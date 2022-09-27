Fallon Rips Recent Trump-Biden Polling for 2024 Race: ‘These Guys Are Like 80 – Let’s Not Get Ahead of Ourselves’ (Video)

Read full article on original website
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
Seth Meyers Isn’t Sure Trump Should Testify to Jan. 6 Committee: Like ‘Putting a Chimpanzee in a School Play’ (Video)
As the January 6 committee hearings resume soon, more Trump allies continue to be subpoenaed. But at this point, Seth Meyers isn’t confident that Trump himself should be among those brought in to testify. On Wednesday night’s “Late Night,” the host likened the situation to literally putting a monkey on a stage.
Trevor Noah Mocks Trump for Asking His Diet Coke Valet for Political Advice: ‘Make Me the Emperor of America’ (Video)
Another day, another episode of “The Daily Show” where Trevor Noah takes a shot at former president Donald Trump. On Thursday night’s episode, the late night host had a good laugh about reports that Trump asked the valet who brought him Diet Coke how he could remain in office after the 2020 election.
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
Clarence Thomas Failing to Note Wife Ginni's $680k Side Income Resurfaces
The House January 6 committee will speak to Ginni Thomas this week after she agreed to a "voluntary meeting."
‘The View’ Co-Host Joy Behar Scoffs at DeSantis’ Request for Federal Hurricane Help: ‘Isn’t It Socialism?’ (Video)
"He could use some of that money that he used to get those migrants to Martha's Vineyard," the host and comedian said
Seth Meyers Says Giuliani’s Dwindling TV Appearances Isn’t ‘Fascism,’ It’s Just ‘Not Wanting to Scare Children at Home’ (Video)
"You're 78, you should be retired and enjoying your golden years, just playing golf in your JNCO shorts," Meyers scoffed
Fallon Mocks Updated Total of Documents Found at Mar-a-Lago: ‘He’s Like the Grandpa Who Prints Every Email’ (Video)
Jimmy Fallon had a few new comparisons for Donald Trump on Thursday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” after it was revealed this week that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago resulted in the seizure of nearly 200,000 government documents. The late night host joked that the twice-impeached former president is either a hoarder, or just a grandpa.
Lizzo Becomes First Person to Play James Madison’s 200-Year-Old Crystal Flute: ‘Nobody Has Ever Heard This’ (Video)
Its like playing out of a wine glass, so be patient, she said
Trevor Noah Suggests Ron DeSantis Might Fly Himself to Martha’s Vineyard After Hurricane Ian Destruction (Video)
Trevor Noah sent his well wishes to those who have been affected by Hurricane Ian during Wednesday night’s episode of “The Daily Show” after the massive storm hit Florida’s west coast earlier that day, pointing out that even Governor Ron DeSantis had called Ian “the real deal.”
‘The View’ Hosts ‘Call B.S.’ on Ginni Thomas’ Claims She Doesn’t Talk Politics With Her Husband: ‘A Filthy Liar’
Ginni Thomas, conservative political activist and wife to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, voluntarily met with the Jan. 6 committee this week, and in her testimony, claimed that she and her husband actively avoid talking about their work together. But on Friday’s episode of “The View,” the hosts weren’t buying a single word of that.
Fallon Says the Window for a Bernie Sanders Presidency Has Closed: ‘How Many Times Do We Have to Decide This? No.’ (Video)
The host of "The Tonight Show" also joked that Biden wants him to run so he looks like "the hot, young stud"
Karine Jean-Pierre Defends Biden’s Gaffe in Asking U.S. Rep Killed in Car Crash to Speak Up: ‘She Was Top of Mind’ (Video)
The president thanked the late Indiana Republican Jackie Walorski and wondered if she was present
Bill Plante, Longtime CBS News White House Correspondent, Dies at 88
Plante, who also anchored CBS Sunday Night news from 1988 to 1995, retired in 2016
Seth Meyers Roasts Matt Gaetz for Joining Twitch: Only Way He Reached Young Voters Before ‘Was on Venmo’ (Video)
Seth Meyers’ monologue may be largely one-liners, but he certainly had a sharp one for Matt Gaetz on Tuesday night. To kick off “Late Night,” Meyers roasted the congressman for joining Twitch in an effort to reach younger audiences — something, Meyers joked, Gaetz hasn’t had much trouble with in the past.
‘Tooning Out the News’ Animators Vote ‘Overwhelmingly’ to Unionize
They're the second animation studio in New York to join the Animation Guild this year
