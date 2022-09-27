Horse races, margins of error and your vote: It's the science of political polling

Read full article on original website
Campaign signs influence how we vote more than you might realize
With election season in full swing, seemingly every neighborhood and busy intersection is sprouting dozens of multicolored signs touting candidates for offices ranging from register of wills to U.S. Senate. Often, these signs proclaim a candidate's name, but not much else. You might have wondered, how effective can they be...
Third-party groups can help Georgians apply for absentee ballots, federal court rules
ATLANTA — A federal judge has dismissed a voting rights group’s lawsuit against Georgia’s controversial 2021 voting law. The decision confirms VoteAmerica’s online tool that helps people obtain absentee ballots is legal under the terms of Senate Bill 202, the voting reform law the General Assembly adopted last year.
Federal prisons ‘riddled with mismanagement’ probed by U.S. Senate panel
Members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in a Thursday hearing grilled the top leader of federal prisons on how the agency would address staffing shortages and reports of abuse of incarcerated people. “The Bureau (of Prisons) has been riddled with mismanagement and, sadly, with scandal,” said the chair of...
