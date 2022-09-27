Furman/Wofford women’s soccer match moved to Thursday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Wofford Women’s Soccer matchup with Furman has been rescheduled for Thursday, September 29.

The match, which was initially scheduled for Friday, was moved to Thursday at 7 p.m. due to impending weather caused by Hurricane Ian.

The game will be played at Snyder Field and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

