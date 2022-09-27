ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, AL

Calhoun Journal

Anniston Shots Fired Call Results in Drug and Gun Seizure

Anniston, AL – On Friday, September 30, the “B” shift at the Anniston Police Department was dispatched to investigate a possible “shots fired” from a vehicle. Upon arrival in the area, officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and initiated an investigation. As officers were speaking to the suspect, later identified as Demetrice Lashaun Lee from Anniston, they were able to smell what they believed to be marijuana. Due to the odor being present inside the vehicle they able to conduct a search. Officers were able to locate a handgun (Taurus G2C, 9mm), Methamphetamines, Marijuana, and Cocaine. The drugs that were located were each packaged, which is typical for individual sale on the street.
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

2 killed in shooting at Hoover apartment complex

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Hoover Apartment Complex Saturday morning. According to Hoover Police, officers responded to the 100 building at The Park at Hoover on reports of two victims found around 7:52 a.m. Officers arrived and discovered the two female victims and said they […]
HOOVER, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman charged in hit-and-run death of man checking mail

An Alabama woman has been charged with killing a man who was checking his mail by striking him with her car, law enforcement officials said Thursday. Tammy Albanese, 53, of Bessemer, Alabama, has been charged with reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Thursday.
BESSEMER, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for September 29th

Amanda Barton, 42 of Collinsville, arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant by the Leesburg Police Department. Jamie Kimmons, 39 of Centre, charged with possession with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Centre Police Department. William Estes, 42 of Cedar Bluff, arrested on 7 outstanding...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Limestone Correctional inmate tells WAAY 31: Strike goes on; Some break ranks, report to work

The statewide prison work stop protest continued Friday, and an inmate inside Limestone Correctional Facility says they continue to miss meals and important medical treatment. The inmate-led protest started Monday when they refused to show up to work assignments like in the kitchen, laundry and sanitation. The Alabama Department of Corrections responded by cutting back to "holiday meal" schedules, only feeding inmates twice a day. Correctional officers are picking up the added duties while the protest continues.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

2 women found shot to death inside Hoover apartment

Two women were found slain Saturday morning inside a Hoover apartment. The bodies were discovered just before 8 a.m. in the 100 Building at The Park at Hoover apartment complex, which is off Lorna Road, said Capt. Keith Czeskleba. Officers responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call reporting the possible deaths.
HOOVER, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was caught on camera checking out of a local big box store. The surveillance images look pretty harmless but detectives say what she did wasn’t. Huntsville Police are searching for a woman they say on Sept. 8 broke into a car and took...
Alabama Now

Two Alabama men stole mail with illegal postal service key, feds allege

Two Alabama men were indicted by a federal grand jury this week on charges of possession of stolen mail and the unlawful possession of Postal Service keys. The charges were announced by announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, U.S. Postal Inspection Service Inspector-in-Charge Scott D. Fix, Houston Division, and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick Davis.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

