm learning the value of hard work and family. After marrying she moved to Beaufort in her early twenties. Her love for her family was central in her life. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Over the past few years, she especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was active for many years in Ann Street United Methodist Church, serving in many capacities.

BEAUFORT, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO