Morgantown, WV

WVNews

West Virginia's technical schools bouncing back from COVID

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After an overall drop in participation during the worst of COVID, career and technical education programs are showing signs of bouncing back this year. “We currently have probably 100 more students in the building than we had during the last couple COVID years. I...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Walk for Autism set Saturday in Nutter Fort, West Virginia

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Corridor Chapter of the Autism Society-WV will resume holding its annual Walk for Autism from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Clarksburg City Park in Nutter Fort, WV. This will be the eighth annual walk. The walk was suspended for the past two years due to COVID.
NUTTER FORT, WV
Morgantown, WV
Health
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
WVNews

Lewis County community, schools plan Homecoming Block Party

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time, the Lewis County community and the Lewis County School system are coming together for a Community Block Party following the Lewis County High School Homecoming parade on Thursday, October 6. The block party will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. at the Robert L. Bland Middle School Athletic Field. The parade begins at 6 p.m. in Weston.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Fall fun awaits in North Central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Folks looking for some fall fun have plenty of options in North Central West Virginia and beyond. In Clarksburg, several events will be held during October to celebrate fall and Halloween.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Birth announcements

TILLEY — A son, Huxley Jace Tilley, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, was born Sept. 25, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Summer Tilley (Cline) and Joe Tilley of West Union. ORSBURN — A son, Creed Arthur Orsburn, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, was born Sept. 25, 2022, at United...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
#Healthcare Services#Health Care#Wvu Medicine#West Virginia University#Medical Services#General Health#The Wvu Health System
WVNews

Harrison joins MVB Mortgage/Intercoastal Mortgage lending team

MORGANTOWN — MVB Mortgage/Intercoastal Mortgage recently welcomed Mark Harrison II to the lending team. As a loan officer, Harrison provides an experience that exceeds expectations by challenging himself daily to enhance his client’s knowledge and understanding of the mortgage process.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Education rule-making amendment to appear on West Virginia ballot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Amendment 2 is getting all the attention these days, but voters in West Virginia have three other constitutional amendments to consider on the November ballot, including one that would give lawmakers sign-off on education regulations. Voters will head to the polls Nov. 8 and approve or...
EDUCATION
WVNews

Donaldson’s injury ‘scary,’ but he’s been medically cleared

AUSTIN, TEXAS – There weren’t many good moments for the Mountaineer football team Saturday night at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, but the best of those came about 10 minutes after West Virginia coach Neal Brown and players Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Justin Johnson finished their postgame press conference. At that...
MORGANTOWN, WV
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
WVNews

‘Civic Empathy Through History’ Exhibit Opens At Library

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — As the old saying goes, to know how someone really feels, walk a mile in their shoes. The new “Civic Empathy Through History” exhibit at the Ohio County Public Library might not have any shoes, but it does have artifacts from a very dark past: shackles, a ball and chain, a branding iron and an owner badge, all used on slaves in the 1800s.
WHEELING, WV
WVNews

Maryland’s smallest bat's survival threatened

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — What tricolor bats lack in size, they make up for in their important role in insect control and pollination. But their survival is being threatened by biological and environmental factors. The tricolor bats’ range includes Maryland and the Eastern Shore. They weigh only 6 grams,...
MARYLAND STATE
WVNews

Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida's death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state's southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
FLORIDA STATE
WVNews

West Virginia officials engage in war of words over Amendment 2

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Some of West Virginia’s top officials are in the midst of a war of words over Amendment 2. Republican Gov. Jim Justice and Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy have been hosting a series of “community conversation” events at locations around the state in order to convince voters to reject the proposed constitutional amendment in the upcoming general election.
POLITICS
WVNews

West Fork Conservation District holds annual award banquet

West Fork Conservation District’s annual award banquet was held on Sept. 15 at the Doddridge County Park at West Union. Attending were numerous board members and NRCS staff; guests, including Doddridge County Commissioners Clinton Means and Shawn Glaspell, and Weston Mayor Kim Harrison-Edwards; and award recipients and their families. A meal was prepared and served by the Oxford Grange. Receiving awards at the event were: 2022 Conservation Farm — Roger “Butch” & Terri Wilmoth, Harrison County; 2022 Grassland Farm — Dr. Robert Stenger, DVM and father, John Stenger, Harrison County; Century Farm — Tim and Dawn Butler, Gilmer County; and Sesquicentennial Farm — Virgil and Darlene Meadows, Gilmer County. Everyone was given a Mason bee house and pollinator seeds in the hope of saving the bees. The district thanks all those who attended the event.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Fairmont State, Glenville State post Week 5 wins

ATHENS, W.Va. — Fairmont State held on late to knock off unbeaten Concord, 10-9, on Saturday in Athens. The Mountain Lions scored with 38 seconds remaining on a 32-yard pass from Jack Mangel to Solomon Butler to make the score 10-9.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Card to Worthy connections lead Texas over WVU 38-20

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Hudson Card passed for three touchdowns, including two to Xavier Worthy, to lead Texas to a 38-20 win over West Virginia on Saturday night. Card, who has started three straight games but may be replaced next week week if freshman Quinn Ewers returns from a clavicle injury, finished with 303 yards passing.
MORGANTOWN, WV

