Furman/Wofford women’s soccer match moved to Thursday
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Wofford Women’s Soccer matchup with Furman has been rescheduled for Thursday, September 29.
The match, which was initially scheduled for Friday, was moved to Thursday at 7 p.m. due to impending weather caused by Hurricane Ian.Live updates: Tracking Hurricane Ian through the southeast
The game will be played at Snyder Field and will be broadcast on ESPN+.
