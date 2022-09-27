ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

A government funding bill is introduced as Congress races to avoid an Oct. 1 shutdown

By Deirdre Walsh
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
4 days ago
 4 days ago
Government funding bill gets a step closer to the finish line as the deadline nears

The Senate has approved an interim funding bill to tide federal agencies over until mid-December, likely averting a government shutdown. Government funding is set to expire Friday night at midnight. The continuing resolution would maintain current levels of spending and extend funding through Dec. 16, giving both chambers extra time to hammer out details for a broader budget deal.
Memories of the 1970s haunt the Fed, pushing its aggressive rate moves

The Federal Reserve is being blamed for pouring a lot of cold water on the U.S. economy. But the Fed is doing it in the hopes of dousing high inflation, before it ignites a long-smoldering dumpster fire. "The longer the current bout of high inflation continues, the greater the chance that expectations of higher inflation will become entrenched," Fed chairman Jerome Powell said last week.
