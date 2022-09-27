Voting explainer: In many states, there's a process to fix an error with your ballot

Read full article on original website
Campaign signs influence how we vote more than you might realize
With election season in full swing, seemingly every neighborhood and busy intersection is sprouting dozens of multicolored signs touting candidates for offices ranging from register of wills to U.S. Senate. Often, these signs proclaim a candidate's name, but not much else. You might have wondered, how effective can they be...
SENATE RACE: Crapo faces 4 challengers
Editor’s note: This is the next in a periodic series on contested races and contests on Idaho’s November general election ballot. BOISE — Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo has held elected office since 1984, serving first in the state Senate, then the U.S. House, and now as Idaho’s senior U.S. senator, seeking a fifth six-year term. If he’s reelected and completes that term, he’ll be the second-longest serving Idaho senator ever....
Third-party groups can help Georgians apply for absentee ballots, federal court rules
ATLANTA — A federal judge has dismissed a voting rights group’s lawsuit against Georgia’s controversial 2021 voting law. The decision confirms VoteAmerica’s online tool that helps people obtain absentee ballots is legal under the terms of Senate Bill 202, the voting reform law the General Assembly adopted last year.
An Arizona judge won't suspend her ruling that halted abortions in the state
PHOENIX — An Arizona judge on Friday declined to put her order that allowed enforcement of a pre-statehood law making it a crime to provide an abortion on hold, saying abortion rights groups that asked her to block the order are not likely to prevail on appeal. The ruling...
A look inside the legal battle to stop Biden's student loan relief
The antipathy many conservatives feel toward President Biden's student debt relief plan, which the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office recently estimated will cost roughly $400 billion, is as vivid as many borrowers' enthusiasm for it. "The president isn't a king. He's not an emperor. And if he does something unconstitutional, hell...
Fox's Jeanine Pirro is back in the hot seat in $1.6 billion election defamation case
Dominion Voting Systems is putting Fox News star "Judge Jeanine" Pirro back on the legal hot seat in its clash with the network in a $1.6 billion defamation suit over baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 elections, NPR has learned. In documents filed Thursday in a Delaware courthouse, the...
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, to testify before Jan. 6 panel Thursday
Ginni Thomas, a longtime GOP activist who is also the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, will appear Thursday before the House Jan. 6 panel. The closed-door session was confirmed by sources familiar with the committee's work. The committee first asked to interview Ginni Thomas about her communications with...
Threats to water and biodiversity are linked. A new U.S. envoy role tackles them both
The U.S. has a new diplomat tasked with combating threats to plants, animals and water worldwide. It's the first time the State Department is linking the issues of biodiversity and water in one role. "The loss of nature and rising water insecurity are global health threats that must be confronted...
Biden calls out for late Rep. Jackie Walorski at White House hunger event
President Joe Biden mistakenly called out for the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, the Indiana Republican who died in a car crash in August, while giving opening remarks at a White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health. Walorski was one of four cosponsors on a bill to fund the conference...
Federal prisons ‘riddled with mismanagement’ probed by U.S. Senate panel
Members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in a Thursday hearing grilled the top leader of federal prisons on how the agency would address staffing shortages and reports of abuse of incarcerated people. “The Bureau (of Prisons) has been riddled with mismanagement and, sadly, with scandal,” said the chair of...
