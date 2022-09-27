Read full article on original website
Purdy Delievers Season-Best Run at Talladega
Chase Purdy turned in a season-best performance on Saturday afternoon that culminated in a seventh-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway. The driver of the No. 61 Ole Miss Toyota Tundra TRD Pro put the Rebels out front of the field in Alabama on three occasions for six laps en-route to his second top-10 result of the season. Purdy led the charge for HRE as the organization placed both teams in the top-10 with Tyler Ankrum finishing 10th.
RCR NXS Post Race Report: Talladega Superspeedway
Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Claim Respectable 12th-Place Finish at Talladega Superspeedway. “Overall it was a good day. Our Whelen Chevrolet is in one piece and we can make it better for Daytona next year. I thought the first part of the race went how we planned it. We were trying to keep the No. 21 safe and try to do most of the blocking for him to keep him up front. I thought that worked really good in the first two stages. I got dropped there at the end of Stage 2, but I wasn’t too worried about that. I was just focused on keeping the No. 21 out front at that point. That might have hurt us because I only got back to like fifth or sixth. After we made our green flag stop, I got in line in seventh and I thought we were in a really good spot. The end just didn’t play out like I thought it was going to. I thought we were going to get a caution at one point. I thought they were going to wreck so I was just trying to be in a spot where if they did start wrecking, I could be safe. Even on the last lap I thought it was going to play out way different. We got the bottom line rolling really good off of Turn 2 down the backstretch and it just stalled out. I was boxed in the last few laps and couldn’t really move. It just didn’t play like Talladega normally plays out.”
Burton Qualifies 15th At Talladega
Harrison Burton and the DEX Imaging team are set to start Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway from 15th place. Burton and his No. 21 Mustang earned that spot with a lap at 179.128 miles per hour in Saturday’s qualifying session. There was no practice for this race, which marks the Wood Brothers’ 100th start at the 2.66-mile superspeedway.
Herbst Finishes 11th at Talladega
Race Winner: A.J. Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Austin Hill of Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Austin Hill of Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet) Overview:. Riley Herbst brought home an 11th-place finish despite an ill-handling No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang in Saturday’s Sparks 300 at...
GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: Talladega
Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST. Quote: "Just a bummer way to end what was in my opinion a really good day at Talladega. We didn't have the qualifying speed that we had hoped for, but man once we got going in the race our Champion Power Equipment Chevy came to life. We had a lot of speed all day and were able to contend up front, but unfortunately just lost a right rear tire at the end of it which pretty much ended our day. It's a shame because the guys had so much effort put into bringing a fast truck here, but we just have nothing to show for at the end of it. We know what we need to do at Homestead, so we'll keep our heads down and put all of our focus on that race."
Ankrum Earns Eighth Top-10 of the Season at Talladega
Tyler Ankrum tallied his eight top-10 finish of the season and his second-best result at Talladega Superspeedway with a 10th-place finish on Saturday afternoon. The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro completed the best weekend for HRE this season as he joined teammate Chase Purdy inside the top-10. Ankrum scored points in both stages to compile 33 points, which was tied for sixth-most of all drivers in the field.
Strong Run By MHR Drivers At Talladega
McAnally-Hilgemann Racing drivers had a strong run in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, with Colby Howard picking up a career-best finish and Derek Kraus leading laps. Howard rebounded from a flat tire and spin with 20 laps remaining to battle back...
Heim Gets Caught in “The Big One” at Talladega, Finishes 26th
Corey Heim made his first Camping World Truck Series start at Talladega Superspeedway in Saturday’s 250-mile event. After qualifying in 12th, the 20-year-old driver tallied six stage points for the No. 51 team after finishing eighth in each of the first two stages. Heim had made his way into...
Late Spin Relegates Nemechek to 24th-Place Finish at Talladega
John Hunter Nemechek came into Saturday’s 94-lap event at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway nine points below the cutoff line for advancing to the Championship 4 with two races remaining in the Round of 8. After earning the pole in Friday’s qualifying session, Nemechek nearly maxed out his stage points by picking up the Stage One win and crossing the stripe in second at the end of Stage Two to earn 19 points.
Saturday Talladega Notebook
Christopher Bell won the Busch Light Pole for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) with a lap of 180.591 mph around the 2.66-mile oval on Saturday – a mere .075-mph faster than Chevrolet’s Kyle Larson – putting the NASCAR Cup Series championship contenders out front in the fifth Playoff race, second of this round.
Yellawood 500 starting lineup at Talladega Superspeedway
Austin Wayne Self | AM Racing Talladega Superspeedway October Preview
Primary Partner(s): AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN. 2022 Driver Points Position: 25th | 2022 Owner Points Position: 22nd. Back in the Saddle: Austin Wayne Self will drive the No. 22 AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN Chevrolet Silverado RST for his 16th race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.
NXS: AJ Allmendinger wins Xfinity Series playoff race at Talladega
AJ Allmendinger won Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega. Allmendinger edged out Sam Mayer in the final stretch and went on to score the victory. Rounding out the top five were Sam Mayer in second, Landon Cassill in third, Ryan Sieg in fourth and Josh Berry in fifth. With...
Big Rig History! For the First Time Ever, John Ray’s Iconic Truck Will be on Display in the Midway at Talladega Superspeedway
For 21 years, race fans have seen the iconic gold, brown and chrome Big Rig that carries the giant American flag around Talladega Superspeedway during the playing of the National Anthem prior to the start of races. During this weekend’s NASCAR Playoffs Tripleheader weekend, fans will have the unique opportunity to get up close and personal with the truck as it will be displayed in the Midway.
