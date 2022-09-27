ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fowlerville, MI

nbc25news.com

New member appointed to Davison School Board's vacant position

DAVISON, Mich. - Holly Halabicky, who retired last year as the Executive Director of Student Services for Davison Community Schools, has been appointed to the vacant position on the Davison Board of Education. Halabicky was unanimously selected at a September 27 special meeting convened by the Genesee Intermediate School District...
DAVISON, MI
WILX-TV

Ingham County Clerk announces temporary closure of Mason office

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) announced the temporary closure of her Mason Historical Courthouse Office effective immediately until further notice. “My office was undergoing planned renovations when it was discovered that there was asbestos tiles under the carpet that was to be replaced,” Byrum said....
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

The battle over K-12 education

Three candidates for the Grand Ledge Public Schools Board of Education sat quietly at a table in the Grand Ledge Public Library. They listened as Linda Lee Tarver, a GOP activist and candidate for the state Board of Education, provided her own opinions on controversies and issues facing K-12 education in Michigan.
GRAND LEDGE, MI
wlen.com

Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney Announces Resignation; Effective Nov. 1st

Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney, Burke Castleberry, has announced his resignation from the position… effective November 1st of this year. Castleberry’s office released the letter to WLEN News, which was dated September 21st, that said he was presented with an opportunity to re-enter private practice by joining Frederick Lucas in a new law firm that will be called ‘Lucas and Castleberry PLLC.’
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Michigan Advance

Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall

About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Livingston County Veterans Services millage: What you need to know

In the upcoming Nov. 8 election, Livingston County residents will find an operational millage that would raise funds to support improving services for veterans on their ballots. In June 2022 the Livingston County Board of Commissioners approved ballot language for the proposal, which, if passed, would assess 0.1127 mils for six years and generate slightly over $1 million per year, which, if levied, would provide support for veterans and their dependents in our community.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

GUEST COLUMN: Your help is needed to help your friends and neighbors in need

Livingston County United Way is kicking off our 2022 Campaign this week and we need your help! Since the pandemic, our community agencies continue to report escalated struggles, with families in need having greatly increased. The stress of inflated gas prices and food costs will cause these additional needs in our county to persist into 2023.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Sparrow Hospital announces hundreds of layoffs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – Hundreds of workers at Sparrow Health System are being laid off. The Lansing-based hospital announced the layoffs Thursday. In a news release sent to News 10, Sparrow said it lost $90-million dollars during the first six months of 2022. “Expenses have risen across all categories, including supplies and salaries, wages, and benefits, while patient volumes have declined, and the cost of contracting agency labor has skyrocketed.”
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Heavy police presence on Britten Ave. in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There are several members of law enforcement in the 700 and 800 blocks of Britten Avenue in Lansing. Neighbors on the scene tell us police have surrounded a home and are trying to get someone out. The Michigan State Police, Homeland Security, and the Lansing Police Department are all on the […]
LANSING, MI
1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI
MLive

I-94 bridge repair is closing a Jackson County road

JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County road under an I-94 bridge has closed while that bridge is being repaired. The Michigan Department of Transportation has closed Concord Road under I-94 as of Thursday, Sept. 29. The road will remain closed until 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Traffic is being...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

