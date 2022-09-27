Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc25news.com
New member appointed to Davison School Board's vacant position
DAVISON, Mich. - Holly Halabicky, who retired last year as the Executive Director of Student Services for Davison Community Schools, has been appointed to the vacant position on the Davison Board of Education. Halabicky was unanimously selected at a September 27 special meeting convened by the Genesee Intermediate School District...
WILX-TV
Ingham County Clerk announces temporary closure of Mason office
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) announced the temporary closure of her Mason Historical Courthouse Office effective immediately until further notice. “My office was undergoing planned renovations when it was discovered that there was asbestos tiles under the carpet that was to be replaced,” Byrum said....
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
lansingcitypulse.com
The battle over K-12 education
Three candidates for the Grand Ledge Public Schools Board of Education sat quietly at a table in the Grand Ledge Public Library. They listened as Linda Lee Tarver, a GOP activist and candidate for the state Board of Education, provided her own opinions on controversies and issues facing K-12 education in Michigan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Ledge Public Schools former superintendent awarded nearly $880K
Former superintendent of Grand Ledge Public Schools, Brian Metcalf, has been awarded close to $880,000 after he was fired in 2020 surrounding a social media controversy.
wlen.com
Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney Announces Resignation; Effective Nov. 1st
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney, Burke Castleberry, has announced his resignation from the position… effective November 1st of this year. Castleberry’s office released the letter to WLEN News, which was dated September 21st, that said he was presented with an opportunity to re-enter private practice by joining Frederick Lucas in a new law firm that will be called ‘Lucas and Castleberry PLLC.’
Livonia elementary school principal says 2nd grader brought knife to school, pulled it out on the playground
Some Livonia elementary school parents were on edge Wednesday after learning a young student brought a knife to school on Tuesday. The principal at Cleveland Elementary School says no one was injured.
Bay City commissioner, state representative facing off for new 35th District Senate seat
BAY CITY, MI - A local commissioner is taking on a current state representative for a chance to serve on the State Senate. Democrat Kristen Rivet is running against Republican Annette Glenn for the seat overseeing the newly created 35th District. The new district encompasses communities in Bay, Saginaw and Midland counties.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ann Arbor Democrat and Grass Lake Republican differ on abortion, guns
ANN ARBOR, MI — The race for Michigan’s 47th District state House seat is down to two candidates. Ann Arbor Democrat Carrie Rheingans and Republican Tina Bednarski-Lynch, a Grass Lake Township trustee in Jackson County, are facing off in the Nov. 8 election after prevailing in their respective August primaries.
Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall
About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall appeared first on Michigan Advance.
2 vying for new Michigan House seat from Ann Arbor to Plymouth
ANN ARBOR, MI — Two candidates are competing in the Nov. 8 election for a new Michigan House seat stretching from downtown Ann Arbor to South Lyon, Northville and Plymouth. Washtenaw County Commissioner Jason Morgan, D-Ann Arbor, faces Wayne County Republican Richard Sharland of Plymouth Township in the 23rd District race.
Videos claim illegal ballot dropping but Michigan election guidance explains practices
Dramatic music plays over two videos posted earlier this month, as surveillance footage shows people in Detroit placing stacks of absentee ballot envelopes inside drop boxes before the 2020 election. The stacks range from a few ballots to dozens, says the organizations behind these videos, alleging the footage is proof...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thelivingstonpost.com
Livingston County Veterans Services millage: What you need to know
In the upcoming Nov. 8 election, Livingston County residents will find an operational millage that would raise funds to support improving services for veterans on their ballots. In June 2022 the Livingston County Board of Commissioners approved ballot language for the proposal, which, if passed, would assess 0.1127 mils for six years and generate slightly over $1 million per year, which, if levied, would provide support for veterans and their dependents in our community.
thelivingstonpost.com
GUEST COLUMN: Your help is needed to help your friends and neighbors in need
Livingston County United Way is kicking off our 2022 Campaign this week and we need your help! Since the pandemic, our community agencies continue to report escalated struggles, with families in need having greatly increased. The stress of inflated gas prices and food costs will cause these additional needs in our county to persist into 2023.
WWMTCw
Michigan will not treat federal student loan forgiveness as a taxable income
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan residents who received student loan forgiveness will not owe any state or federal taxes on the benefits, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Teachers help: Public servants have until Oct. 31 to apply for federal student loan forgiveness program. Nearly 1.4 million Michiganders will be impacted...
WILX-TV
Sparrow Hospital announces hundreds of layoffs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – Hundreds of workers at Sparrow Health System are being laid off. The Lansing-based hospital announced the layoffs Thursday. In a news release sent to News 10, Sparrow said it lost $90-million dollars during the first six months of 2022. “Expenses have risen across all categories, including supplies and salaries, wages, and benefits, while patient volumes have declined, and the cost of contracting agency labor has skyrocketed.”
Heavy police presence on Britten Ave. in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There are several members of law enforcement in the 700 and 800 blocks of Britten Avenue in Lansing. Neighbors on the scene tell us police have surrounded a home and are trying to get someone out. The Michigan State Police, Homeland Security, and the Lansing Police Department are all on the […]
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
1 Died, 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash In Flint Township (Flint Township, MI)
Flint Township Police responded to a fatal crash that claimed a life and severely injured another. The crash happened on southbound I-75 at Corunna road at 4:45 p.m. The 24-year-old victim was identified as Katarena Nichole Wheat, who [..]
I-94 bridge repair is closing a Jackson County road
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County road under an I-94 bridge has closed while that bridge is being repaired. The Michigan Department of Transportation has closed Concord Road under I-94 as of Thursday, Sept. 29. The road will remain closed until 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Traffic is being...
Comments / 0