In the upcoming Nov. 8 election, Livingston County residents will find an operational millage that would raise funds to support improving services for veterans on their ballots. In June 2022 the Livingston County Board of Commissioners approved ballot language for the proposal, which, if passed, would assess 0.1127 mils for six years and generate slightly over $1 million per year, which, if levied, would provide support for veterans and their dependents in our community.

