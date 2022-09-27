Read full article on original website
ABC30 Fresno
25 years of street salsa in Houston!
HOUSTON, Texas -- The first salsa studio in Houston is coming up on its 25th anniversary. Strictly Street Salsa is a studio that focuses on authentic Latin dance, teaching Afro-Latin movement in addition to salsa. "Salsa today is a way of identity for Latinos all around the world," said Raul...
ABC30 Fresno
Kovasovic's is a must-stop for fresh cuts & sausages!
ROSENBERG, Texas -- Three generations of the Kovasovic family have served the freshest meat to the Rosenberg community. Theo Kovasovic opened his current shop, Kovasovics Fresh Meat Market, in 1998 after working with his father, Joseph Jr., for years. "Dad was a hard driver. He made you work," said Theo....
