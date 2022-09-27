Read full article on original website
Related
Branding Iron Online
CODA and deaf awareness at UW
C.O.D.A (Child Of Deaf Adults), follows Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones) the only hearing member of an all Deaf third generation fishing family as she pursues her dream of singing while grappling with strong family loyalty. The screening began with very appropriate sound difficulties. Hearing audience members complained the volume was...
Branding Iron Online
Four finalists selected for VP of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion position
Sept. 19 through Sept. 28, the four finalists selected for the Vice President position at the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (ODEI) visited campus for two days of engagement. The visits included public presentations where the campus community participated both in person and virtually, with opportunities to ask questions...
Comments / 0