WVNews
West Virginia's technical schools bouncing back from COVID
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After an overall drop in participation during the worst of COVID, career and technical education programs are showing signs of bouncing back this year. “We currently have probably 100 more students in the building than we had during the last couple COVID years. I...
WVNews
Walk for Autism set Saturday in Nutter Fort, West Virginia
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Corridor Chapter of the Autism Society-WV will resume holding its annual Walk for Autism from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Clarksburg City Park in Nutter Fort, WV. This will be the eighth annual walk. The walk was suspended for the past two years due to COVID.
WVNews
Enterprise, West Virginia, sewer project substantially complete and ready for tie ins
ENTERPRISE, W.Va. (WV News) — The community of Enterprise soon will have sewer service following the substantial completion of an infrastructure project 20 years in the making. According to Greater Harrison Public Service District General Manager Bill Hoover, the utility is ready for customers to tie into the new...
WVNews
Businesses in North Central West Virginia preparing for the holiday season
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Although October has just begun, consumers might have noticed that Christmas items have hit the shelves at some retailers. This is just part of the early preparations that businesses are doing ahead of the holiday season.
WVNews
Lewis County community, schools plan Homecoming Block Party
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time, the Lewis County community and the Lewis County School system are coming together for a Community Block Party following the Lewis County High School Homecoming parade on Thursday, October 6. The block party will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. at the Robert L. Bland Middle School Athletic Field. The parade begins at 6 p.m. in Weston.
WVNews
Fall fun awaits in North Central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Folks looking for some fall fun have plenty of options in North Central West Virginia and beyond. In Clarksburg, several events will be held during October to celebrate fall and Halloween.
WVNews
Harrison County Senior Citizens' Center to host Meet the Candidates event Wednesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) —The Harrison County Senior Citizens’ Center will host a Meet the Candidates event Wednesday, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with a social. The social will be followed by a program of 5-minute candidate presentations at 6 p.m. The event will take place in the ballroom of the Center located at 500 W. Main Street in Clarksburg.
WVNews
Birth announcements
TILLEY — A son, Huxley Jace Tilley, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, was born Sept. 25, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Summer Tilley (Cline) and Joe Tilley of West Union. ORSBURN — A son, Creed Arthur Orsburn, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, was born Sept. 25, 2022, at United...
WVNews
Harrison County, West Virginia, officials review potential impacts of Amendment 2
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission this week welcomed a representative of the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy to discuss the potential impacts of Amendment 2 on the county's budget. Amendment 2, also known as the Property Tax Modernization Amendment, would eliminate the constitutional...
WVNews
Harrison joins MVB Mortgage/Intercoastal Mortgage lending team
MORGANTOWN — MVB Mortgage/Intercoastal Mortgage recently welcomed Mark Harrison II to the lending team. As a loan officer, Harrison provides an experience that exceeds expectations by challenging himself daily to enhance his client’s knowledge and understanding of the mortgage process.
WVNews
Education rule-making amendment to appear on West Virginia ballot
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Amendment 2 is getting all the attention these days, but voters in West Virginia have three other constitutional amendments to consider on the November ballot, including one that would give lawmakers sign-off on education regulations. Voters will head to the polls Nov. 8 and approve or...
WVNews
Donaldson’s injury ‘scary,’ but he’s been medically cleared
AUSTIN, TEXAS – There weren’t many good moments for the Mountaineer football team Saturday night at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, but the best of those came about 10 minutes after West Virginia coach Neal Brown and players Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Justin Johnson finished their postgame press conference. At that...
WVNews
‘Civic Empathy Through History’ Exhibit Opens At Library
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — As the old saying goes, to know how someone really feels, walk a mile in their shoes. The new “Civic Empathy Through History” exhibit at the Ohio County Public Library might not have any shoes, but it does have artifacts from a very dark past: shackles, a ball and chain, a branding iron and an owner badge, all used on slaves in the 1800s.
WVNews
Pomeroy, Ohio man arrested in Ohio death, suspect in another in West Virginia
POMEROY, Ohio — A Pomeroy, Ohio man has been arrested in the death of a Meigs County, Ohio man, police have said. And an investigation in nearby Mason, West Virginia has identified the Ohio suspect as a “person of interest” in a murder that occurred there earlier in the day on Friday.
WVNews
Maryland’s smallest bat's survival threatened
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — What tricolor bats lack in size, they make up for in their important role in insect control and pollination. But their survival is being threatened by biological and environmental factors. The tricolor bats’ range includes Maryland and the Eastern Shore. They weigh only 6 grams,...
WVNews
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida's death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state's southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
WVNews
West Virginia officials engage in war of words over Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Some of West Virginia’s top officials are in the midst of a war of words over Amendment 2. Republican Gov. Jim Justice and Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy have been hosting a series of “community conversation” events at locations around the state in order to convince voters to reject the proposed constitutional amendment in the upcoming general election.
WVNews
West Fork Conservation District holds annual award banquet
West Fork Conservation District’s annual award banquet was held on Sept. 15 at the Doddridge County Park at West Union. Attending were numerous board members and NRCS staff; guests, including Doddridge County Commissioners Clinton Means and Shawn Glaspell, and Weston Mayor Kim Harrison-Edwards; and award recipients and their families. A meal was prepared and served by the Oxford Grange. Receiving awards at the event were: 2022 Conservation Farm — Roger “Butch” & Terri Wilmoth, Harrison County; 2022 Grassland Farm — Dr. Robert Stenger, DVM and father, John Stenger, Harrison County; Century Farm — Tim and Dawn Butler, Gilmer County; and Sesquicentennial Farm — Virgil and Darlene Meadows, Gilmer County. Everyone was given a Mason bee house and pollinator seeds in the hope of saving the bees. The district thanks all those who attended the event.
WVNews
Fairmont State, Glenville State post Week 5 wins
ATHENS, W.Va. — Fairmont State held on late to knock off unbeaten Concord, 10-9, on Saturday in Athens. The Mountain Lions scored with 38 seconds remaining on a 32-yard pass from Jack Mangel to Solomon Butler to make the score 10-9.
WVNews
Card to Worthy connections lead Texas over WVU 38-20
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Hudson Card passed for three touchdowns, including two to Xavier Worthy, to lead Texas to a 38-20 win over West Virginia on Saturday night. Card, who has started three straight games but may be replaced next week week if freshman Quinn Ewers returns from a clavicle injury, finished with 303 yards passing.
