Presidential Election

Fallon Rips Recent Trump-Biden Polling for 2024 Race: ‘These Guys Are Like 80 – Let’s Not Get Ahead of Ourselves’ (Video)

By Benjamin Lindsay
 3 days ago
Business Insider

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
POTUS
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
POTUS
Salon

Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”

When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
POTUS
TheWrap

Fallon Mocks Updated Total of Documents Found at Mar-a-Lago: ‘He’s Like the Grandpa Who Prints Every Email’ (Video)

Jimmy Fallon had a few new comparisons for Donald Trump on Thursday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” after it was revealed this week that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago resulted in the seizure of nearly 200,000 government documents. The late night host joked that the twice-impeached former president is either a hoarder, or just a grandpa.
POTUS
TheWrap

‘The View’ Hosts ‘Call B.S.’ on Ginni Thomas’ Claims She Doesn’t Talk Politics With Her Husband: ‘A Filthy Liar’

Ginni Thomas, conservative political activist and wife to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, voluntarily met with the Jan. 6 committee this week, and in her testimony, claimed that she and her husband actively avoid talking about their work together. But on Friday’s episode of “The View,” the hosts weren’t buying a single word of that.
CONGRESS & COURTS
