Sheriff’s office searching for missing Crossville man
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man who went missing on Sept. 21.
Anniston Shots Fired Call Results in Drug and Gun Seizure
Anniston, AL – On Friday, September 30, the “B” shift at the Anniston Police Department was dispatched to investigate a possible “shots fired” from a vehicle. Upon arrival in the area, officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and initiated an investigation. As officers were speaking to the suspect, later identified as Demetrice Lashaun Lee from Anniston, they were able to smell what they believed to be marijuana. Due to the odor being present inside the vehicle they able to conduct a search. Officers were able to locate a handgun (Taurus G2C, 9mm), Methamphetamines, Marijuana, and Cocaine. The drugs that were located were each packaged, which is typical for individual sale on the street.
Trinity man arrested for burglary, criminal mischief
The Decatur Police Department responded to a burglary call on Monday.
Jefferson County District Attorney explains why Hewitt Trussville High student could not be charged for alleged 'hit list'
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Trussville City Schools administration is under fire for how it handled a student's "hit list." Trussville police could not charge the Hewitt-Trussville student with terroristic threat acts after finding out about the death notebook nearly a year later. Learn more in the video above.
Former Madison Co. resident charged with international parental kidnapping
A former Madison County resident living in Germany was extradited back to the United States and charged with international parental kidnapping, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
2 killed in shooting at Hoover apartment complex
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Hoover Apartment Complex Saturday morning. According to Hoover Police, officers responded to the 100 building at The Park at Hoover on reports of two victims found around 7:52 a.m. Officers arrived and discovered the two female victims and said they […]
Authorities identify woman killed in crash on Alabama 69 in Marshall County
Authorities confirm a woman died in a crash involving two vehicles in Marshall County on Thursday.
CANCELED: Albertville police locate missing woman
The Albertville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was last seen on Sept. 29.
2 killed in Guntersville motorcycle, car accident
Marshall County Coroner's Office responded to an accident on the Stockton Causeway late Friday night.
Alabama woman charged in hit-and-run death of man checking mail
An Alabama woman has been charged with killing a man who was checking his mail by striking him with her car, law enforcement officials said Thursday. Tammy Albanese, 53, of Bessemer, Alabama, has been charged with reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Thursday.
Alabama man indicted in Huntsville woman’s death
A 35-year-old Cullman man has been charged in connection to the death of a woman in Madison County, according to court records.
2 Birmingham men accused of stealing mail in Madison County
Two Birmingham men have been indicted by a federal Grand Jury for having stolen mail in Madison County.
Cherokee County Arrest Files for September 29th
Amanda Barton, 42 of Collinsville, arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant by the Leesburg Police Department. Jamie Kimmons, 39 of Centre, charged with possession with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Centre Police Department. William Estes, 42 of Cedar Bluff, arrested on 7 outstanding...
Leeds man, 68, jailed on rape, human trafficking charges; police believe ‘many victims still out there’
A 68-year-old man is sitting in the Jefferson County Jail on rape and human trafficking charges after police found three females with him when they executed a search warrant Tuesday morning in Leeds, authorities said Thursday. George Ervin Clark, 68, of Leeds, was charged with three counts of rape and...
Limestone Correctional inmate tells WAAY 31: Strike goes on; Some break ranks, report to work
The statewide prison work stop protest continued Friday, and an inmate inside Limestone Correctional Facility says they continue to miss meals and important medical treatment. The inmate-led protest started Monday when they refused to show up to work assignments like in the kitchen, laundry and sanitation. The Alabama Department of Corrections responded by cutting back to "holiday meal" schedules, only feeding inmates twice a day. Correctional officers are picking up the added duties while the protest continues.
2 women found shot to death inside Hoover apartment
Two women were found slain Saturday morning inside a Hoover apartment. The bodies were discovered just before 8 a.m. in the 100 Building at The Park at Hoover apartment complex, which is off Lorna Road, said Capt. Keith Czeskleba. Officers responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call reporting the possible deaths.
Single-vehicle crash claims life of teen in Blount County
From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday, Sept. 29, at approximately 5 p.m., has claimed the life of a juvenile. An 18-year-old was fatally injured when the 2006 Ford F150 they were driving left the roadway and overturned. The teen, who was not using a seat belt at […]
Alabama man sentenced for pretending to be dead father to defraud Jefferson County retirement plan
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama man was sentenced for devising a scheme pretending to be his dead father to defraud Jefferson County’s retirement plan, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra. Gary Gibbs Jr.,52, was sentenced to one year and one day for wire fraud. […]
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was caught on camera checking out of a local big box store. The surveillance images look pretty harmless but detectives say what she did wasn’t. Huntsville Police are searching for a woman they say on Sept. 8 broke into a car and took...
Two Alabama men stole mail with illegal postal service key, feds allege
Two Alabama men were indicted by a federal grand jury this week on charges of possession of stolen mail and the unlawful possession of Postal Service keys. The charges were announced by announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, U.S. Postal Inspection Service Inspector-in-Charge Scott D. Fix, Houston Division, and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick Davis.
