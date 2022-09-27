ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PGA Tour countersues LIV Golf in escalating antitrust fight

The PGA Tour countersued LIV Golf, alleging anti-competitive practices from the upstart league. LIV Golf has already filed antitrust suits alleging similar practices against the PGA Tour. Both groups have lobbied against the other in Congress. The PGA Tour filed a countersuit against LIV Golf late Wednesday, alleging that the...
Puerto Rico joins IIHF as associate member

Puerto Rico has joined the International Ice Hockey Federation as an associate member. The United States territory was admitted into hockey's international governing body during the 2022 IIHF Semi-Annual Congress that opened Thursday in Belek, Turkey. Puerto Rico is the organization's 83rd member association. Scott Vargas, president and executive director...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

