Chess Grandmaster Maxim Dlugy Admitted to Cheating on Chess.com, Emails Show
Hans Niemann is one of the top-ranked chess players in the world and has, for the past two weeks, been at the center of an ever-widening scandal involving accusations of cheating at the game’s highest level. That scandal is now widening still more: Maxim Dlugy, one of Niemann’s coaches,...
The U.S. women's basketball team will face China in the World Cup gold-medal game
SYDNEY — Breanna Stewart and the United States used a dominant defensive effort to beat Canada and reach the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament. Stewart scored 17 points and the Americans raced out to an early lead to put away Canada 83-43 on...
PGA Tour countersues LIV Golf in escalating antitrust fight
The PGA Tour countersued LIV Golf, alleging anti-competitive practices from the upstart league. LIV Golf has already filed antitrust suits alleging similar practices against the PGA Tour. Both groups have lobbied against the other in Congress. The PGA Tour filed a countersuit against LIV Golf late Wednesday, alleging that the...
Warzone pro Tommey claims there is major streamsniping corruption in tournaments
100 Thieves Warzone pro Thomas ‘Tommey’ Trewren has alleged that there has been serious corruption in tournaments and wagers “for the last year,” with people betting on games and stream sniping pros to earn “thousands and thousands of dollars.”. While the Warzone tournament scene slowed...
Puerto Rico joins IIHF as associate member
Puerto Rico has joined the International Ice Hockey Federation as an associate member. The United States territory was admitted into hockey's international governing body during the 2022 IIHF Semi-Annual Congress that opened Thursday in Belek, Turkey. Puerto Rico is the organization's 83rd member association. Scott Vargas, president and executive director...
Poland's greatest player, giant Adrian Meronk, has big dreams to play on the PGA Tour in 2023
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — The setting was low-key. But the ambitions are high. Sitting in a quiet corner of the Links Clubhouse at St. Andrews on the eve of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Adrian Meronk is talking about what he wants to do and where he wants to be.
