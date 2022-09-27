A government funding bill is introduced as Congress races to avoid an Oct. 1 shutdown

Read full article on original website
Government funding bill gets a step closer to the finish line as the deadline nears
The Senate has approved an interim funding bill to tide federal agencies over until mid-December, likely averting a government shutdown. Government funding is set to expire Friday night at midnight. The continuing resolution would maintain current levels of spending and extend funding through Dec. 16, giving both chambers extra time to hammer out details for a broader budget deal.
Federal prisons ‘riddled with mismanagement’ probed by U.S. Senate panel
Members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in a Thursday hearing grilled the top leader of federal prisons on how the agency would address staffing shortages and reports of abuse of incarcerated people. “The Bureau (of Prisons) has been riddled with mismanagement and, sadly, with scandal,” said the chair of...
A look inside the legal battle to stop Biden's student loan relief
The antipathy many conservatives feel toward President Biden's student debt relief plan, which the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office recently estimated will cost roughly $400 billion, is as vivid as many borrowers' enthusiasm for it. "The president isn't a king. He's not an emperor. And if he does something unconstitutional, hell...
Supreme Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson gets formal induction before the new term
Ahead of the Supreme Court's term beginning next week, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson participated in her investiture ceremony Friday. Both President Biden, who made a campaign promise to appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court, and Vice President Harris, attended. Jackson has already been sworn in as a justice...
Biden calls out for late Rep. Jackie Walorski at White House hunger event
President Joe Biden mistakenly called out for the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, the Indiana Republican who died in a car crash in August, while giving opening remarks at a White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health. Walorski was one of four cosponsors on a bill to fund the conference...
Venezuela frees seven Americans as part of the largest prisoner swap under Biden
WASHINGTON — In a rare softening of hostile relations, the White House said Saturday that Venezuela freed seven Americans imprisoned in the South American country and the United States released two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro's wife who had been jailed for years on drug smuggling convictions. The...
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, to testify before Jan. 6 panel Thursday
Ginni Thomas, a longtime GOP activist who is also the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, will appear Thursday before the House Jan. 6 panel. The closed-door session was confirmed by sources familiar with the committee's work. The committee first asked to interview Ginni Thomas about her communications with...
Threats to water and biodiversity are linked. A new U.S. envoy role tackles them both
The U.S. has a new diplomat tasked with combating threats to plants, animals and water worldwide. It's the first time the State Department is linking the issues of biodiversity and water in one role. "The loss of nature and rising water insecurity are global health threats that must be confronted...
Putin illegally annexes territories in Ukraine, in spite of global opposition
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has moved to formally annex four Ukrainian territories, signing what he calls "accession treaties" that world powers refuse to recognize. It's Putin's latest attempt to redraw the map of Europe at Ukraine's expense. "The people made their choice," said Putin in a signing...
Campaign signs influence how we vote more than you might realize
With election season in full swing, seemingly every neighborhood and busy intersection is sprouting dozens of multicolored signs touting candidates for offices ranging from register of wills to U.S. Senate. Often, these signs proclaim a candidate's name, but not much else. You might have wondered, how effective can they be...
Memories of the 1970s haunt the Fed, pushing its aggressive rate moves
The Federal Reserve is being blamed for pouring a lot of cold water on the U.S. economy. But the Fed is doing it in the hopes of dousing high inflation, before it ignites a long-smoldering dumpster fire. "The longer the current bout of high inflation continues, the greater the chance that expectations of higher inflation will become entrenched," Fed chairman Jerome Powell said last week.
Putin plans to formally annex 4 regions from Ukraine Friday
MOSCOW — The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to formally annex four territories from Ukraine on Friday — capping a week in which Moscow-backed proxies claimed victory in staged and internationally condemned referendums. Speaking to reporters Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin has summoned Russian...
Third-party groups can help Georgians apply for absentee ballots, federal court rules
ATLANTA — A federal judge has dismissed a voting rights group’s lawsuit against Georgia’s controversial 2021 voting law. The decision confirms VoteAmerica’s online tool that helps people obtain absentee ballots is legal under the terms of Senate Bill 202, the voting reform law the General Assembly adopted last year.
